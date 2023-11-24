These Are The 7 Best Launch Monitors That Are On Sale This Black Friday
On Black Friday there are plenty of Launch Monitor deals, these are the best ones on offer that we've tested
Everyone wants to get better at golf but very few people know exactly what areas of their games they need to work on in order to see success. A launch monitor is the perfect tool to add to your golfing arsenal to add some direction to your practice and game improvement strategy.
You may think that the best golf launch monitors are going to be out of the reach of many, that they're going to cost tens of thousands of dollars. However, that's not always the case, as some of the best portable launch monitors will only set you back a few hundred dollars.
You can see the majority of the field on the range at tour events using launch monitors to gather data relevant to the ground and weather conditions they are facing that week so they know exactly how far the ball will travel off each club once they get into the tournament rounds that week.
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 41% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $296.66
In testing, we were extremely impressed with how easy the Rapsodo was to set-up, with its reliable shot detection, playback options and portability a stand out. Although it doesn't display spin numbers, it is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance.
Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review
Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor | 17% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $499.99
An enjoyable and highly accurate launch monitor that gives you vast amounts of data at your fingertips, the R10 performs excellently in a net or home studio but, be wary that, in our testing, it does slightly struggle on the driving range. Despite this though, it still received a four-and-a-half star review.
Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review
You may wonder, what exactly can a launch monitor do for my game? A launch monitor offers us an incredible amount of data which can then be translated and interpreted to show our strengths and weaknesses. Accurate club and ball data allows us to get valuable feedback on numbers like clubhead speed, carry distance and spin rates so we can then work out how we can swing the club more effectively to improve our club data.
We have a taken look at deals currently available on launch monitors, which are just some of the golf gear currently reduced in the Black Friday sale.
Garmin Approach G80 GPS | 10% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $499.99 Now $449.99
Not only is the G80 GPS able to be used on the course, but also on the range, with target practice mode available to hone in your distances. Although the hole maps are a tad underwhelming, the amount available in this package is excellent.
Read our full Garmin Approach G80 GPS Review
Flightscope Mevo+ 2023 Launch Monitor | 15% off at Amazon
Was $2,199 Now $1,869
Although a slightly pricier option, you can save $330 on this Mevo+ Launch Monitor which, in our testing, provided accurate numbers. Importantly, it can be used in and outdoors, with added games and challenges only increasing the usership.
Read our full Flightscope Mevo+ 2023 Launch Monitor Review
Flightscope Mevo+ Launch Monitor | 15% off at Amazon
Was $499 Now $425
If the most recent Flightscope Mevo+ model isn't for you, then the slightly older model is also available with 15% off. You can grab it with $75 off, with the accuracy and ease a particular standout.
Read our full Flightscope Mevo+ Launch Monitor Review
SkyTrak Launch Monitor | 45% off at Amazon
Was $1,995 Now $1,095
Save a huge $900 on this Launch Monitor from SkyTrak, which is very simple to set up and is incredibly accurate and portable. It does require an annual subscription, but there are a lot of useful features to help your golf game.
Read our full SkyTrak Launch Monitor Review
Swing Caddie SC300i Launch Monitor | 20% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $279.95
Voice Caddie's SC300i is among the best of the portable launch monitors, with it providing impressive accuracy, ease of use and host of useful features like audio call out of data, integration of video via the accompanying app, clear display and extended battery life.
Read our full Swing Caddie SC300i Launch Monitor Review
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Six-Time PGA Tour Winner To Become High School Golf Coach
Hunter Mahan has explained to Golfweek why he is retiring from the PGA Tour to take up a role coaching boys at a Texas high school
By Mike Hall Published
-
This Callaway Pre-Owned Black Friday Offer Will Blow Your Mind
Buying new gear can be very expensive, but Callaway have an extensive range of pre-owned golf clubs and you can save a further 25% this Black Friday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
This Callaway Pre-Owned Black Friday Offer Will Blow Your Mind
Buying new gear can be very expensive, but Callaway have an extensive range of pre-owned golf clubs and you can save a further 25% this Black Friday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The TecTecTec KLYR Is One Of The Best Budget Rangefinders And Its Black Friday Price Has Caught Our Attention
This nifty little device is one of the best golf rangefinder deals we've seen this Black Friday
By David Usher Published
-
We've Done The Math - These Srixon Balls Are Available For As Little As $1.28 A Ball With This Black Friday Deal!
Take advantage of this great deal on major championship winning balls before they're gone
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I've Tested Over 25 Pairs Of Golf Shoes This Year, Here Are The Best On Sale This Black Friday
I love golf shoes and I love deals. This Black Friday is shaping up to be a great one for golf shoe lovers
By Dan Parker Published
-
The Adidas ZG23 Is One Of Our Best Golf Shoe Picks And Are Heavily Reduced This Black Friday
These fantastic golf shoes from adidas are one of our favorites and can be picked up for a ridiculously low price this Black Friday
By David Usher Published
-
This TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite Is One Of The Best Golf Sets For Beginners And It's Now Reduced This Black Friday
New to the game of golf? Currently, you can grab the RBZ Speedlite with a sufficient discount!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
True Linkswear Golf Shoes Are At Their Lowest Ever Price This Black Friday
Some of the most versatile golf shoes on the market have been given a huge discount this Black Friday
By Dan Parker Published
-
Still Using Old Sunglasses? Thankfully You Can Get An Excellent Oakley Pair With Up To 53% Off Right Now
Oakley produce some excellent sunglasses and, currently, you can grab seven models with over 50% discount!
By Matt Cradock Published