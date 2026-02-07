'We Are Getting Really Close' - Scottie Scheffler Details Driver Testing Ahead Of Busy Run Of Events

At The American Express, Scottie Scheffler was seen using his old TaylorMade Qi10 Dot driver, despite having put the TaylorMade Qi4D into play at the Hero World Challenge at the end of December 2025.

Despite the swap back to the Qi10 Dot big stick, it didn't phase Scheffler, who ran away with a commanding four shot victory that even included a late double bogey at the 71st hole.

Now though, at the WM Phoenix Open, the 20-time PGA Tour winner revealed that a potential swap back to the brand-new Qi4D could happen, with Scheffler explaining his driver fitting situation following his second round.

Scheffler using the Qi10 during round two of the WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Yeah, I think we're making progress. I can be a difficult person to get a club in the bag," stated the American, who followed an uncharacteristic two-over-par first round in Phoenix with a six-under 65 on Friday.

"I'm a little bit adverse to change as it is, and I have got a driver in my bag that's won quite a lot of golf tournaments; had a lot of success with it.

"It's just one of those things that is tough. I'm not going to put anything in the bag unless I feel it's better.

"We are getting really close. There are some improvements I've for sure seen in the new driver. It just hasn't gotten quite where it needs to be in order for me to put it in competition."

Scheffler had been using the Qi4D during the Hero World Challenge in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having used the Qi10 Dot throughout his 2024 and 2025 campaigns, Scheffler did use the Qi4D during the Hero World Challenge, where the light blue face of his previous gamer remained.

Making his first start of 2026 at The American Express, the Qi10 was back in-play, which features subtle differences to that of a standard Qi10, including the brighter blue face, as well as the lack of topline, no hot melt and heavier weighting in the head.

Sitting four-under for the tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler is seven back of leader Ryo Hisatsune and ranks 40th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee through two rounds.

Following on from the WM Phoenix Open, the World No.1 is listed in the field for the first Signature Event of 2026, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Following that tournament is the Genesis Invitational the week after, which is another $20 million Signature Event.