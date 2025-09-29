‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’ - Putters May Never Be The Same Again

Nowadays, the golf equipment world rarely sees a genuine revolution, but when a new, unknown putter drops and the immediate buzz on social media is notable, there is a good chance something special is happening.

In my time as an equipment tester, I have never had so many people contact me, urging me to check out one particular new release: the Boudin Noir from a family-run startup called Sausage Golf.

In a space where even the best putters often only offer rehashed and mildly tweaked models, it is incredibly refreshing to see a startup arrive with such a brilliantly original idea, and to see it executed seemingly so well.

The Boudin Noir is the result of founder Dave Rowles’ unique journey—moving from golf as a first love in Manchester to working in yacht design on the Côte d’Azur, a world defined by precision engineering, CAD, and endless prototyping. He has brought that rigorous design ethos back to the green, and the result is potentially groundbreaking.

The Sausage Golf Boudin Noir in its 'low torque' configuration (Image credit: Sausage Golf)

The putter itself, launched this month, is a masterpiece of precision engineering, machined from aerospace-grade 6061 aluminium and finished in a sleek anodised matte black, with an assembled headweight of 365g, but the true innovation lies in its modularity.

"I love what Sausage Golf has done here. To turn a putter essentially completely modular like this is a masterstroke. I've never seen anything like it in putter design before, and my first impression is that it has been executed brilliantly. I'm looking forward to getting stuck into some proper testing with this one!"



Sausage Golf has equipped the Boudin Noir with interchangeable shaft modules, allowing, with a simple screw system, the same head to be set up as toe hang, face balanced, or low torque - a flexibility that is patent pending.

A screw system allows never before seen levels of customisation in a putter (Image credit: Sausage Golf)

Not only can the Boudin Noir provide these three different torque profiles in one putter, but it has been engineered so cleverly that you can use the same head and shaft and create those torque profiles in both right and left-handed configurations!

This is not just interesting for club tinkerers who simply like to mess about with different putting styles and putter types; it could also make for an extremely useful fitting tool. PGA professionals can now test players for face-balanced, toe hang, and zero torque styles while keeping the head mass, material, look, and all other variables exactly the same.

The three hosel configurations of the Sausage Golf Boudin Noir (Image credit: Sausage Golf)

Sausage Golf insists the big thing is not just the engineering, but the feel. Too many putters, they say, "seem to kill it." The Boudin Noir is designed to provide that little bit of satisfying feedback in the hands. To complement this idea, they have chosen a classic pistol as the stock grip, allowing a comfortable, neutral hold.

The initial response to this launch confirms its potentially revolutionary status; the first batch of the Boudin Noir sold out almost instantly.

Looking ahead, Sausage Golf is already planning to introduce fitters’ kits that will allow quick interchangeability of different lie angles, and the company will be offering lie angle customization to customers at the beginning of next year.

The Sausage Golf Boudin Noir putter is undoubtedly the most compelling piece of golf equipment I have seen all year. I have one currently en route to my house and cannot wait to get it into my hands for a full review.

Watch this space…