Farmers Insurance Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The Farmers Insurance Open prize money payout has been increased by $300,000 from 2025 when Harris English took home the title at Torrey Pines
The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing is in full flow after Scottie Scheffler dominated at the American Express last time out, and the Farmers Insurance Open follows on as one of the most anticipated stops of the year.
Torrey Pines' North and South courses have been the stage for some of the PGA Tour's finest talent over the years, and it's no different this week as an old face made his comeback.
Brooks Koepka's first start on the PGA Tour since 2022 might not end with a win, but the reaction he received from most fans and players was incredibly positive at the start of the week and that should abate any nerves he admitted to moving forward.
But for those in contention, there is an increased prize money payout to fight for, with the total figure standing at $9.6 million - up from $9.3 million 12 months ago.
In 2025, Harris English won $1.674 million. However, this time around, the champion will land a check for more than $1.7 million before factors like taxes and other takeaways reduce the amount of money they really see.
The runner-up, should they finish alone, will collect over $1 million while everyone who ends inside the top-20 is likely to pick up a six-figure check which may ease the sting of coming so close but being so far away from the win.
As well as direct financial rewards, this week's champion will collect a hugely important 500 FedEx Cup points which will go towards their season tally and give them a much-improved chance of reaching the highly lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players making the cut at Torrey Pines.
Farmers Insurance Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,728,000
2nd
$1,046,400
3rd
$662,400
4th
$470,400
5th
$393,600
6th
$348,000
7th
$324,000
8th
$300,000
9th
$280,800
10th
$261,600
11th
$242,400
12th
$223,200
13th
$204,000
14th
$184,800
15th
$175,200
16th
$165,600
17th
$156,000
18th
$146,400
19th
$136,800
20th
$127,200
21st
$117,600
22nd
$108,000
23rd
$100,320
24th
$92,640
25th
$84,960
26th
$77,280
27th
$74,400
28th
$71,520
29th
$68,640
30th
$65,760
31st
$62,880
32nd
$60,000
33rd
$57,120
34th
$54,720
35th
$52,320
36th
$49,920
37th
$47,520
38th
$45,600
39th
$43,680
40th
$41,760
41st
$39,840
42nd
$37,920
43rd
$36,000
44th
$34,080
45th
$32,160
46th
$30,240
47th
$28,320
48th
$26,784
49th
$25,440
50th
$24,672
51st
$24,096
52nd
$23,520
53rd
$23,136
54th
$22,752
55th
$22,560
56th
$22,368
57th
$22,176
58th
$21,984
59th
$21,792
60th
$21,600
61st
$21,408
62nd
$21,216
63rd
$21,024
64th
$20,832
65th
$20,640
