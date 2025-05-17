The Monstrous Driving Distance Numbers Bryson DeChambeau Is Recording At The PGA Championship
The US Open champion is a full 18 yards clear of the field in the driving distance category
Bryson DeChambeau is the game's longest hitter and that is on full show this week at the PGA Championship.
The 2024 US Open champion, who uses a Krank Formula Fire LD driver with just 5 degrees of loft, is averaging a mammoth 345.6 yards off the tee through the first two rounds at Quail Hollow - made even more impressive considering the amount of rain the course took on in the early stages of the week.
DeChambeau is a full 18.5 yards clear of the rest of the field, with defending champion and World No.3 Xander Schauffele second in the driving distance charts at 327.1 yards.
The LIV star's longest drive so far is 362 yards, which is T2nd behind Nicolai Hojgaard who hit a monster 366-yarder.
As well as being long, DeChambeau has found 53.57% of fairways at the halfway stage and ranks 2nd in Strokes Gained: Off the tee with 1.959.
He has also gained 1.413 strokes with the putter, with only his short game letting him down having lost 0.398 strokes around the greens. While he admits he is hitting it far, it sounds like he's hoping to find more fairways over the weekend.
"Not my best driving although I'm hitting it really far right now, which is great," he said.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Wedge play needs to be cleaned up a little bit. Yeah, take more advantage of the par-5s and short par-4s for me."
These impressive stats have translated into round of 71 and 68 to leave him at three-under-par in T17th position, which puts him top of the LIV Golf leaderboard at the PGA Championship alongside Richard Bland.
The Englishman ranks 148th in the field for driving distance with an average of 276.3 - a full 68 yards shorter than DeChambeau.
PGA Championship driving distance average after 36 holes
- 1. Bryson DeChambeau - 345.6 yards
- 2 Xander Schauffele - 327.1 yards
- 3. Marco Penge - 326.1 yards
- 4. David Puig - 325.9 yards
- 5. Niklas Norgaard - 325.7 yards
- 6. Jon Rahm - 325 yards
- 7. Rory McIlroy - 324.8 yards
- 8. Andre Chi - 322 yards
- 9. Ludvig Aberg - 321.6 yards
- 10. Michael Thorbjornsen - 321.5 yards
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
