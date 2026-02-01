Farmers Insurance Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing is in full flow after Scottie Scheffler dominated at the American Express last time out, and the Farmers Insurance Open follows on as one of the most anticipated stops of the year.

Torrey Pines' North and South courses have been the stage for some of the PGA Tour's finest talent over the years, and it's no different this week as an old face made his comeback.

Brooks Koepka's first start on the PGA Tour since 2022 might not end with a win, but the reaction he received from most fans and players was incredibly positive at the start of the week and that should abate any nerves he admitted to moving forward.

But for those in contention, there is an increased prize money payout to fight for, with the total figure standing at $9.6 million - up from $9.3 million 12 months ago.

In 2025, Harris English won $1.674 million. However, this time around, the champion will land a check for more than $1.7 million before factors like taxes and other takeaways reduce the amount of money they really see.

Harris English with the Farmers Insurance Open trophy

The runner-up, should they finish alone, will collect over $1 million while everyone who ends inside the top-20 is likely to pick up a six-figure check which may ease the sting of coming so close but being so far away from the win.

As well as direct financial rewards, this week's champion will collect a hugely important 500 FedEx Cup points which will go towards their season tally and give them a much-improved chance of reaching the highly lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players making the cut at Torrey Pines.

