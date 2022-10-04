Best Women's FootJoy Golf Shoes 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Women's FootJoy Golf Shoes

FootJoy requires little explanation when it comes to golf shoes, because the company has been synonymous with high-quality for over 150 years. In both the men's and women's professional games, FootJoy shoes are worn regularly because they are some of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market.

FootJoy is a company that understands the importance of the golf shoe, after all, it is the only part of the body that makes contact with the ground during the swing so it makes sense that it invests so much time, effort and money into producing shoes that give grip, stability, comfort and protection from the elements. Not only that but the company has some of the best-looking golf shoes out there right now as well.

The focus of this guide is the women's range and we have managed to test a lot of the shoes from the brand of late, ranging from the Pro/SL, to the Links. Before we get to the list, we should say that if you are not a FootJoy fan, then we have also created specific brand guides on adidas shoes (opens in new tab), Under Armour models (opens in new tab), as well as Skechers (opens in new tab) and Puma (opens in new tab). Whatever you are after, we have got you covered with advice.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Specifications Sizes: 3-9 Waterproof: 100% Colors: 3 (White/Brown; White; Gray) Reasons to buy + Very stable when hitting full shots + Waterproof + Extremely lightweight + Highly customizable thanks to the MyJoy platform Reasons to avoid - Not as versatile off the course Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Sitting atop the tree in the current women's FootJoy golf shoe range is the Pro/SL. They are a comfy and spongy spikeless shoe that can be worn almost all year round thanks to their waterproof leather upper. These shoes give excellent grip on the turf and thanks to the shoe's new Infinity Outsole which provides 30 per cent more points of traction than its predecessor. Its bouncy Stratofoam midsole cushioning sole also gives excellent support as you traverse the fairways and comes in an array of widths and sizes that make it perfect for golfers of all foot shapes.

But it is the weight of the shoe that really impressed us, and while it may look slightly big compared to some of the lighter sneakers on offer in our best women's spikeless shoe guide (opens in new tab), the Women's Pro/SL shoes are so light that it felt like we weren't wearing anything on our feet. Perhaps the coolest feature about these shoes are the customization options available on FootJoy's MyJoy platform. If the SL's colorways aren't to your tastes, you can use the MyJoy design tool to alter the color of the shoes to make them truly reflect your style.

Read our full FootJoy Women's 2022 Pro/SL Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

Specifications Sizes: 3-9 Waterproof: 100% Colors: 3 (Black; White and Turqoise; White) Reasons to buy + The tennis pump appearance really wins it + The Links can be worn on and off the course making it a great 2-in-1 shoe + They are so fashionable. Reasons to avoid - More color choices would be great - The laces came undone at times so had to give it a double knot Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A stylish golf shoe that we received many compliments on both on and off the golf course, the FootJoy Women's Links Golf Shoes deliver excellent comfort and high performance. They are made from a plush leather that is very easy to clean. We tested them in both wet and dry conditions and our feet remained dry and comfortable throughout.

The sole delivers excellent grip on the turf and while that perhaps might not be the same traction as some of the best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market, it did allow us to plant ourselves nicely and get a good swing through the shot. Your feet will also be well cushioned by this shoe too, which features FootJoy's lightweight PU footbed that gives great support to your heel and the balls of your feet. But most of all, we loved how versatile these casual golf shoes (opens in new tab) were, offering style on the course and on the high-street.

Read our full FootJoy Womens Links Shoes Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

Specifications Size: 3-9 Waterproof: 100% Colors: 3 (Black, Silver, White) Reasons to buy + Quality construction + Has a waterproof guarantee + Super comfortable + Provides great support Reasons to avoid - Limited color choices Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Next up is the Fuel, a shoe that tested extremely well in both the men's and women's designs. The shoe feels well supported and grounded thanks to its synthetic leather upper, which was complemented well by the soft foam insoles that felt soft and sporty as you walk. They are also a very trendy shoe that comes in three different colors (white, navy and gray) and are super easy to clean after a muddy round on the golf course.

Overall there’s so much benefit to wearing these shoes that make them well worth the investment - notably the comfort and grip on offer. We are also confident they’ll way out-last the one-year waterproof guarantee

Read our full FootJoy Fuel Women's Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

Specifications Sizes: 4-8 Waterproof: 100% Colors: 4 (Teal; Grey; Black; Pink) Reasons to buy + Sporty running shoe appearance appeals to a younger market + Amazing comfort + 4 different colorways means there's something for everyone here Reasons to avoid - A round in muddy conditions can make the lighter colors become more dull Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

A sporty, high-performance golf shoe, the 2022 Flex XP delivers excellent comfort over 18 holes of golf. We were big fans of FootJoy's previous Flex model (opens in new tab) but the 2022 shoe is an excellent upgrade on what is a fantastic summer golf shoe and will add an extra spring to your step. They feel like a running trainer more than a golf shoe but offer the same levels of traction as some of the very best women's golf shoes (opens in new tab).

They are a lightweight, yet waterproof offering, that offer great breathability thanks to the specially designed mesh that aligns the shoe's upper. While you might think that this mesh is not the best for rainy or dusty conditions, we were impressed with how easy it was to brush mud and sand off them. But it was the comfort levels of these shoes that really was a game changer for us.

The sole is so well cushioned and features an EVA midsole that helps to stabilize the foot and give more support as you swing the club. Even in wet conditions, we thought these shoes held their own. But we also loved how comfortable we felt wearing them shoes both on and off the course. Plus they also come with a one-year waterproof warranty, which is a great insurance to have if you regularly play in wet conditions.

