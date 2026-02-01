Bahrain Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Patrick Reed, Freddy Schott And Calum Hill Head For A Playoff

Reed, Schott and Hill all finished 17-under at Royal GC, with the trio heading for a playoff at the Bahrain Championship

The Bahrain Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final round of the Bahrain Championship is set-up for drama aplenty, with the likes of Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia looking to make a charge and put pressure on overnight leader, Calum Hill.

Keep up-to-date with all the action via our live blog below.

Bahrain Championship Leaderboard

  • -17 Patrick Reed (67)
  • -17 Freddy Schott (69)
  • -17 Calum Hill (71)
  • -16 Daniel Hillier (66)
  • -16 Sergio Garcia (68)
  • -15 Ugo Coussaud (67)
  • -14 Nacho Elvira (69)
  • -14 Grant Forrest (70)
SCHOTT AND HILL PAR, REED MAKES BOGEY

NOT BAD FROM REED

HILL AND SCHOTT FIND THE GREEN, REED IN TROUBLE

TEE SHOTS

A REPEAT OF LAST YEAR

TO A PLAYOFF WE GO

HILL WILL HAVE 25-FOOT TO WIN

WE COULD SEE A CHIP HERE...

BIG PUTTS INCOMING

REED SETS THE CLUBHOUSE TARGET

FAIRWAYS FOUND AT THE LAST

ANOTHER NEAR MISS

SCHOTT BLINKS, HILL DOESN'T

VERY GOOD FROM THE LEADERS

EXCELLENT FROM REED

SCHOTT FOLLOWS HIM

POSITION Z FOR HILL

A GOOD PAR FOR REED

GARCIA FINISHES AT 16-UNDER

Sergio Garcia hits a driver off the tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Garcia makes par at the 17th and 18th to finish his round with a four-under 68 and a tournament total of 16-under-par.

That double bogey at the par 5 14th will prove very costly for the Spaniard, who currently sits in a share of fourth with Hillier and Forrest.

PARS AT THE 16TH

GETTING TENSE

REED FALLS TO 17-UNDER

SCHOTT JUST MISSES

GAME OVER FOR SERGIO?

WHO IS YOUR MONEY ON?

Image 1 of 3
Patrick Reed hits a wedge shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)

DIFFICULT TWO PUTTS COMING UP

FAIRWAYS FOUND FOR THE FINAL GROUP

CHANCE MISSED

PARS AT THE 14TH

WHAT A SHOT FROM REED

NICE SLICE OF LUCK FOR REED

REED CONVERTS

Patrick Reed hits a driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After his excellent third into the par 5 14th, Reed converts and that's four birdies in his last five holes.

He's now in a share of the lead with Schott and Hill, with the former finding the wasteland with his tee shot on the 14th, and Hill finding the fairway.

In terms of Forrest, he two putts for bogey at the 14th and isn't best pleased as he drops to 15-under.

GARCIA BIRDIES THE HARDEST HOLE

FORREST STRUGGLING AT THE 14TH

BIRDIES AT THE 13TH

BIRDIES FOR THE FINAL GROUP

BIG MISTAKE FROM THE LEADER

REED AND SCHOTT JOIN THE LEADERS

BIRDIE FOR HILL

HOW GARCIA HAS MOVED INTO CONTENTION

SERGIO LEADS

COUSSAUD SETS THE TARGET

Ugo Coussaud stares into the distance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ugo Coussaud sets the clubhouse target at 15-under, but it's a case of what could have been for the Frenchman.

Level-par through eight holes, he goes birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie through the ninth to the 13th, but a bogey at the 17th means he will, likely, be a few shots shy in Bahrain.

BIG MISTAKE FROM THE LEADER

REED MAKES BIRDIE

HOTTING UP IN BAHRAIN

