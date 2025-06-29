We Tried To Work Out The Yardages Of Aldrich Potgieter... The Longest Player On The PGA Tour

The world of golf is full of long-hitters but, looking at the PGA Tour stats, there is no-one longer than South African, Aldrich Potgieter.

If you were to look at the PGA Tour's Driving Distance stats, Potgieter averages 326.6 yards, a whole six yards further than Rory McIlroy, who is the second longest hitter on the circuit in 2025.

Potgieter averaged a whopping 341 yards off the tee at the 2023 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Standing at 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 211 pounds, Potgieter's coach, Justin Parsons, claims his power comes from his sporting background, which includes a mix of rugby and wrestling.

Speaking to the PGA Tour, Parsons stated that Potgieter's power is due to the fact that "his base and his ability to wind his body up is incredible. His ability to generate torque comes from wrestling.”

The 20-year-old is more than 25-yards further than the PGA Tour's average Driving Distance and, at the Mexico Open, the South African went driver-driver at the colossal 661-yard par 5 12th.

A post shared by Justin Parsons (@jparsonsgolf) A photo posted by on

With this length, it's always interesting to see what the stock yardages are of these players and, with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and McIlroy, we have seen some mind-boggling stock yardages.

When it comes to Potgieter, more than 85% of his measured drives have traveled over 300 yards and more than 55% have gone over 320 yards, with the Korn Ferry Tour winner's 7-iron going 200 yards and his 8-iron going around 181 yards.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of writing, Potgieter's stock yardages aren't available but, looking through his bag, we have made an approximation of how far the 20-year-old hits each club.

Aldrich Potgieter's Stock Yardages

*yardages are not official, but an approximation