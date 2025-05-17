The Monstrous Driving Distance Numbers Bryson DeChambeau Is Recording At The PGA Championship

The US Open champion is a full 18 yards clear of the field in the driving distance category

Bryson DeChambeau hits a drive
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau is the game's longest hitter and that is on full show this week at the PGA Championship.

The 2024 US Open champion, who uses a Krank Formula Fire LD driver with just 5 degrees of loft, is averaging a mammoth 345.6 yards off the tee through the first two rounds at Quail Hollow - made even more impressive considering the amount of rain the course took on in the early stages of the week.

DeChambeau is a full 18.5 yards clear of the rest of the field, with defending champion and World No.3 Xander Schauffele second in the driving distance charts at 327.1 yards.

The LIV star's longest drive so far is 362 yards, which is T2nd behind Nicolai Hojgaard who hit a monster 366-yarder.

As well as being long, DeChambeau has found 53.57% of fairways at the halfway stage and ranks 2nd in Strokes Gained: Off the tee with 1.959.

Bryson DeChambeau at the top of his backswing on a drive

The 2024 US Open champion is five back of Jhonattan Vegas' lead heading into the weekend at Quail Hollow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He has also gained 1.413 strokes with the putter, with only his short game letting him down having lost 0.398 strokes around the greens. While he admits he is hitting it far, it sounds like he's hoping to find more fairways over the weekend.

"Not my best driving although I'm hitting it really far right now, which is great," he said.

"Wedge play needs to be cleaned up a little bit. Yeah, take more advantage of the par-5s and short par-4s for me."

These impressive stats have translated into round of 71 and 68 to leave him at three-under-par in T17th position, which puts him top of the LIV Golf leaderboard at the PGA Championship alongside Richard Bland.

The Englishman ranks 148th in the field for driving distance with an average of 276.3 - a full 68 yards shorter than DeChambeau.

PGA Championship driving distance average after 36 holes

  • 1. Bryson DeChambeau - 345.6 yards
  • 2 Xander Schauffele - 327.1 yards
  • 3. Marco Penge - 326.1 yards
  • 4. David Puig - 325.9 yards
  • 5. Niklas Norgaard - 325.7 yards
  • 6. Jon Rahm - 325 yards
  • 7. Rory McIlroy - 324.8 yards
  • 8. Andre Chi - 322 yards
  • 9. Ludvig Aberg - 321.6 yards
  • 10. Michael Thorbjornsen - 321.5 yards
