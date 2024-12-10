These Drivers Are Being Replaced In 2025 So Now Is The Best Time To Grab a Deal

If you know anything about the golf club market, you'll know that we're getting close to the time at which most manufacturers release their latest lines of equipment ahead of the 2025 golf season. Brands spend millions of dollars and thousands of hours researching, testing and developing their newest clubs to eke out extra performance versus the prior generation. Given the resource that goes into bringing new clubs to market, it often means they're positioned towards the top end of the price scale.

This isn't a terrible deal for the bargain hunter because experienced purchasers will know that near the end of the year is a perfect time to invest in the 2024 products released by the biggest brands given that discounts are common in the run up to Christmas. Currently, some of the best TaylorMade, Callaway and Cobra drivers are reduced by over $100 and below I have gone through the various retailer websites to find them for you.

TaylorMade

TaylorMade's Qi10 has dominated the driver landscape in 2024. Scottie Scheffler was firing rockets off the tee with his on his way to nine professional wins this calendar year, including The Players Championship, the FedEx Cup and the Masters. Rory McIlroy strolled to victory in the DP World Tour's Race To Dubai with Qi10 LS as part of his arsenal whilst Nelly Korda dominated the ladies game with her Qi10 Max driver in the bag.

TaylorMade typically work in one-year product cycles so given it usually releases new metalwoods in early January, we can expect something new from the brand next month as as a result, you'll be able to find the current Qi10 drivers with some money off the price if you shop around.

TaylorMade Qi10 Driver | 16% off at TaylorMade

Was $599.99 Now $499.99 Combining the best bits of both the Qi10 Max and Qi10 LS models, the standard Qi10 is an exceptional all-rounder, with the forgiveness and head shape particular stand outs. Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review

TaylorMade Qi10 Max Driver | 16% off at TaylorMade

Was $599.99 Now $499.99 The Max model is the headline product of the Qi10 range, with it providing an insane amount of forgiveness, as well as being very easy to launch. Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Max Driver Review

TaylorMade Qi10 LS Driver | 16% off at TaylorMade

Was $629.99 Now $529.99 An extremely low spinning driver, the LS version of the Qi10 produced consistently high ball speeds and clean aesthetics. Like the standard and Max versions, it's also 16% off on the TaylorMade site. Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 LS Driver Review

Callaway

We were really impressed by the performance of Callaway's Paradym family back in 2023, so the pressure was on the newly released Paradym Ai Smoke family fill the big shoes of the previous iteration. Our testing showed they did just that, improving the looks of the head whilst continuing to enhance the overall performance package.

Like TaylorMade, Callaway is a company that usually works on a one-year product cycle so we can expect some new 2025 drivers to appear very soon. Images have already been doing the rounds online but details are sketchy at this stage. As a result, you can pick up various models in the premium Paradym Ai Smoke driver family for less than premium prices if you act fast.

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max Driver | 16% off at Callaway

Was $599.99 Now $499.99 The Paradaym AI Smoke driver is on sale directly from Callaway in the run up to Christmas, with many different versions of the driver listed below with $100 knocked off the price. We'll start with the Ai Smoke Max, which provides low spin numbers for the more advanced player. Read our full Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max Driver Review

Cobra

Our resident driver tester Joe Ferguson was really impressed by the Cobra Darkspeed drivers when he tested them earlier this year. Not only did they combine value for money with exceptional performance, they also look fantastic. The three variations of the model mean it appeals to a wide range of golfers with the LS focused on the lower handicaps and the Max suited more towards to mid-to-high handicappers. An underrated part of a driver is the acoustics and this driver sounds fantastic at impact.

Cobra also typically launches product every year so we can expect something new to come very soon, especially given we've seen some new Cobra drivers out on tour already. This means the Darkspeed drivers will soon be superseded, resulting in a drop in price you should cash in on if you're looking for competitive performance at a more affordable cost.

Cobra Darkspeed LS Driver | 27% Off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $399.98 This is an excellent driver in the low spin, better player category. The compact head shape and minimalist, dark aesthetic look great and the performance matches it. A really penetrating ball flight and solid feel make the Darkspeed LS an awesome option, especially at this price! Read our full Cobra Darkspeed LS driver review

Cobra Darkspeed X Driver | 27% Off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $399.98 The Darkspeed X is an exceptional all-round driver. Competitive ball speeds coupled with comfortable levels of spin and playability make this a great option for a huge range of golfers, and this PGA Tour superstore discount represents genuine value. Read our full Cobra Darkspeed X driver review

Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver | 27% Off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $399.98 The Cobra Darkspeed Max is one of the best draw-bias drivers we have ever tested. It does exactly what it says on the tin and we found it next to impossible to produce a fade or slice. Wrapped up in a very sophisticated aesthetic, if you struggle with a slice, the Darkspeed Max is a must try. Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Max driver review

Ping

I'll admit, I'm a Ping loyalist myself. I've used the Ping G driver for around four years now and have grown very fond of it - but writing this article and seeing the price of Ping's 2024 options has me very tempted to make the upgrade.

I'd argue that Ping make the most forgiving drivers on the market. The G430 is a club that matches the best drivers in the distance category but really excels in terms of playability. The 'G' branding has also taken another step in terms of the visual appeal of the family. We've found two big discounts on the Max and LST models over at PGA Tour Superstore, which could be linked to the fact we've seen new Ping G440 drivers being used out on tour. One has even notched up its first win in the hands of Joaquin Niemann.

PING G430 Max Driver | 27% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $399.98 With the high-tech look and feel on offer with the G430 Max, this user-friendly driver is a fantastic addition to your golf bag this Christmas. It offers impressive distance and plenty of forgiveness in addition to the wonderful shelf appeal. Read our full PING G430 Max Driver Review

PING G430 LST Driver | 31% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $579.99 Now $399.98 Another really impressive offering from PING, the G430 LST does well in combining playability and consistency with distance. Sound and feel have been improved when compared to previous models too. Read our full PING G430 LST Driver Review

Wilson

We'll end with what could well be a more budget-friendly option. Arguably the area in the drivers market that has improved the most in the last decade or so are the budget driver options. The prices of the big four's drivers at launch can often be well over $500, which is a big financial commitment for many. Taylormade, Titleist, Ping and Callaway set the standard for driver performance, but brands like Wilson have closed the gap in recent years, thanks partly to the Dynapower Carbon driver.

We've spotted a few different brand new Dynapower drivers out on tour in recent weeks, which could well signal an imminent release date and cause the price of the current Dynapower drivers to drop - based on the deals I've outlined below, this certainly looks to be the case. So if you want solid performance but don't want to pay top dollar, Wilson is certainly a brand worth considering.