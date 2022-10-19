FootJoy Stratos 2022 Golf Shoe Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The strapline for the FootJoy Stratos 2022 shoe boasts of offering the golfer ‘luxurious comfort’. This is in no small part down to the use of Pittards NappaLuxe leather for the upper and the brand’s StratoFoam under the foot. We wanted to see whether this shoe delivers on its promise and whether it could feature among the best golf shoes on the market so we tested it on the course during good, if somewhat wet under foot, conditions.

(Image credit: Future)

The first thing to talk about here is the styling. That this is one for those after a classic look is clear from the off. There are no flashes of bold color or overly aggressive spikeless designs here. It is all very simple and understated. We tested the white/charcoal and blue jay version and the simplicity of design makes this incredibly versatile. Make no mistake, this is a shoe that can be worn in the office, on the course, with trousers or with shorts. I even wore it with waterproof trousers as you can see below!

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

As far as the spikeless outsole goes, I was surprised by the level of traction on offer. I had no problems slipping while in this shoe and felt that it offered a stable platform for the swing. As you can see from the images, the sole offers lots of contact points with the ground and for me, I’d be confident in the performance in all but the wettest conditions.

(Image credit: Future)

The last thing I’ll mention is the fit. The toe section of the shoe is fairly rounded (much more so than something like the new FootJoy Flex XP 2022). This makes it look more traditional but also offers quite a roomy fit - making it one of the best golf shoes for wide feet.

While the simple, traditional styling might not be to everyone’s taste, the performance is up there with the best spikeless golf shoes. In particular, we loved the versatility of this which meant that it more than lived up to its’ price-tag.