G/Fore PERF DSRPT Golf Shoe Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

G/Fore might not be as well-known as shoe brands like FootJoy and Ecco, but G/Fore is continuing to disrupt the industry in a positive way with its instantly recognisable high fashion designs. We tested the G/Fore PERF DSRPT over multiple rounds to find out how the look and performance of this model stacks up against some of the best women’s golf shoes on the market.

The unboxing experience has a wow factor, not dissimilar to that of shoes from Italian brand Duca del Cosma, as each pair is luxuriously packaged and it's exciting - you cannot wait to try them on.

The first thing you will notice is one of the logos that defines G/Fore, a modern skull and crossed-tees, which is emblazoned across the footbed. But this is a footbed with a real difference, as the triple-density foam with a ripple design acts as a massager for your feet, something I’d never experienced before in a golf shoe.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Initially the sensation of the footbed felt strange, but after just a couple of holes, I began to really appreciate the sponginess and comfort that it provided. This inner sole is also removable and washable, so along with the extra pair of laces that are supplied in the box, you can keep your shoes and your feet looking and feeling fresh for longer.

I like the perforated design of the white outer as it’s really simple but still creates a stylish appearance with the two contrasting shades of light and dark pink around the heel. G/Fore likes to create shoes with a whimsical nature and the soles are fun, as the bottom of the left shoe reads ‘PLAY’ and the right ‘FORE’.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The full-grain and waterproof leather of the outer is extremely soft and wearing for 18 holes straight out of the box, I found this shoe to be one of the lightest and most comfortable I have ever worn, fitting nice and snug around my mid-foot and heel for full support. However, it’s worth mentioning that you should size up with this brand by half a size.

They have a bespoke cleat design and traction was good with no slippage, and following 18 holes, I was very happy to also show off this low-profile, sporty looking shoe away from the golf course.

Price wise, the G/Fore PERF DSRPT shoe is at the top end of the market, but with so many performance benefits, we believe it is one of the best waterproof golf shoes and worth the investment. If you like the look of this shoe, you might also want to consider two other women’s G/Fore models – the MG4+ or the Gallivanter.