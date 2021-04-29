Check out the latest woods/metals and hybrids that Callaway has on offer

Best Callaway Fairway Woods

Callaway is one of the most highly respected golf brands in the business and as such it should come as no surprise it makes some of the best fairway woods on the market too. Models that not only find their way into Tour players bags, but also higher handicap players too.

They cover a wide range of skill levels, whether you’re looking for extra distance, workability or better dispersion with your fairways and hybrids, there’s a model for you.

You don’t have to watch tour golf for too long before you’ll see Callaway’s very fast and eye-catching fairway woods on show. Henrik Stenson knows a thing or two about strong 3-woods and he now has the Mavrik Sub Zero in the bag but there really is something for everyone from a company who produce some outstanding woods all round.

Bearing that in mind here we have looked at some of the best Callaway fairway woods in the current range.

Alternatively if Callaway is not for you, we also recommend checking out our guides on the best Ping fairway woods or the best TaylorMade fairway woods.

Best Callaway Fairway Woods

Callaway Epic Speed Fairway Wood

+ Fast across the face with a strong ball flight

– No hosel adjustability but there are plenty of loft options to choose from

Launched to sit alongside last year’s Mavrik fairway woods, the Epic 21 family has two heads, Max and Speed. The Epic Speed head is definitely the better option for those who want lower spin and a stronger ball flight thanks to the front positioned CG and penetrating ball flight.

The Epic Speed fairway wood features Callaway’s new Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades which have produced even faster ball speeds across the whole face. Flash Face SS21 is also incorporated on these woods and keeps ball speed up even on off-centre hits.

The Epic Speed fairway wood contains a much farther forward CG, aimed at golfers who want a strong ball flight, less spin and consistent shot shape dispersion.

Callaway Epic Speed Fairway Wood Editor’s Choice 2021

Callaway Epic Max Fairway Wood

+ Long, forgiving with a hint of draw-bias

+ Stretched out look inspires confidence

– No hosel adjustability, but there are plenty of loft options to choose from

Alongside the Epic Speed head above, the Epic Max fairway wood

The Epic Max head is aimed at those who want more forgiveness and a higher launch from their fairway wood and the Epic Max achieves this thanks to its larger head and further back centre of gravity that also make this a great option if you’re a higher handicapper.

The oversized head and shallow face also helps make the Epic Max really easy to launch.

It shares all the technology with the Epic Speed fairway wood mentioned above which is Callaway’s new Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades and Flash Face SS21 to help keep ball speed up even on off-centre hits.

There are two adjustable weights in the head, 2g and 14g, and having the heavier weight at the back increases the ability for the club to easily launch the ball, especially off the deck.

Its available in a vast amount of lofts too from a strong 3-wood all the way to an 11-wood.

A great option for a higher handicapper who wants all the technology of a Callaway fairway wood with maximum forgiveness.

Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood

+ Driver-link possibilities with your 3-wood

– If you like to have some adjustability then you’ll be disappointed

This is Callaway’s fastest fairway wood with a high launch and flat trajectory. The Flash Face is used for the remarkable fast ball speed and this extends across the face and the familiar Jailbreak technology, where two internal bars connect the crown and the sole, is also built in and this allows the face to work more efficiently.

You’ll read a lot about Artificial Intelligence (A.I), which began with its Flash drivers, in this range and this meant feeding the parameters of everything that you can think of into a computer and letting it solve any design problems on its own.

“We’ve consciously adopted a maverick’s rebellious and disruptive spirit to aid in our pursuit of better-performing equipment,” explained Callaway’s Dr Alan Hocknell. “Using A.I is a great example of that approach and it’s helped us to create innovative new features and technologies that defy convention and promote performance beyond the golfers expectation.”

Callaway Mavrik Fairway Woods Review

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Fairway Wood

+ The slightly taller face makes this a lethal weapon off the tee

– Not as much forgiveness as its siblings

This is for the better player who likes to work the ball both ways and is available in 3+, 3, 4 and 5-woods. In our testing this came out the best of the three with its compact shape and full-length white grooves making it appealing to the eye and there are interchangeable weights (14g and 2g) in the sole to adjust your launch angle and spin rate.

Callaway Mavrik Fairway Woods Review

Callaway Mavrik Max Fairway Wood

+ The 3-wood can be so hard to get right but there’s loads of help here

– Will only appeal to those who need that help

This Max model is not just the most forgiving head of the three Mavrik designs, but it is also one of the most forgiving fairway woods on the market too. It has the largest head of the three and the sole weights come at the back and heel to promote easy launch and more of a draw. But the real kicker is how much forgiveness that this club offers with a significantly higher MOI than the Epic Flash fairway and the face has a wider radius at the bottom for when we catch the ball low in the toe or heel which will appeal to plenty.

The stigma of too many headcovers should be a thing of the past these days and there are bundles of options here with the 3+, 3, 5, Heavenwood, 7, 9 and 11-wood.

Callaway Mavrik Fairway Woods Review

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Fairway Wood

+ The high launch will benefit plenty of players

– The offset looks might take a bit of getting used to

The catchline with this club is ‘Distance Any Way You Swing It’ and this is a new offering and the latest in the iconic Big Bertha range. A model that features in our guide on the best fairway woods for high handicappers, this is particularly easy to launch and, Callaway say, is is easy to hit like a hybrid. You’ll notice that this has a shallow face and the larger head provides plenty of distance and, to help us even more, a lighter crown provides even more forgiveness.

Otherwise the usual Callaway details – the Artificial Intelligence, Flash Face and Jailbreak technology – are part of the process to deliver another strong and very helpful club.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Fairway Review