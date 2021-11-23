Why Black Friday Is The Best Time To Buy A Launch Monitor

If you want to invest in a tool that will give you greater insight into your golf game, then a launch monitor is a great way to go.

There is a reason they have become all the rage over the last few years with most Tour professionals using popular models like Trackman, GCQuad, or the Tiger Woods approved Full Swing Golf. They give incredible data and detail on so many different swing factors whether that be spin, carry, launch angle, angle of attack and so and so forth. Ultimately launch monitors help the top players test golf clubs and fine tune their games.

Now admittedly it can be quite hard to actually understand and decipher all the numbers a launch monitor puts out, but we think the main reason we don't see many amateurs whip out one of these monitors at the driving range is price. Some of the models I mentioned above cost thousands and are quite hard to get hold of in the first place.

This is where Black Friday comes in because believe it or not there are actually some excellent, more budget-friendly options which go on sale during the period. These aren't complete rubbish either as models like the Garmin Approach G80, and Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor really perform well.

So if you want to try and take your game to the next level, getting a launch monitor on Black Friday is something to consider not only because of the discounted price, but the undeniable performance on offer.

To help narrow your search and make sure you know which monitors to consider, below are some of our favorite deals.

Also if you still aren't sure what a launch monitor could offer you, have a read of the 'why buy a launch monitor' section below.

Best US Launch Monitor Deals

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | $75 off at Amazon Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | $75 off at Amazon

Was $499.99 | Now $424.99

The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor turns your iPhone into a launch monitor, and it does a great job too. It's one of the best golf launch monitors you can buy, especially at this price.

Swing Caddie SC300 Portable Launch Monitor | 11% off at Rock Bottom Golf Swing Caddie SC300 Portable Launch Monitor | 11% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $549.99 | Now $489.96

Another option in the launch monitor market is the SC300 from Voice Caddie, which gives you precise numbers like carry distance, swing speed, ball speed and more. It does this thanks to calibrating atmospheric pressure sensors and the latest in Doppler radar technology, and it also tells you your numbers thanks to voice assistance.

Swing Caddie SC200 Launch Monitor | 13% off at Rock Bottom Golf Swing Caddie SC200 Launch Monitor | 13% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $399.99 | Now $349.99

The SC200 is also made by Voice Caddie and usually comes in at around $150 cheaper than the SC300 above. From a data standpoint it keeps things very simple with things like carry yardage, swing speed and ball speed. It is also highly portable too.

Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor | $75 off at Rock Bottom Golf Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor | $75 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $499 | Now $424

It may look small, but the Mevo packs a serious punch. We found it to be very accurate with every club in the bag, it was easy and intuitive to set up, and it is very compact and lightweight.

Best UK Launch Monitor Deals

Garmin Approach G80 GPS & Launch Monitor | £100 off at American Golf Garmin Approach G80 GPS & Launch Monitor | £100 off at American Golf

Was £449.99 | Now £349.99

With £100 right now, the G80 has all the GPS features you could want. Not only does it give simple yardages, but has slope adjustment, Green View, and can work as a launch monitor as well.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | £100 off at American Golf Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | £100 off at American Golf

Was £549 | Now £449

In the UK you can also get the Rapsodo with £100 off at the moment. As we mentioned above it is highly convenient especially when you just want to get some data at the driving range during practice. The accuracy is also very good.

Why buy a launch monitor?

To put a simple answer here, launch monitors give us an incredible amount of data which can therefore give us information on our strengths and weaknesses.

Accurate club and ball data allows numbers like clubhead speed, carry distance, spin and much more to be seen instantly for incredible feedback.

The numbers can explain why you might have a tendency to slice it or hook it, and you can then correct your swing to eliminate bad tendencies. Launch monitors can also give insight into things like swing path, and because distance numbers are so readily available, they allow you to dial in your bag setup too.

One of the most common issues in the amateur game is players not knowing how far each club in the bag goes and therefore a launch monitor can help with this. It can help find those gaps, see which clubs aren't working for you, and therefore help you find a model that will perform better for you.

Launch monitors these days are also very convenient because they can often be folded up nicely, or they are handheld devices so are highly portable. That way they can easily fit in your pocket or golf bag next time you want a practice session.

So there you have it, launch monitors are high-quality pieces of kit and Black Friday is most definitely the right time to try and get one to help your game.

However if you want something else, make sure you take a look at some of the deals on our best Black Friday golf deals page, or some the hubs below.