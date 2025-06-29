We Tried To Work Out The Yardages Of Aldrich Potgieter... The Longest Player On The PGA Tour
Aldrich Potgieter is the longest hitter on the PGA Tour, with the South African producing some mind-boggling yardages throughout the 2025 season
The world of golf is full of long-hitters but, looking at the PGA Tour stats, there is no-one longer than South African, Aldrich Potgieter.
If you were to look at the PGA Tour's Driving Distance stats, Potgieter averages 326.6 yards, a whole six yards further than Rory McIlroy, who is the second longest hitter on the circuit in 2025.
Standing at 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 211 pounds, Potgieter's coach, Justin Parsons, claims his power comes from his sporting background, which includes a mix of rugby and wrestling.
Speaking to the PGA Tour, Parsons stated that Potgieter's power is due to the fact that "his base and his ability to wind his body up is incredible. His ability to generate torque comes from wrestling.”
The 20-year-old is more than 25-yards further than the PGA Tour's average Driving Distance and, at the Mexico Open, the South African went driver-driver at the colossal 661-yard par 5 12th.
With this length, it's always interesting to see what the stock yardages are of these players and, with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and McIlroy, we have seen some mind-boggling stock yardages.
When it comes to Potgieter, more than 85% of his measured drives have traveled over 300 yards and more than 55% have gone over 320 yards, with the Korn Ferry Tour winner's 7-iron going 200 yards and his 8-iron going around 181 yards.
As of writing, Potgieter's stock yardages aren't available but, looking through his bag, we have made an approximation of how far the 20-year-old hits each club.
Aldrich Potgieter's Stock Yardages
*yardages are not official, but an approximation
- Driver - 330 yards
- Utility Iron - 290 yards
- 4-iron - 250 yards
- 5-iron - 235 yards
- 6-iron - 220 yards
- 7-iron - 200 yards
- 8-iron - 181 yards
- 9-iron - 168 yards
- 46° Wedge - 154 yards
- 48° Wedge - 143 yards
- 52° Wedge - 130 yards
- 56° Wedge - 119 yards
