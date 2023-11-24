These Are The 7 Best Launch Monitors That Are On Sale This Black Friday

Everyone wants to get better at golf but very few people know exactly what areas of their games they need to work on in order to see success. A launch monitor is the perfect tool to add to your golfing arsenal to add some direction to your practice and game improvement strategy.

You may think that the best golf launch monitors are going to be out of the reach of many, that they're going to cost tens of thousands of dollars. However, that's not always the case, as some of the best portable launch monitors will only set you back a few hundred dollars.

You can see the majority of the field on the range at tour events using launch monitors to gather data relevant to the ground and weather conditions they are facing that week so they know exactly how far the ball will travel off each club once they get into the tournament rounds that week.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 41% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $296.66 In testing, we were extremely impressed with how easy the Rapsodo was to set-up, with its reliable shot detection, playback options and portability a stand out. Although it doesn't display spin numbers, it is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance. Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor | 17% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $499.99 An enjoyable and highly accurate launch monitor that gives you vast amounts of data at your fingertips, the R10 performs excellently in a net or home studio but, be wary that, in our testing, it does slightly struggle on the driving range. Despite this though, it still received a four-and-a-half star review. Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review

You may wonder, what exactly can a launch monitor do for my game? A launch monitor offers us an incredible amount of data which can then be translated and interpreted to show our strengths and weaknesses. Accurate club and ball data allows us to get valuable feedback on numbers like clubhead speed, carry distance and spin rates so we can then work out how we can swing the club more effectively to improve our club data.

We have a taken look at deals currently available on launch monitors, which are just some of the golf gear currently reduced in the Black Friday sale.

Garmin Approach G80 GPS | 10% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $499.99 Now $449.99 Not only is the G80 GPS able to be used on the course, but also on the range, with target practice mode available to hone in your distances. Although the hole maps are a tad underwhelming, the amount available in this package is excellent. Read our full Garmin Approach G80 GPS Review

Flightscope Mevo+ 2023 Launch Monitor | 15% off at Amazon

Was $2,199 Now $1,869 Although a slightly pricier option, you can save $330 on this Mevo+ Launch Monitor which, in our testing, provided accurate numbers. Importantly, it can be used in and outdoors, with added games and challenges only increasing the usership. Read our full Flightscope Mevo+ 2023 Launch Monitor Review

Flightscope Mevo+ Launch Monitor | 15% off at Amazon

Was $499 Now $425 If the most recent Flightscope Mevo+ model isn't for you, then the slightly older model is also available with 15% off. You can grab it with $75 off, with the accuracy and ease a particular standout. Read our full Flightscope Mevo+ Launch Monitor Review

SkyTrak Launch Monitor | 45% off at Amazon

Was $1,995 Now $1,095 Save a huge $900 on this Launch Monitor from SkyTrak, which is very simple to set up and is incredibly accurate and portable. It does require an annual subscription, but there are a lot of useful features to help your golf game. Read our full SkyTrak Launch Monitor Review