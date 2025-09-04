"An Excellent All-Round Distance Iron", Cobra's Darkspeed Irons Are Way More Than A Budget Offering – With $200 Off Now's The Time To Grab A Set

The Cobra Darkspeed range is designed to provide competitive forgiveness and help golfers of all levels achieve their best possible performance. Across the entire range, Cobra Darkspeed feature a host of modern golf tech that they say improves club head and ball speed. Combined with the sleek, stylish black aesthetic, they not only look stunning but also make playing your best golf that little bit easier.

The entire range, from the drivers, to fairway woods and hybrids, all scored highly with the Golf Monthly expert testers, and in its Darkspeed iron, Cobra has one of the best game improvement irons on the market.

Right now, at Amazon, you can pick up the Cobra Darkspeed Irons in either 4-PW or 5-GW set choice with a massive 30% discount, reduced to $489.99 from $699. It's the cheapest price we've seen on the Cobra Darkspeed Irons, and considering they had a launch price of $999, it makes it a phenomenal golf club deal.

Get the Cobra Darkspeed Irons for just $489.99 at Amazon.

The Cobra Darkspeed Irons scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 star review, and in his testing, Joe Ferguson said, "Cobra has produced a high-performing iron, packed with distance and a surprisingly good feel." Joe also loved the Darkspeed's stealthy finishing, adding, "The dark finish and the head shape throughout the set are very easy on the eye, and make what is a fairly substantial head still look neat and compact."

One of the big tech advances in the Darkspeed irons is the internal makeup of the club. Cobra has filled the irons with a lighter foam material than the older Cobra Aerojet Iron, which they say provides 25 percent more face deflection, improved distance, a softer feel and sound and reduced spin due to more time on the face.

(Image credit: Future)

Specifically, there is now 3g of foam as opposed to 7g of polymer, which allows the spare 4g to be repositioned to lower CG (Centre of Gravity), and help improve the launch conditions of the Darkspeed irons.

There are also progressive levels of hollow within each club; the 4-7 irons are fully hollow, the 8-PW three-quarters hollow, and the GW and SW are half hollow. Cobra claims this individualizes the CG locations to optimize launch.

Joe was happy to report that the internal changes created an exceptionally good feel for irons in this budget category, and impressively, actually performed similarly to some of the best golf blade irons on the market.

Image 1 of 2 The Darkspeed irons inspire confidence at address with soft curves and a moderate amount of offset. (Image credit: Future) The Darkspeed iron is filled with a lighter foam material for improved distance and a softer feel. (Image credit: Future)

