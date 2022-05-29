G/Fore PERF DSRPT Golf Shoe Review
On-trend G/Fore shoes are making a serious impression on the fairways and we put the women's G/Fore PERF DSRPT to the test
G/Fore does not disappoint with this women's model. It's fun and super stylish and not only looks good, but performs well too. It's exceptionally lightweight but still provides impressive support and stability. Not an ideal color for winter golf, although it is waterproof. They are versatile as well, a design that looks good on and off the golf course, but the best thing about these shoes is that your feet receive a mini massage over 18 holes!
-
+
First class performance benefits
-
+
Ultra-stylish
-
+
Versatile
-
-
Color is unsuitable for winter golf
-
-
Be careful with sizing
- -
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
G/Fore might not be as well-known as shoe brands like FootJoy and Ecco, but G/Fore is continuing to disrupt the industry in a positive way with its instantly recognisable high fashion designs. We tested the G/Fore PERF DSRPT over multiple rounds to find out how the look and performance of this model stacks up against some of the best women’s golf shoes on the market.
The unboxing experience has a wow factor, not dissimilar to that of shoes from Italian brand Duca del Cosma, as each pair is luxuriously packaged and it's exciting - you cannot wait to try them on.
The first thing you will notice is one of the logos that defines G/Fore, a modern skull and crossed-tees, which is emblazoned across the footbed. But this is a footbed with a real difference, as the triple-density foam with a ripple design acts as a massager for your feet, something I’d never experienced before in a golf shoe.
Initially the sensation of the footbed felt strange, but after just a couple of holes, I began to really appreciate the sponginess and comfort that it provided. This inner sole is also removable and washable, so along with the extra pair of laces that are supplied in the box, you can keep your shoes and your feet looking and feeling fresh for longer.
I like the perforated design of the white outer as it’s really simple but still creates a stylish appearance with the two contrasting shades of light and dark pink around the heel. G/Fore likes to create shoes with a whimsical nature and the soles are fun, as the bottom of the left shoe reads ‘PLAY’ and the right ‘FORE’.
The full-grain and waterproof leather of the outer is extremely soft and wearing for 18 holes straight out of the box, I found this shoe to be one of the lightest and most comfortable I have ever worn, fitting nice and snug around my mid-foot and heel for full support. However, it’s worth mentioning that you should size up with this brand by half a size.
They have a bespoke cleat design and traction was good with no slippage, and following 18 holes, I was very happy to also show off this low-profile, sporty looking shoe away from the golf course.
Price wise, the G/Fore PERF DSRPT shoe is at the top end of the market, but with so many performance benefits, we believe it is one of the best waterproof golf shoes and worth the investment. If you like the look of this shoe, you might also want to consider two other women’s G/Fore models – the MG4+ or the Gallivanter.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
Victor Perez Produces Putting Masterclass To Secure Dramatic Dutch Open
Following a late collapse from Ryan Fox, Victor Perez capitalised with a number of incredible putts
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Eyes Memorial Tournament Return
In an Instagram Live video, DeChambeau revealed that he is also looking forward to having one or two of the tournament's famous milkshakes
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'Absolute Disgrace' - Social Media Reacts To Brutal Pin Position
The pin position on the 18th was so difficult at The River Valley Golf Course that the average score for the day was a quadruple bogey
By Matt Cradock • Published