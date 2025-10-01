The 10 Oldest Golf Clubs Outside The UK

The oldest golf clubs in the world were established in Scotland with Royal Burgess laying claim to being the oldest of the lot – dating from 1735. They played over Bruntsfield Links under Edinburgh Castle for their first 100 years.

The oldest recorded clubs following that are The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers dating from 1744 and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (1754). Royal Blackheath (1766) is the oldest golf club in England.

But what about outside the United Kingdom. What are the oldest clubs? Here, allowing one per country, we look at the 10 oldest that are still in existence today.

Savannah Golf Club, USA – 1794

The Savannah Golf Club in Georgia has traced its origins back to 1794 and, although it hasn’t been in continuous existence since then, it can claim to be the oldest golf club in North America.

A note in the September issue of the 1796 Georgia Gazette announced an AGM of the club, with 1st October being the anniversary of the club.

Further historical evidence suggests that the anniversary in question was the second, meaning the club was established in 1794

The oldest club in continuous existence in the USA is the St Andrews Club of New York which was established in 1888.

Royal Calcutta Golf Club, India – 1829

Founded as the Calcutta Golf Club, the Royal status was conferred in 1912 by the King, and then Emperor, George V who had visited earlier in the year.

Initially play was over nine holes at Dum Dum with two further nine hole courses added in the Maidan area.

The current Royal Calcutta course has played host to the Indian Open 19 times between 1964 and 1999. Peter Thomson was winner there in 1976 at the age of 46.

Mauritius Gymkhana Club, Mauritius – 1849

Golf was played in Mauritius from 1844 and the Mauritius Gymkhana Club was founded in 1849.

The club was originally known as the Mauritius Naval and Military Gymkhana Club and was founded as a service club for British officers posted on the island.

Club records show a tournament was organised in 1844 but the club was officially inaugurated in 1849.

The club can claim to be the oldest in the southern hemisphere.

Pau Golf Club, France – 1856

The oldest golf club on continental Europe, Pau was founded by a group of Brits including Lord Hamilton, William Neilson Hutchison, John Sapte and John Stewart.

They were expats who had travelled to Pau to enjoy the health benefits of the climate.

The course was designed by Scottish professional Willie Dunn. The layout was over a stretch of land close to the centre of Pau by the River Gave de Pau. Play has been over that land since then.

Royal Curragh Golf Club, Ireland – 1858

Golf has been played over the Curragh Plains since 1852 with the club being established in 1858.

Situated next to Curragh Camp, an army base in County Kildare, the club had strong links to the military.

In the early days the Earl of Eglinton, then Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, was a frequent visitor.

Today, play at Royal Curragh is over a par 72 course designed by Patrick Merrigan.

Manchester Golf Club, Jamaica – 1865

Born through British colonial roots, the original nine-hole course was laid out in the cool climate of Mandeville, some 2,000 feet above sea level.

The course is now 18 holes and is one of the most popular in Jamaica.

Otago Golf Club, New Zealand – 1871

The first reference of golf in New Zealand came in a Dunedin newspaper advert of 1863 asking for gentleman “desirous” of starting a golf club.

Golf was being played by 1869 and the club was founded in September 1871. There were just a dozen players at first, organised by the father of New Zealand Golf Charles Ritchie Howden.

The golfers had no equipment and had to send to England for clubs and balls.

The early club and nine hole course did not survive and it wasn’t until the 1890s that golf was re-established. But the club still plays for trophies dating from the early years.

Jakarta Golf Club, Indonesia – 1872

Jakarta Golf Club was established in 1872 by Brits A. Gray and TC Wilson. Back then it had the name Batavia Golf Club and it was located in the Gambir area of Jakarta, near to the centre.

The club moved location to Rawamangum in the eastern part of the city in 1934 and its name was changed to Jakarta Golf Club in 1950.

Royal Montreal Golf Club Canada – 1873

Eight men founded Royal Montreal Golf Club back in 1873 and the first captain was a Scotsman called Alexander Dennistoun.

The club acquired its Royal status from Queen Victoria in 1884.

Royal Montreal has changed location twice. From the original spot to Dixie in Dorval in 1896 and then to the current site in Ile-Bizard in 1959.

Royal Montreal played host to the 2024 President's Cup.

Royal Colombo Golf Club, Sri Lanka – 1880

A group of British Ex-pats decided to set up a sports club in what was then Ceylon, back in 1879. At that time, polo, cricket, rugby and football were played as well as golf over Galle Face Green.

In 1880 a proper golf club was established and in 1896 a new site for a golf course was established at the Alfred Model Farm.

There are now two courses at the site and the original course has changed considerably since 1896. Recently, Donald Steel and Martin Ebert have both completed renovation works.

If you know of a country that has a golf club older than any of those mentioned above then please let me know in the comments below.