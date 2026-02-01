Farmers Insurance Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The Farmers Insurance Open prize money payout has been increased by $300,000 from 2025 when Harris English took home the title at Torrey Pines

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published
Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing is in full flow after Scottie Scheffler dominated at the American Express last time out, and the Farmers Insurance Open follows on as one of the most anticipated stops of the year.

Brooks Koepka's first start on the PGA Tour since 2022 might not end with a win, but the reaction he received from most fans and players was incredibly positive at the start of the week and that should abate any nerves he admitted to moving forward.

But for those in contention, there is an increased prize money payout to fight for, with the total figure standing at $9.6 million - up from $9.3 million 12 months ago.

In 2025, Harris English won $1.674 million. However, this time around, the champion will land a check for more than $1.7 million before factors like taxes and other takeaways reduce the amount of money they really see.

Harris English with the Farmers Insurance Open trophy

Harris English with the Farmers Insurance Open trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The runner-up, should they finish alone, will collect over $1 million while everyone who ends inside the top-20 is likely to pick up a six-figure check which may ease the sting of coming so close but being so far away from the win.

As well as direct financial rewards, this week's champion will collect a hugely important 500 FedEx Cup points which will go towards their season tally and give them a much-improved chance of reaching the highly lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players making the cut at Torrey Pines.

Farmers Insurance Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,728,000

2nd

$1,046,400

3rd

$662,400

4th

$470,400

5th

$393,600

6th

$348,000

7th

$324,000

8th

$300,000

9th

$280,800

10th

$261,600

11th

$242,400

12th

$223,200

13th

$204,000

14th

$184,800

15th

$175,200

16th

$165,600

17th

$156,000

18th

$146,400

19th

$136,800

20th

$127,200

21st

$117,600

22nd

$108,000

23rd

$100,320

24th

$92,640

25th

$84,960

26th

$77,280

27th

$74,400

28th

$71,520

29th

$68,640

30th

$65,760

31st

$62,880

32nd

$60,000

33rd

$57,120

34th

$54,720

35th

$52,320

36th

$49,920

37th

$47,520

38th

$45,600

39th

$43,680

40th

$41,760

41st

$39,840

42nd

$37,920

43rd

$36,000

44th

$34,080

45th

$32,160

46th

$30,240

47th

$28,320

48th

$26,784

49th

$25,440

50th

$24,672

51st

$24,096

52nd

$23,520

53rd

$23,136

54th

$22,752

55th

$22,560

56th

$22,368

57th

$22,176

58th

$21,984

59th

$21,792

60th

$21,600

61st

$21,408

62nd

$21,216

63rd

$21,024

64th

$20,832

65th

$20,640

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.