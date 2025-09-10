"This Shoe Is A Triumph In Comfort" – The FootJoy Quantum Golf Shoe Might Just Be The Comfiest Shoe Ever Made And Now Have 18% Off

FootJoy is renowned for producing some of the best golf shoes on the market, and the brand has been at the forefront of golf shoe development for over 100 years. In a saturated market, it can be difficult for a golf shoe to stand out from the pack, but in its Quantum golf shoes, FootJoy has delivered a shoe that Golf Monthly's golf shoe expert Dan Parker called, "A triumph in comfort" and he awarded it a flawless 5 out of 5 star review.

Released in March last year, it's rare to see a discount on a relatively brand-new FootJoy golf shoe, but if you prioritize out-and-out comfort in golf shoes, then you can try the 'Cloud-Like Comfort' of the FootJoy Quantum at a fraction of the price.

Right now, Amazon has a fantastic 18% discount, reduced to $139.95 from $170, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen on the FootJoy Quantum golf shoe. The catch is – this brilliant golf shoe deal is only available in the White/Blue colorway, but it does ooze classic golf shoe vibes, and all the sizing is currently available.

Get the FootJoy Quantum golf shoes for just $139.95 at Amazon.

FootJoy says the Quantum will provide "Out of this world comfort" and by using its softest ever foam. SofFoam technology is combined with a lightweight, breathable mesh, which means the Quantum delivers what they claim is "supreme comfort round after round."

In his testing, Dan was very happy to report that the SofFoam technology did exactly that, giving what he said was "an unbelievably cushioned ride, which you can feel working both as you're walking along and through the golf swing."

It also gives this spikeless golf shoe brilliant shock absorption, and can be worn on-and off-course – soaking up all of the energy from beneath, protecting the foot on any type of surface. However, its crowning glory of comfort comes from the Ortholite Impression FitBed. This moulds over time to the shape of your foot, and eventually becomes a 'customized' fitted golf shoe, which means the more you wear the Quantum, the more comfortable they become.

Image 1 of 3 The Quantum straddles the line between a traditional athletic golf shoe and a sneaker style. (Image credit: Howard Boylan) The Quantum comes with the brand's Ortholite Impression FitBed, which moulds over time to the shape of your foot. (Image credit: Howard Boylan) The Quantum's spikeless outsole not only adds to the comfort, but is effective in both dry and damp conditions. (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

