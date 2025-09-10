"This Shoe Is A Triumph In Comfort" – The FootJoy Quantum Golf Shoe Might Just Be The Comfiest Shoe Ever Made And Now Have 18% Off
Golf shoe tester Dan Parker was blown away by the class-leading comfort of the FootJoy Quantum and this rarely discounted shoe is worth grabbing fast
FootJoy is renowned for producing some of the best golf shoes on the market, and the brand has been at the forefront of golf shoe development for over 100 years. In a saturated market, it can be difficult for a golf shoe to stand out from the pack, but in its Quantum golf shoes, FootJoy has delivered a shoe that Golf Monthly's golf shoe expert Dan Parker called, "A triumph in comfort" and he awarded it a flawless 5 out of 5 star review.
Released in March last year, it's rare to see a discount on a relatively brand-new FootJoy golf shoe, but if you prioritize out-and-out comfort in golf shoes, then you can try the 'Cloud-Like Comfort' of the FootJoy Quantum at a fraction of the price.
Right now, Amazon has a fantastic 18% discount, reduced to $139.95 from $170, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen on the FootJoy Quantum golf shoe. The catch is – this brilliant golf shoe deal is only available in the White/Blue colorway, but it does ooze classic golf shoe vibes, and all the sizing is currently available.
Get the FootJoy Quantum golf shoes for just $139.95 at Amazon.
Having tested hundreds of golf shoes, our golf shoe expert Dan Parker gave the FootJoy Quantum a perfect 5-star review, and it's the comfiest golf shoe he's ever tested. It's now at the lowest price it's ever been, but only in the classic looking White/Blue colorway, although all the sizes are available.
Read Dan's FootJoy Quantum Golf Shoes Review.
FootJoy says the Quantum will provide "Out of this world comfort" and by using its softest ever foam. SofFoam technology is combined with a lightweight, breathable mesh, which means the Quantum delivers what they claim is "supreme comfort round after round."
In his testing, Dan was very happy to report that the SofFoam technology did exactly that, giving what he said was "an unbelievably cushioned ride, which you can feel working both as you're walking along and through the golf swing."
It also gives this spikeless golf shoe brilliant shock absorption, and can be worn on-and off-course – soaking up all of the energy from beneath, protecting the foot on any type of surface. However, its crowning glory of comfort comes from the Ortholite Impression FitBed. This moulds over time to the shape of your foot, and eventually becomes a 'customized' fitted golf shoe, which means the more you wear the Quantum, the more comfortable they become.
This FootJoy golf shoe deal is US only, but below you'll find deals on the entire FootJoy range, including the Quantum in your territory. Check out our dedicated golf shoe guides from other brands, including Adidas, Ecco and Under Armour. Our best budget golf shoes guide has a fine selection of shoes at a more wallet-friendly price point.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.