Read our full FootJoy Womens Flex XP 2022 Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Specifications Sizes: 4-10 Waterproof: 100% Colors: 4 (White, White/Navy, Black, Whote/Tartan) Reasons to buy + Effortlessly comfortable out of the box + Classic yet stylish design + Great choice of colors Reasons to avoid - Unsure of durability of outsole Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Next up is a more traditional shoe design from FootJoy, the Traditions. This traditionally styled shoe boasts a super-cushioned foam under foot which is extremely light and gives great bounce as you walk. This we’d expect from a more sporty design but it's good to see it in these.

The synthetic leather upper comes with a one year waterproof warranty as with so many of the best FootJoy golf shoes (opens in new tab). This usually surpasses that timeframe by miles. The shoes are so easy to clean with a quick wipe and they keep the wet stuff out without causing your feet to sweat.

Available in 4 color choices. All Black, all white, white/blue and the rather snazzy white/tartan. The tartan option are a grey tartan so would be a subtle vintage hint in an outfit.

Read our full FootJoy Traditions Women's shoe review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

Specifications Sizes: 3-8 Waterproof: 100% Colors: 5 (Mint, Blue, Pink, Charcoal, Grey) Reasons to buy + Sporty looking shoes + Super light and breathable + Ample grip. Reasons to avoid - Material marks easily - Can rub on the top of the heel. Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Our final pick is a slightly older model compared to the newer Flex XP above, but it is still one of our top picks because the performance is so good. A great looking shoe in the five different colors, it looks more like a running shoe of sorts rather than a golf shoe which we really like.

It is also incredibly light and breathable without sacrificing on waterproof protection because of the mesh upper, and you also get a one-year waterproof guarantee as well. The only main complaint that slightly holds it back is that mud does seem to stain the shoe especially when mixed with wet conditions, but this negative is balanced somewhat by the ability to wash the shoes in the washing machine on a cold wash. We found they came out just like new!

Read our full FootJoy Women's Flex XP Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

How we test golf shoes

Our golf shoe testing methodology (opens in new tab) revolves around putting models to the test over a number of rounds and in different conditions. This is so we can gain a better idea of overall performance in terms of factors like grip comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing and how they actually look on the golf course.

Ultimately we think testing this way over a number of rounds and weeks tells u how these shoes perform every day, and when variables change like weather, ground conditions, stances and so on. We think using the shoes like this also gives us an idea on the little details and design features that might be missed with just one test.

Each of the shoes listed above has been personally used by a member of the Golf Monthly team and when it comes to women's golf shoe testing it is done by Katie Dawkins, Alison Root or Carly Frost. Additionally Golf Monthly Staff Writer Dan Parker heads up the entire golf shoe section.

We are very comprehensive in our tests to the point where we will regularly attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That isn't to say manufacturers can buy a good review though, as all our reviews are made by golfers, for golfers.

What to consider when buying golf shoes

There are a number of factors to consider when picking out your next pair of golf shoes so to help you narrow down your search and inform your buying decision, below we have put together some key points.

Spiked or spikeless?

As the models selected above show, FootJoy makes a lot of shoes that have spiked or spikeless designs, and there are pros and cons for each.

Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don't sit as low to the ground as spikeless models. They are perhaps better suited to wet weather and colder climates where the terrain may be slightly slippery under foot.

Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility. They are perfect for driving in the car to the golf course, playing a round, and then driving home again because they are usually light and comfortable, but most won't offer as much traction as a spiked shoe. Spikeless shoes are perhaps better for warmer climates where the ground is a lot harder. While they don't provide as much grip as a spiked shoe, on firmer ground you will get a lot of traction off the floor with spikeless golf shoes.

Acknowledging all of this, you need to have an idea on which design of shoe you want.

Waterproofing

This is a no brainer, especially if you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain. FootJoy is one of the leading brands when it comes to this factor, with many of its designs keeping your feet bone dry. As such make sure you take note of which shoes are totally waterproof and which are just water resistant and choose accordingly.

You may also want to think about how easy to clean your waterproof shoes are. Some shoes can be made of a waterproof fabric that can sometimes get dirty with mud and be hard to clean. But if you play a lot in the summer months, then a lighter more breathable pair of shoes might be for you.

Getting the right fit

Women know the importance of getting the right fit of shoe and golf shoes are no different, otherwise blisters can build up, or your feet may slide around inside, which limits your stability.

When trying a pair on for the first time, listen for the 'whoosh' sound when you slide your feet in - that's the sound of all the air leaving the shoe to confirm it is the correct size, but do a walking test to be sure. They shouldn't pinch anywhere, nor should your feet be moving around inside.

When it comes to the right fit it is also worth considering different laces. Normal laces are good for most but for some golfers, BOA laced shoes provide more convenient fastening and shouldn’t loosen during the course of a round, but are usually a tad more expensive.

Styling

Styling is of course very important to women and the great thing about modern golf brands is they tend to offer lots of designs and different colors. For example the Links is a more low profile, sneaker-like shoe whereas the Pro/SL is a more classic golf shoe design.

Therefore it is important to think about what your shoes look like and what style suits you. Whatever you like or dislike, there is something for everyone these days.

Support

Over a round of 18 holes, an average golfer will walk approximately five miles and burn up to 2,000 calories. That is a lot of time spent on your feet, so as it goes without saying, you're going to always want to have something on your feet that is comfortable.

If you do get sore feet or knees during your round, it's best to get a shoe that has a spongey yet supple sole that can cushion your feet while you walk. That being said some shoes can often sacrifice performance for comfort, so it's best to always try your shoes on and have a little walk around your club shop before you buy.

You may also want to think about the support you get around the ankles as many golfers traversing the undulating terrains of their local club will know that it is often very easy to turn over on one of your ankles if you misplace your step. For that reason, if you can get a pair of shoes with good support around their opening, your ankles will be much better off for it.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best women's FootJoy golf shoes and for more buying advice check out the Golf Monthly website.