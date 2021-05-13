Take a closer look at the best Callaway hybrids on the market and plug those gaps in the top end of your bag

Best Callaway Hybrids

Golf is hard enough, so why make it harder by persevering with long irons that you struggle to hit well consistently? So what is the alternative? Well hybrids have become all the rage for a variety of reasons.

The best golf hybrid clubs are designed to help players hit better approach shots from long range; they’re easier to launch, and will generally give you more confidence at address than a long iron.

Even the professionals are opting to put one in the bag – and in many cases two. Not only do the top players understand the forgiveness and flight benefits, but they also recognise how well hybrids fill the gaps at the top end of their bags.

Callaway staff players in particular have a lot of choice on offer when it comes to the best Callaway hybrids.

Over the years, the manufacturer has given us some of the most technology-packed clubs; its products rarely lack shelf appeal and innovation – and it’s hard to ignore the visual technology.

Whether you’re looking to give yourself a distance boost or find the most forgiving hybrids, Callaway has a model that will suit your preferences.

Callaway Apex Hybrid

+ One of the longest hybrids

+ Impressive forgiveness levels

– On the expensive side

Callaway has enjoyed huge success with its hybrids of late, chief among which is the updated version of the Callaway Apex. It features many of the same technologies as its predecessors, but the jailbreak technology has been given an upgrade.

Artificial intelligence was once again key to the design of the new Jailbreak Velocity Blades that are angled and more spread out than they have been in any model since it was first introduced in 2016. The result is more forgiveness across the face and more speed, particularly at the bottom of the club where golfers often mishit their shots.

In addition, the blades also allow the Face Cup to flex more for consistent spin rates and therefore, flight.

Tungsten weight has been specifically placed into each loft offering to lower the CG and create a club that promotes high launch and forgiveness.

Callaway Apex Pro Hybrid

+ Powerful performance

+ Compact and workable

– Small profile will put some off

A hybrid which made our Editor’s Choice 2021 list, the Apex Pro is more compact than the standard Apex 21 and it will produce a more penetrating flight but there is still plenty of help on hand.

Looks wise at address there is definite iron-like profile to it so, if your irons stop at the 5, then there is a very easy flow to the set by adding this.

This is for the player who wants more of that iron-type trajectory and for the player who generates plenty of head speed but, with Callaway’s Face Cup Technology, there is great speed and spin consistency across the face.

This club packs a punch and there is the workability and control that the strong player will be looking for, rather than something just designed to get the ball up in the air.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Hybrid

+ Wide soles and thick toplines inspire confidence

+ Easy to launch

– Offset look at address may put off some golfers

A model that also featured in our best hybrid golf clubs for high handicappers guide, the Callaway Big Bertha B21 range promises easy launch, added distance through lower spin and extra slice-fighting assistance.

The hybrid shares many of the same technologies as the driver, as well as additional offset to promote a straighter flight.

To further enhance launch and trajectory, the hybrids incorporate dual MIM’ed (Metal Injected Moulding) tungsten weights into the sole. Meanwhile, Jailbreak bars boost ball speed.

For anyone looking for a distance-boosting hybrid, but one that also offers lots of forgiveness, this is a model well worth trying, especially for those who struggle with a slice.

Callaway Big Bertha Reva Women’s Hybrid

+ Technology to help hit it further and easier

+ Premium looks

– Offset will put some off

Callaway has built the Big Bertha Reva to make the game easier for women.

Easy-to hit, the oversized Bertha shape with a shallower face enhances forgiveness for consistent contact and smooth turf interaction.

It also incorporates Callaway’s Jailbreak technology, where two bars connect the crown and sole to increase stiffness and promote even more speed, whilst increased offset reduces slice to promote a draw ball flight. Like the B21 model above, to improve launch and trajectory Callaway has implemented dual MIM’ed (Metal-Injected Molding) Tungsten weights into the sole of the clubhead.

It comes with a lightweight shaft that is specifically designed to boost swing speed and a Lamkin Women’s ST Soft Grip.

Callaway Mavrik Hybrid

+ Excellent usability

+ Impressive forgiveness levels

– Not adjustable for loft

The Mavrik line of hybrids replace Callaway’s Rogue range.

There are three models to choose from – standard (pictured above), as well as Pro and Max versions (see below). They feature much of the same technology that’s present in the drivers and fairway woods.

One of the key pieces of technology is the fully optimised Flash face, which, for the first time, come in every loft. Jailbreak also features in the hybrids and helps enhance ball speed.

This standard model features a moderate head shape and is likely to appeal to a range of golfers with its easy launch properties and impressive speed.

Another major plus when you’re presented with a range like this is that even if one model doesn’t suit your eye or perform just how you like, it’s more than possible one of the others will – so put them up against each other.

Callaway Mavrik Max Hybrid

+ Easy to launch

+ Plenty of loft options

– £249 a potential barrier for those new to the game

The Callaway Mavrik Max hybrid features an oversized head and is more aimed at the ‘super game improver’ – or those with high handicaps.

Jailbreak and Face Cup Technology help by delivering more speed across the entire face, so even when players don’t find the centre of the club – and game improvers can struggle with consistency – they’ll still get the ball out there.

For those new to the game, including players who tend to struggle to launch the ball high with long irons, this club is likely to give your game a boost. As such we also included it in our best hybrid golf clubs for seniors guide.

Callaway Mavrik Pro Hybrid

+ Hot feel off the face

+ Head profile will suit shot shapers

– Lacks off-centre forgiveness

The Pro version is a compact model and a serious weapon for the better player; it’s closer to a fairway wood in terms of its shape than an iron, and will appeal to those who prefer a flatter lie-angle and a more neutral ball flight.

With feedback provided from Callaway’s Tour professionals, you can be sure that this hybrid will perform to the highest level.

For those in search of more forgiveness, the standard Callaway Mavrik hybrid should be your first port of call.

Callaway Women’s Mavrik Max W Hybrid

+ Simple to get in the air

+ Confidence-inspiring at address

– Not adjustable for loft

Callaway has designed this club especially for women.

As well as featuring the same technology in the Mavrik hybrids, the Mavrik Max W hybrid features lightweight components, including 50 gram UST shafts and Lamkin grips.

For female golfers in search of extra speed and easy launch, a deep CG is going to help.

