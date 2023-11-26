The 'Aston Martin' Of Golf Package Sets Has An Incredible Cyber Monday Discount Right Now

This Callaway Reva package set is now on offer for Cyber Monday

Callaway's REVA package set for ladies
Zach Bougen
By Zach Bougen
published

Whether you are new to golf or have been playing for a while, this women's golf set is a great option. Our tester Carly Frost said it 'is arguably the Aston Martin of women's package sets, engineered for premium performance, luxurious in looks and made from high-quality components.' Sounds pretty good right? Well what if I told you, you could get it with 22% off which equates to around $240? Yep, I know right, that is pretty awesome. I am not sure I have seen this set for such a low price so clearly Amazon are going all out during this Cyber Monday.

Callaway Women’s REVA Complete Golf Set 8 Piece | 22% Off at Amazon

Was $999.99 Now $775.65

This eight-piece set gives you all the clubs you need to practice, hone your skills, and play a round of golf. The set comes with a driver, 5 wood, 7 iron, 9 iron SW, and a putter, along with the bag and head covers for each club. 

Read our full Callaway Reva Ladies Package Set Review

View Deal

Made by Callaway, one of the top companies in golf, this women's set can be bought with either eight or 11 pieces and comes in multiple color options. It is worth noting that each of these sets have slightly different discounts at the moment. The Callaway Reva eight-piece set comes with a Driver, 5 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 7, 9, SW, and Putter. Whereas the 11-piece set comes with Driver, 3 Wood, 5 + 6 Hybrid, 7, 8, 9, PW, SW, and Putter. The eight-piece set has plenty of clubs for the newer golfer, whereas the 11-piece would be more beneficial to someone who is a more advanced player and wants options to hit for different yardages. A fantastic bonus of this set is the fact that the putter is one of the Odyssey Stroke Lab putters (read our review here), which are great putters. 

the huge circular sweet spot on the Callaway REVA driver

As we mentioned earlier, the set was tested by Golf Monthly Contributor Carly Frost and she had this to say after testing "The Reva is an impressive set and, to complete the package, it is all housed in a good quality trolley bag that's made from a lightweight and waterproof material with seam-sealed zips to prevent rain from penetrating into your bag.

Easy aiming with the Odyssey Stroke Lab putter

"There's plenty of pockets for storage and it's light to lift on and off your trolley, Finally, if the grey option I tested isn't for you, then you can also choose from black, red or blue Reva set options, making it one of the best women's golf sets on the market." 

Writer

