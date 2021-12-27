Best Glow In The Dark Golf Balls

Want to give night golf a go? Or maybe you want to be able to practice when the sun has gone down?

Well if the answer is yes to either of those questions then you will need some good glow in the dark golf balls.

Now there are several types of glow in the dark golf ball with some using LED lights, UV light, or they may be fitted with batteries or glow sticks on the inside.

To help you narrow your search, we have compiled a short list of some good models below and we would also recommend reading our 'what to consider' section at the bottom of the page before purchasing as well.

Now we should make clear these balls will not offer the best feel, performance, distance and so on.

No the models in our best golf balls guide are manufactured for that, instead these golf balls are designed to be used in fun games and night golf so bear that in mind before getting to our selections below.

This pack of six glow in the dark golf balls is a super-bright, super-durable set.

The brightness of these golf balls makes it nearly impossible to lose when you are using them and they also create a colorful arc in the sky too which is very cool.

They last a long time too - 40 hours or so - which means you can hit for as long as you want.

There are six colors in the set too.

Instead of having an LED light, these golf balls are luminous and glow in the dark without the need for batteries.

That means they are much more like real golf balls than balls with LED lights because there are simply real golf balls with a luminous glow.

They have a low compression core and soft urethane skin that makes them feel and perform like a regular, white golf ball.

They are still very bright, though, and stand out easily in the night sky and on the ground.

When you can’t get to the course during the day, glowing golf balls are the answer for dusk, twilight, and night-time games.

They play like standard soft-feel full compression golf balls while the phosphorescent coating is durable, so exposure to sand or water will not affect the performance.

The average glow time is approximately 15 minutes, at which point you just simply rotate the ball within the flashlight beam of the UV lights for 30 seconds and recharge as required

If you are looking to use a glow in the dark ball for a serious game of golf, then these are easily the best to go for.

With no LED inside, these feel and perform like a real golf ball while still being plenty bright enough to see through the night sky.

We also found these balls don't cut out and go dark when hit too hard, meaning solid glow in the dark performance for a long time.

They come ready with a flashlight to recharge them and a carry bag too.

Our final pick is from a brand we have tested before, Champkey. We have reviewed training aids from the brand and they usually perform well so we gave these glow in the dark golf balls a go as well.

Available in six colors, as well as a rainbow option, these balls are LED activated and last for up to 70 hours and have a 10-minute timer per activation.

The structure of the balls are similar to regular golf balls as they have a surlyn material on the outer layer which enhances durability which is important during night golf.

Another little detail we liked was the Champkey logo which acted as a good alignment aid when on the green.

What to consider when buying glow in the dark golf balls

When it comes to glow in the dark golf balls there are several factors to consider. Let's take a look at those now.

Type - There are several distinct types of glow in the dark golf balls, with three in particular being the most popular.

The first are powered by UV light. These can be charged by exposing them to a UV flashlight or flashlight and often these can take only 15 minutes to charge fully. We think these are good models to go for because they are often very bright and last longer.

Second are LED lights which often come in a variety of colors and can have long battery lives too.

Speaking of batteries, the final popular design is one fitted with batteries or glow sticks. These can also come in a variety of colors but we have found these can often be less durable than the other designs.

Brightness - If a glow in the dark golf ball isn't bright then it is as good as useless. We have found UV models can be very bright however the choice of different colors in LED or battery models means the balls can often be very easy to see as well.

Longevity - Here we recommend avoiding the cheaper options because they often don't last as long and dim very quickly. When looking at models make sure you read the smaller product information to see how long brands claim their balls light up brightly for to make sure you get a model that lasts as long as you need it to.

Color - Just like many of the golf balls on the market today, glow in the dark balls come in wide array of colors.

Usually UV light balls emit a white color whilst they are being charged and a green color when they are ready to use.

Whereas if you want blues, reds or other colors, we recommend LED and battery options because they come in a variety of colors.

Oh and a top tip here - it is a good idea for everyone in your group to use a different color to avoid confusion during the round.

Budget - With models at different price points, it is worth investing a little more on these to make sure you go for a good model. Cheap ones don't last as long and go dim before they should.

On the flipside you don't want to break the bank on a ball that is meant more for fun than low scores. So have a think about how much you are willing to spend.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best glow in the dark golf balls