Justin Thomas Reveals New Clothing Sponsor 14 Months After Ralph Lauren Split

Ahead of the Players Championship, the flagship event on the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas and Greyson Clothiers have announced a brand partnership deal. The World No.8 will now take to TPC Sawgrass and beyond wearing the clothing of Greyson Clothiers.

Greyson Clothiers announced the deal on Instagram and included a short video of his early golfing days and his professional career to date. It was accompanied with the statement: “Our journey over the past twelve months has taught us the importance of being an ally of time and patience as we witnessed the prospect of a partnership evolve into a friendship. We have forged a loyalty based on respect and care for Justin while he has become a true friend and ambassador of Greyson. We are beyond excited and honored to officially welcome Justin to the Pack, knowing with confidence that our shared story is just beginning.”

Thomas added: “So pumped for this partnership with Greyson Clothier, stoked to be a part of the team! #LeadThe Pack.”

Greyson Clothiers was founded by Charlie Schaefer, who had spent 13 years working in design at Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren were previously the apparel provider to Justin Thomas but they discontinued the relationship in January 2021 after Thomas aired a homophobic slur during a PGA Tour event. Speaking at the time, Thomas said he respected the decision. The 28-year old added, "I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. But unfortunately I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic." Ralph Lauren had been associated with Thomas since he turned professional in 2013. Although unconformed, Thomas appears set to continue wearing Footjoy shoes.

Thomas joins Greyson Clothiers as their eleventh PGA Tour ambassador, which includes the likes of Morgan Hoffman, who recently revealed he was living in the Costa Rican jungle, Erik Van Rooyen, Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs and former World No. 1, Luke Donald.

Thomas is in the Players Championship field this week in a bid to become the first person in history to defend the illustrious title at TPC Sawgrass.