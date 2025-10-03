Under Fire PGA President Apologizes For Ryder Cup Comments

PGA of America president Don Rea has finally apologized for his much-criticized comments made about the crowd behavior at the Ryder Cup.

It was not a public apology though, as Rea sent an email to the PGA of America’s membership to condemn the behavior of the Bethpage fans and also say sorry for his own comments during the event.

Rea attracted some negative press after he appeared to play down the abuse hurled at Europe’s players at Bethpage Black, even likening it to how the home crowds behaved in Rome in the last reverse fixture.

In the face of this criticism, the 58-year-old then even doubled down as he took to LinkedIn to defend himself, saying he was “not bothered” by those questioning his position.

However, there’s been a change of heart and Rea has now apologized not only for the fans at Bethpage but for his own comments to the media on the subject.

“While the competition was spirited - especially with the US team’s rally on Sunday afternoon - some fan behavior clearly crossed the line,” Rea wrote in the email published by the Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson.

“It was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA or as PGA of America golf professionals. We condemn that behavior unequivocally.”

Rea says he will join PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague in sending his apologies to Rory McIlroy and wife Erica, who attracted most of the more serious abuse.

And finally there was an apology for his comments playing down the crowd abuse, mainly made in a BBC interview, and the negative attention they brought on the PGA.

Matt Fitzpatrick hit back at Rea likening the Bethpage crowd to the European one in Rome, and also thought he acted "bitter" in the presentation ceremony, when he congratulated Luke Donald's side for retaining the Ryder Cup when in fact they won it outright 15-13.

“What makes our sport great is that we own our bogeys,” Rea added. “We certainly own this one. Our CEO Derek Sprague has apologized on our behalf to Erica and Rory McIlroy and to everyone with Ryder Cup Europe.

“I would also like to apologize personally to them and all of you for not representing our association in the best light with some of my comments in the media during the event.

“While it wasn’t my intention, some of my comments were seen in a negative light which reflects poorly on not only myself but also on the PGA of America and for that I truly apologize.”

Time will tell if Rea will make the apology public, or indeed whether his position as PGA of America president comes under threat as the fallout from such an explosive Ryder Cup rumbles on.