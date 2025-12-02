If I Were Starting Golf Again, I'd Avoid These Mistakes (And Focus On 7 Key Things)

Statistically, golf has never been more popular, with more and more individuals taking up the game since the COVID pandemic era.

Firstly, I'd like to say welcome to those who are new to the sport. I hope you are enjoying it, especially as, for me, it has provided some of my best ever memories.

Nothing beats a round of golf and a few beers with your buddies, that's all I'll say!

Secondly, like when taking up any new hobby, it can be difficult to know where to start, especially when there are so many coaches, equipment and influencers at your disposal.

With the rise of social media, everyone appears to be an expert and, although I wouldn't say I fall into that category, I'd like to think I know a little bit about the game of golf, since I've played it for 20 years.

Therefore, if I were starting the game fresh with what I know now, I would avoid these mistakes and focus on these areas to get better and fulfill my enjoyment.

Would you add any other tips to the ones below? Let me know via our comments section...

Get Golf Lessons

The first thing you should do, and I can't stress this enough, is to get a lesson booked in with a professional.

If you're about to venture into golf for the first time, why would you not go to someone who is literally trained to speak about and analyze the golf swing? Too me, it's a no-brainer. No matter how good you are, a lesson is the most cost-effective way to improve your game.

Obviously, the question then arises of which professional do I go with? Although it definitely helps, you can do more than just research them online and I would recommend visiting local golf clubs in your area and chatting to the professionals face-to-face.

Like a job interview, you can gauge an individual better when you speak to them in person, especially as every coach teaches the game differently and every coach communicates in a different way.

You're new to the game, therefore you want someone who you can connect with, someone who has a genuine interest, and someone who won't rush you.

Don't Be Influenced By Online/Social Videos

When you've had your lesson(s), and you're comfortable with your swing, don't ruin it by watching online videos of others and be influenced by what they're doing!

You've been given something to work on that is specifically designed for your game and swing. Why oh why are you copying someone who is doing something that is completely different to what you're doing? It doesn't make sense.

A good friend of mine has taken up the game in the last six months. He's had a few lessons and his swing has come on in leaps and bounds but, one night at the range, he turned to me and admitted that he had watched this video and wanted to try a particular motion.

Instead of telling him it was wrong, I let him carry on and, sure enough, he started topping it and couldn't get the ball off the tee. Following 15 minutes of madness and frustration, I then gave him the blunt truth that, instead of trying something different, he should stick with what his coach has told him to do.

When you're starting out keep the game as simple as possible, don't start adding fuel to the fire when you're head is already ablaze.

You Don't Need A Custom Fitting

I'll admit this is something that can be beneficial when you're further down the line of your golfing journey but, for now, a new set of clubs costing thousands of dollars isn't worth it.

At the start, I would recommend either a package set or second hand clubs, as they provide better value and give you the basics for when you're wanting to strike the ball consistently.

What's more, if you play the game and don't get the bug as we have, then it gives you peace of mind knowing you haven't splashed out a considerable chunk of cash to find out.

The important thing is you have the basics you need to start. A package set provides you with a bag and around seven clubs, which is plenty. When you become a more competent ball striker, then think about investing. For now, you don't need to.

Play Off The Front Tees

Bryson DeChambeau, who is a two-time Major winner, recommends this so, if it's good enough for him, then it's something I would definitely incorporate if you're new to the game.

Admittedly, this may not be a viable option for a few, as ego gets in the way and some don't want to go off the front tees; however, it's something that will help your enjoyment when you first go out on the course.

I'll give you a further two reasons why going off the front tees is perfect for a beginner golfer. Firstly, you're starting nearer the green and, therefore, will likely need fewer shots to get it into the hole.

Secondly, following your tee shot, you'll be far closer to the flag than if you went off the back tee. This is where the scoring section of your bag comes in, which is your wedges.

If you're able to use them regularly and learn how to play different shots while using them, then in the long run you'll gain more confidence knowing you're capable of pulling off various shots.

On The Greens Is Where You Save Strokes

When venturing out onto the golf course, putting is the area that's the simplest and quickest way to save strokes in your game. This doesn't just apply to newcomers, but all golfers.

If you think about it, the putter is the most used club in the golf bag and it can be the difference between a good round and a great one.

Also, unlike the long game, where you have to either have space for a home set-up or use a golf range, putting can be practiced in the comfort of your own living room, as all it requires is a golf ball, putter and, if you have one, a putting mat.

Holing a couple of 10-footers when you're a new golfer is a thrilling feeling and a big confidence booster. There's no correct way of putting, everyone is unique, so if you can find a stroke that is comfortable and works then it's a quick way to save shots.

Try And Play With Better Players

(Image credit: Kenny Smith)

Okay, this is one that will divide opinion but, for me, if I played with a better player, I feel it would improve my game.

Admittedly, playing with better players can be an intimidating experience, especially when you're new to the game and you're watching them hit the ball so high and far, as well as holing putts from here, there and everywhere.

But the reason I suggest playing with better players is that you can learn a lot from them. Whether it's watching their pre-shot routine, how they play different shots, or even how they grind a round out, it's a great learning experience watching a good player on the course.

I'm not suggesting you hound them with questions when playing, but just ask them odd things here and there. Why did you hit an iron off that tee? Why are you playing that chip with that club? Just little insights can make a big difference.

Rein In Your Expectations And Enjoy It

My final point is just enjoy it!

You're potentially embarking on a new hobby that will keep you entertained for life. A hobby where you can meet new friends, go travelling to new places or earn valuable life skills.

When starting your golf journey, don't expect to master it and play like a professional immediately. That's what's great about our sport, it can never be completely mastered.

One minute you're trying to hack it out of the rough, the next you're producing a shot that even the likes of Rory McIlroy would be proud of.

Hone in your expectations, don't lose your rag and, most importantly, enjoy it.