USA Ryder Cup Uniform Scripting: Where To Buy The Limited Edition Collection

To celebrate the Ryder Cup making its historic debut on Long Island, New York, Team USA will be outfitted by the iconic New York-based fashion brand Ralph Lauren. You'll be hard-pressed to find a more authentic all-American fashion label than Ralph Lauren, and it's proud to continue its association with the U.S team, having outfitted America’s best golfers in 2023. Ralph Lauren says that this collection embodies unwavering team spirit and the timeless Ralph Lauren Polo style.

The Ryder Cup will already be underway as you read this, with the biennial tournament kicking off on Friday morning at the legendary Bethpage Black Golf Course. U.S. Team captain Keegan Bradley will be looking to make sporting history and claim back the Ryder Cup trophy, which means so much to both teams.

Of course, the entire range is available for fans of Team USA, or even if you're not, it's still Ralph Lauren and comes with the style and quality you'd expect. Below you'll find the polo shirts the U.S. players will wear across the 3 days of competition, and a selection of some of the other standout pieces in the collection. Some are showing as limited sizing available, so we'd suggest you grab one while you still can.

Shop the entire Ralph Lauren Team USA Ryder Cup Collection at Ralph Lauren.

Our How to watch the Ryder Cup guide has all the information on how to catch up on the early action and watch the battle unfold until Sunday.

Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Performance Polo Shirt - Day 1: $125 at Ralph Lauren The Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Performance Polo Shirt will be worn by Team USA for Friday's Day 1 action. It features the RLX logo and the official U.S. Ryder Cup Team logo patch on the left chest. This stylish quarter-zip polo shirt also has the "United We Stand" trim at the interior back of the neck and is crafted with moisture-wicking stretch jersey for added comfort and features variegated stripes in a patriotic US color palette. There are only limited sizes, including S, M, XL and XXL.

Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Performance Polo Shirt - Day 2: $115 at Ralph Lauren There's no doubting your allegiance with the Day 2 Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Performance Polo Shirt, and it's USA all the way with a USA rubber-print at the right chest and an American flag rubber-print at the left. There's no zip on this one, and it has a Ribbed Johnny collar with striped tipping, and the same "United We Stand" trim interior. All the sizing is available from XS to XXL.

Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Performance Polo Shirt - Day 3: $125 at Ralph Lauren For the final day, and what is usually the most exciting action, the 1 v 1 battles of the singles matches, Team USA has another classic all-American patriotic color palette. The Day 3 U.S. Ryder Cup Performance Polo Shirt features a classic polo three-button collar and the official U.S. Ryder Cup Team logo patch at the left chest. This one is only available in sizes S to XXL.

There is a whole host of Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup attire to complete the look, including more of the best polo shirts, pants, jackets, caps, socks and much more, all featuring Team USA branding and classic Ralph Lauren styling. In case anyone from Ralph Lauren is reading, I've added a couple more of my own favorites below, but again, these are selling fast, and likely to go quicker as the excitement and action unfold.

Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Hybrid Jacket: $248 at Ralph Lauren I'm Scottish, and even I love this jacket; it oozes classic Ralph Lauren vibes, and the U.S. Ryder Cup Hybrid Jacket is sure to be a big hit. The proudly patriotic yet still subtle styling and colorway features a quilted panel at the front of the upper body, and the official U.S. Ryder Cup Team logo patch at the left chest. All the size options are available from XS-XXL.

Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Packable Jacket: $248 at Ralph Lauren This one, like its Day 2 sibling polo shirt, is USA all the way with a Red, White and Blue color scheme and an American flag patch at the left sleeve, with "USA” printed above the right cuff. This Mockneck jacket is fully packable with a two-way, full-zip front and handy pockets for carrying essentials. This is selling fast and only available in XS, S and XL.