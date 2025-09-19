"It's As Close To The Most Perfect Golf Watch I’ve Ever Tested" - This Deal Sees The Bushnell Ion Elite Hit Its Lowest Ever Price

I know it's still 97 days away, but if you're planning to start your Christmas shopping early, then the latest Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sales event (7th to 8th October) presents a great opportunity to get your gifting sorted early and save some cash at the same time.

Our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals hub is the place you’ll find all the best golf deals in the run-up to the actual event, but some of the best golf deals are already dropping as Amazon and the majority of golfing retailers look to grab a share of your cash.

One early Amazon deal I've spotted, which I think is a great gift idea for the golfer in your life (even if that's yourself), is on the Bushnell Ion Elite GPS watch. It's one of the best golf watches we've ever tested, it's been the recipient of our Editor's Choice Award. Despite the fact it's now a few years old, it easily holds its own when compared to rival GPS golf watches – even more so now with this Amazon golf watch deal.

Right now, Amazon has a fantastic 32% discount on the Ion Elite, reduced to just $149.99, and a worthy discount of $70 on the RRP of $219.99.

Get the Bushnell Ion Elite Golf Watch for just $149.99 at Amazon.

In our review, our golf watch expert Joel Tadman gave it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars. The many plaudits Joel highlighted included its slope-adjusted distances and moveable pin option, which, in his expert opinion, made it almost as accurate as some of Bushnell's best laser rangefinders. Joel summed up his review by saying, "The Bushnell Ion Elite is as close to the most perfect golf watch I’ve ever tested."

There are 2 colors available, including the tested all-white, which has the biggest discount. The Black version is discounted by 27% and $60 off, so either way, I'd advise moving fast to grab one of the best golf watch deals we've seen, while you can.

Save $70 Bushnell Ion Elite: was $219.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Golf Monthly's Deputy Editor, Joel Tadman, rated the Bushnell Ion Elite GPS watch with a 4.5 out of 5 stars score. Saying it was as close to the most perfect golf watch he'd ever tested. Now at the lowest price we've ever seen, the tested White version has 32% off in this early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days reduction. The Black version is also reduced by a smaller 27%, but still a worthy discount, and at these prices, it won't be around for long. Read Joel's full Bushnell Golf Ion Elite Review.

Joel reckoned Bushnell had "absolutely nailed it with the Ion Elite". He also thought it was a million times better than its somewhat rudimentary sibling – the Ion Edge watch, and even tested at full price thought it was one of the best value golf watches when you consider all the features it offers.

The other real box ticker that comes along with this watch is the outstanding Bushnell Golf app, which is loaded with features that just work really well, and for number-hungry golfers, the in-depth performance analysis lays out all your stats and scores for the post-round debrief to see where it all went wrong.

On course, the battery lasts well, good for at least two rounds, and powers a bright and easy-to-navigate display. During testing, the Ion Elite delivered accurate numbers to the front, back and middle of the green, as well as offering additional data with the simple press of one of the onscreen icons, offering green views, maps of the hole, lay-up distances and scoring.

Joel particularly liked the maps, providing a detailed overview of each hole, locating the course you're on quickly via GPS, allowing him to employ a strategic approach from tee to green. Similarly, the slope functionality was greatly appreciated, giving real yardages and allowing for club selection confidence. The scoring screen is a great addition, tracking the number of fairways and greens you hit, putts taken and just about every other stat you'd ever need.

The only negative in testing and what stopped it from getting the perfect score was the charging connection point. Joel noted that the magnets were weak and easily disconnected. However, at this price, it’s only a minor grumble on an otherwise outstanding piece of golfing tech.

Image 1 of 4 Tester Joel Tadman was full of praise for the Ion Elite GPS watch. (Image credit: Future) The Ion Elite delivers accurate front, back and middle of the green details. (Image credit: Future) The details on the hole view screen are bright and clear. (Image credit: Future) The scoring screen on the Bushnell Ion Elite tracks just about every golf stat you'd ever need. (Image credit: Future)

This Bushnell Ion Elite deal is US only, but below you'll find deals on this watch plus other offerings in the Bushnell range in your territory.

To take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day shopping events, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Prime is offering a free 30-day trial period to all new customers, so now is a great chance to sign up and get ready for the event.