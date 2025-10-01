This Isn't Just A Pink Golf Bag... It's A Statement Of Hope

To mark Breast Cancer Awareness month, luxury equipment brand Vessel has announced a meaningful collaboration with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), with the launch of its striking limited edition Rose Collection.

Featuring the Player V Pro LE Rose Stand and Player V LE Rose Stand bags, this release is part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to pairing luxury craftsmanship with cause-driven efforts.

The new bags blend Vessel’s style and innovation with an elegant, purpose-driven design. The collection showcases an eye-catching ‘rose’ colorway, complemented by sleek silver carbon fiber legs and premium metal zippers, offering a sophisticated look that is both luxurious and symbolic.

“We are honored to partner with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, an organization renowned for its impact in helping women now,” said Ronnie Shaw, CEO of Vessel. “This collaboration allows us to use our platform and products to contribute to a cause that touches so many lives, all while offering golfers a premium and purposeful addition to their gear.”

(Image credit: Vessel)

The new collection is a key component of Vessel’'s #FilledWithPurpose initiative, directly supporting the NBCF’s mission to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services. NBCF is a highly respected non-profit, having received Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 19 consecutive years for its transparency and impact.

Both the Player V ($469) and Player V Pro Rose ($519) stand bags come packed with features, designed for maximum comfort and stability on the course. Key highlights include the equilibrium 2.0 double strap for perfect balance, the rotator stand system for stability on any terrain, a magnetic rangefinder pocket with microfiber lining, and a cart strap pass-through feature.

Golfers can also choose from multiple top options (6-way/14-way for the Player V and 7-way/14-way for the Player V Pro) to suit their organizational needs.

Ultimately, the Limited Edition Rose Collection offers the golf community a chance to make a silent, powerful statement every time they step onto the course, actively supporting the hope and health of women around the globe. Female golfers who love this colorway might want to complete their look with a pair of the best pink women’s golf shoes.