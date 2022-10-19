FootJoy Stratos 2022 Golf Shoe Review
In this FootJoy Stratos 2022 golf shoe review, Neil Tappin finds out what this classic spikeless design has to offer
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A classic-looking spikeless shoe that offers good traction and versatility. One of the most comfortable shoes we have tested this year!
-
+
Comfortable, roomy fit
-
+
Impressive traction
-
+
Good waterproof protection
-
-
Design is not as exciting as other, more sporty models
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The strapline for the FootJoy Stratos 2022 shoe boasts of offering the golfer ‘luxurious comfort’. This is in no small part down to the use of Pittards NappaLuxe leather for the upper and the brand’s StratoFoam under the foot. We wanted to see whether this shoe delivers on its promise and whether it could feature among the best golf shoes on the market so we tested it on the course during good, if somewhat wet under foot, conditions.
The first thing to talk about here is the styling. That this is one for those after a classic look is clear from the off. There are no flashes of bold color or overly aggressive spikeless designs here. It is all very simple and understated. We tested the white/charcoal and blue jay version and the simplicity of design makes this incredibly versatile. Make no mistake, this is a shoe that can be worn in the office, on the course, with trousers or with shorts. I even wore it with waterproof trousers as you can see below!
As far as the spikeless outsole goes, I was surprised by the level of traction on offer. I had no problems slipping while in this shoe and felt that it offered a stable platform for the swing. As you can see from the images, the sole offers lots of contact points with the ground and for me, I’d be confident in the performance in all but the wettest conditions.
The last thing I’ll mention is the fit. The toe section of the shoe is fairly rounded (much more so than something like the new FootJoy Flex XP 2022). This makes it look more traditional but also offers quite a roomy fit - making it one of the best golf shoes for wide feet.
While the simple, traditional styling might not be to everyone’s taste, the performance is up there with the best spikeless golf shoes. In particular, we loved the versatility of this which meant that it more than lived up to its’ price-tag.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
Are These New PXG Woods The Best Value Clubs On The Market Right Now?
Do PXG's new 0211 range of drivers, fairway woods and hybrids represent some of the best value on the market right now?
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Why European Player In-Fighting Is A Sad Product of LIV Golf
The unity and camaraderie of European golf has been diminished as players argue over the future of the men’s professional game.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Freak Golf Accident Injures Australian T20 World Cup Cricketer
It is now a race against time for the Aussie wicket-keeper ahead of their match against New Zealand on Saturday
By James Hibbitt • Published