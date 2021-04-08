Take a look at what the three-time Major champion, Jordan Spieth, is wearing in 2021.

What Is Jordan Spieth Wearing?

In January 2013, when Jordan Spieth was just 19-years-old, Under Armour made the American the face of their golf clothing range. Not only that, but before Spieth had even won his first Major championship, the then 21-year-old had been given a brand new 10-year contract, securing him to Under Armour till 2025.

Teeing off in 2021, Spieth will don the traditional Under Armour clothing, which incorporates and embraces an understated look with lots of block colours.

Check out what he’s wearing in 2021 below.

Related: Jordan Spieth What’s In The Bag?

What Is Jordan Spieth Wearing?

Under Armour Playoff Polo 2.0 Shirt

One of our favourite men’s golf shirts. The soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric is extremely breathable & lightweight, the moisture management is fantastic, the anti-odour technology prevents the growth of odour-causing microbes so you can smell fresh constantly, and finally the 4-way stretch gives freedom of movement during your swing.

Under Armour EU Performance Taper Trousers

Constructed with a soft and stretchy material that allows easy movement in your swing, the EU Performance Taper Trousers offer superb comfort. The trousers feature four pockets, as well as a stretch-engineered waistband.

Under Armour Storm Mid-Layer

The UA Storm Midlayer gives you extra warmth by using hollow fibres that trap heat, but with less weight than solid fibres. Rain also rolls right off, so you can wear it in any weather.

Under Armour Spieth 5 SL E Golf Shoes

This shoe was designed to meet the exact needs of Jordan Spieth and deliver a high level of performance. Built with an evolutionary spike technology, the shoe is created to rotate perfectly with your swing, and a waterproof, lightweight upper provides a zero-distraction fit and feel.

Under Armour Official Tour 3.0 Cap

Built with ArmourVent technology fabric to help breathability. The Official Tour 3.0 Cap includes a light, stretchy, durable design that is highlighted with the UA logo. The cap incorporates an extremely classic design.

Under Armour Golf Stretch Belt

Featuring a striped design with a thin leather strip to secure the belt buckle. The Golf Stretch Belt features elastic for comfort and is finished with the Under Armour logo.

Under Armour Spieth Tour Glove

Made with synthetic materials that offer comfort and durability, the Medal Golf Glove provides a textured palm for enhanced grip, great breathability and excellent drying qualities.