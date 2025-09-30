The Garmin Birthday Sale Is Live And There Are Amazing Golf Savings To Be Had – Including The Approach R10 Launch Monitor With $200 Off
The Garmin Approach range includes some of our all-time favorite golf tech and with big discounts to celebrate 35 years of Garmin, these are unlikely to be bettered
Conor Keenan
We love Garmin golf tech here at Golf Monthly. Its range includes some of the best golf smartwatches and the best golf launch monitors, which have continuously impressed our golf tech experts with their top-notch accuracy, sleek design, and advanced golf features that bring genuine improvement to anyone's game.
Garmin is celebrating over three decades of powering golfers with its Garmin Birthday Sale. To mark its 35th anniversary, Garmin has invited us all along to the party by offering big discounts on some of Golf Monthly's favorite Garmin Approach golf products.
These include the Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor, which our reviewer, Dan Parker, scored with a glowing 4.5-star rating – its comprehensive amounts of data and outstanding accuracy being some of Dan's key review highlights.
Shop the Garmin Approach R10 in the Garmin Birthday Sale – Was
$599, now $399.
Garmin's Birthday Sale is live and runs until October 5th; however, it may not be the end of the Garmin discounts for 2025 with two Amazon Big Deals Days running from October 7th to 8th. In the meantime, with Garmin's Birthday Sale offers being so good, why wait? Grab a golf tech deal while you can.
The Approach S50 scored a flawless 5 out of 5 star review and was described by our tester, Dan Parker, as one of the most complete golf watches he'd ever tested, which combines brilliant golf features with an extensive suite of health and fitness tracking capabilities. Its crystal clear, detailed and responsive display, intuitive controls, and impressive battery life were some of the key review highlights. The 43mm aluminium bezel comes in two color choices and is paired with a nylon strap, again with two color choices.
Read our full Garmin Approach S50 Golf Watch Review.
We rated the Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor with a 4.5 out of 5 stars score. Saying the Approach R10 is one of the most accurate and rewarding launch monitors on the market. It delivers a wealth of data with carry distance, total distance, ball speed, clubhead speed and smash factor all at your fingertips.
Read the full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review.
The Approach S44 is one of the latest additions to the Garmin range of best golf watches. Our tester Conor Keenan rated it highly with a 4.5 out ot 5 star score, and it impressed him with its lightweight build and crisp, clear display that made it easy to wear and not just a golf watch exclusively for on-course. The S44 has a large 43mm Silver aluminum bezel, and two strap color choices, either Black or Grey.
Read Connor's Garmin Approach S44 Golf Watch Review.
The Garmin Approach G80 is a brilliant GPS unit that we found in testing gave accurate yardages and features right up there with the best golf GPS devices. The G80 also doubles up as a portable launch monitor, which makes it a really attractive buy, especially with this $200 saving. In our review, it scored a 4.5 out of 5 stars and delivered club head speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing tempo and estimated distance data accurately on its large touchscreen display.
Read the full Garmin Approach G80 Launch Monitor Review.
In his review, Matt Cradock rated the G20 Solar with a 4.5 out of 5 score, and rated its almost endless battery life, topped up with, of course, solar charging, and was a real box ticker in this GPS golf device. Matt reckoned that at full price, the Garmin Approach G20 Sola,r which comes packed with over 43,00 courses, was a no-nonsense golf GPS device that delivered in spades.
Read Matt's Garmin Approach G20 Solar GPS Review.
This Garmin Birthday Sale deal is US only, but below you'll find deals on the Garmin golf range in your territory.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
- Conor KeenanEcommerce Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.