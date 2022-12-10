Here's Our Favorite Golf Gear We've Seen During The Match VII

As The Match between Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (opens in new tab) gets under way on Saturday, many golf fans around the world can't wait for Tiger to tee it up again in a competitive environment.

Along with the 15-time Major winner, there is also the addition of World No.1 McIlroy, as well as close friends and multiple Major winners Spieth and Thomas. Teeing off at Tampa's Pelican Golf Club, it promises to be an entertaining watch, with four of the most recognizable faces from the golf world coming together in a 12-hole match.

We already know what the buggies that the players will be using to get around the course will look like so, in this piece, we're checking out what the quartet will be wearing and what equipment will be in play.

Tiger Woods

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, Tiger will be donning Nike gear, something which has been a staple of his since he burst on to the scene as a young professional. Perhaps surprisingly, the 46-year-old will likely be wearing FootJoy Packard Golf Shoes, something which we first saw at the Masters back in April.

The reason is due to his reduced mobility, with Tiger infamously suffering a horrible car crash which left him requiring emergency surgery to insert a rod into his right leg to stabilize multiple open fractures.

In the bag, the 15-time Major winner will be using all TaylorMade bar his Scotty Cameron GSS Newport 2 putter, which is a familiar sight to those who have followed his incredible career. Lastly, his golf ball which, reportedly for this event, Tiger has decided to change. Usually though, he uses a Bridgestone Tour B XS with Tiger stamped on it.

Rory McIlroy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Tiger, McIlroy is also Nike sponsored, with the Northern Irishman signing a 10-year contract extension with the company in 2017. However, unlike Tiger, McIlroy is still wearing Nike shoes, specifically the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Golf Shoe.

TaylorMade clubs are then the order of choice for the four-time Major winner, and that's been the case since 2017, with McIlroy using the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball, which is one of the best premium golf balls on the market.

Jordan Spieth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Three-time Major winner, Jordan Spieth, has been an Under Armour ambassador since he arrived on the PGA Tour, with the American announcing a 10-year partnership with the brand until December 2029. With his own Under Armour collection, there are a number of quality garments from the company that find their way on the best golf polo shirts and best golf sweaters list.

Moving from apparel to what's in the bag, Spieth once again keeps it simple, with a full Titleist set-up and Pro V1x golf ball. Titleist are known for producing some of the best golf balls on the market, with the American famous for one of the best short games on the circuit.

Justin Thomas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We finish with Justin Thomas who, in March 2022, announced a new brand partnership deal with Greyson Clothiers, their 11th PGA Tour ambassador. The company produces premium apparel that is ranked amongst some of the best designer golf clothing money can buy.

Like Spieth, Thomas uses a full Titleist bag and Pro V1x golf ball, with the two-time Major winning using the more modern Titleist TSR3 driver. He also has four wedges in the bag, which are the stunning Vokey SM9, as well as regularly wearing the FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow golf shoes.