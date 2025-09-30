The Garmin Birthday Sale Is Live And There Are Amazing Golf Savings To Be Had – Including The Approach R10 Launch Monitor With $200 Off

We love Garmin golf tech here at Golf Monthly. Its range includes some of the best golf smartwatches and the best golf launch monitors, which have continuously impressed our golf tech experts with their top-notch accuracy, sleek design, and advanced golf features that bring genuine improvement to anyone's game.

Garmin is celebrating over three decades of powering golfers with its Garmin Birthday Sale. To mark its 35th anniversary, Garmin has invited us all along to the party by offering big discounts on some of Golf Monthly's favorite Garmin Approach golf products.

These include the Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor, which our reviewer, Dan Parker, scored with a glowing 4.5-star rating – its comprehensive amounts of data and outstanding accuracy being some of Dan's key review highlights.

Shop the Garmin Approach R10 in the Garmin Birthday Sale – Was $599 , now $399.

Garmin's Birthday Sale is live and runs until October 5th; however, it may not be the end of the Garmin discounts for 2025 with two Amazon Big Deals Days running from October 7th to 8th. In the meantime, with Garmin's Birthday Sale offers being so good, why wait? Grab a golf tech deal while you can.

Save $50 Garmin Approach S50 Golf Watch: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Garmin The Approach S50 scored a flawless 5 out of 5 star review and was described by our tester, Dan Parker, as one of the most complete golf watches he'd ever tested, which combines brilliant golf features with an extensive suite of health and fitness tracking capabilities. Its crystal clear, detailed and responsive display, intuitive controls, and impressive battery life were some of the key review highlights. The 43mm aluminium bezel comes in two color choices and is paired with a nylon strap, again with two color choices. Read our full Garmin Approach S50 Golf Watch Review.

Save $50 Garmin Approach G20 Solar GPS: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Garmin In his review, Matt Cradock rated the G20 Solar with a 4.5 out of 5 score, and rated its almost endless battery life, topped up with, of course, solar charging, and was a real box ticker in this GPS golf device. Matt reckoned that at full price, the Garmin Approach G20 Sola,r which comes packed with over 43,00 courses, was a no-nonsense golf GPS device that delivered in spades. Read Matt's Garmin Approach G20 Solar GPS Review.

Image 1 of 5 The Garmin Approach S50 has a bright AMOLED display. (Image credit: Future) The Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor is accurate and delivers a wealth of data. (Image credit: Future) The Garmin Approach S44 has a lightweight build and crisp, clear display. (Image credit: Future) The Garmin Approach G80 is a brilliant GPS device but also a top-performing launch monitor. (Image credit: Future) The Garmin Approach G20 Solar GPS has an almost endless battery life. (Image credit: Garmin)

This Garmin Birthday Sale deal is US only, but below you'll find deals on the Garmin golf range in your territory.