Cost Of Living Bargain Deals To Help You Enjoy Golf For Less

Amazon Prime Day has some cracking golf deals available right now, with premium names, brands and products available for a fraction of their RRP. Now is the time to pick up these products, especially when the cost of living continues to rise.

We at Golf Monthly are determined to find you premium golf equipment at superb value, with buying guides and deal posts created to help you not just play the game for less, but enjoy it as well. In this piece, we have trawled through the internet to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals that help you play the game you love, without breaking the bank. To check out the full list, read our Amazon Prime Day hub here.

US

SKLZ Training Bundle

(opens in new tab) SKLZ Training Bundle | 35% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $60 Now $39.19 Want to practice anywhere? Well SKLZ make some of the best training aids in the game and the training bundles are a great way to work on your short game, especially with the putter.

When it comes to golf, putting is one of the best and easiest ways to save shots. Not only is it one of the simplest ways, but it is also one of the cheapest, with this putting training bundle from SKLZ costing you under $40. Incredible value for something that will save you multiple shots throughout your rounds.

What are the primary features of the mat? Well, it helps develop perfect alignment, as well as improve the length of your backstroke and follow through, with the option of 3, 5 and 7 foot, meaning you can practice the putts which matter. What's more, it is extremely portable and can also be used in your living room, meaning that you don't have to drive up to the club and waste fuel, time or energy.

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Jib True Wireless | 31% off with Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $31.99 Now $21.99 The Skullcandy Jib True Wireless are a great option for sports and fitness. They feel solidly built and are certified IPX4 for water resistance against splashes in all directions.

Although you may not think these Skullcandy Jib True Wireless headphones are golf related, they definitely can be, as there are multiple reasons why you should start practicing with headphones (opens in new tab).

Just like the premium models of the Apple Airpods, the Skullcandy's are wireless. As a result, there is no snagging, yanking or tangling of wires, with the case and earbuds holding up to 22 hours of total play time, meaning that you don't have to charge it too often which will save on energy costs. Additionally, these will last you a long time so won't need to keep buying replacements.

UK

Callaway HEX Soft

(opens in new tab) Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls | 38% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £39.99 Now £24.99 Get two dozen Hex Soft golf balls for just £25 on Amazon Prime Day. We thoroughly enjoyed the performance from this ball in testing and, if you need to stock up, this is a great choice.

Callaway is known for making some of the best golf balls on the market and the Hex Soft is a model that fits into the value sector. Well you can get even more on Prime Day this year because you can get two dozen for just £24.99 (opens in new tab), or one dozen for £15.49 on Amazon UK.

From a cost of living perspective, the more golf balls we can get for a cheap price the better and these are right up there with the best deals we have spotted to achieve this.

Strata Package Set

(opens in new tab) Strata Men's Package Set | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £329.99 Now £229.99 Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set has around 30% off at Amazon right now and, given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.

This Strata Men's Package Set is perfect for those who are beginning the game, with it ranking as one of the best golf club sets for beginners (opens in new tab) that money can buy. Not only is the male equivalent now 30% off on Amazon Prime Day, but so is the Strata Women's Package Set (opens in new tab), with both costing just shy of £230.

Forgiving and easy to hit, there is a lot of performance on offer considering the price. It may still sound like a lot of money but given you are getting all the clubs needed to start playing, along with a golf bag which could cost a couple hundred pounds as it is, a starter set is an ideal way to start playing the game without spending a lot of money.

TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 Golf Balls

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 33% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £19.99 Now £13.49 This ball will suit a lot of golfers out there who want solid performance with good value. Right now you can get one, two and three dozen boxes for discounted prices.

One of the best deals for golf gear we have seen on Amazon Prime Day so far is for TaylorMade's RBZ Soft 2022 golf ball. Right now, you can get three dozen for just £29.99 (opens in new tab), down from £41.99. This is around a 29% saving, meaning you can get 36 golf balls for just less than £1 per ball! You can get also get one dozen for £13.49 (opens in new tab), when they usually retail for £20.

Just because they are amongst the cheaper golf ball options doesn't mean that the performance is poor, with the TaylorMade's rivaling the best premium golf balls on the market for well under half the price. Also the three dozen balls deal is ideal for those people who want to stock up, and because the RBZ Soft is so durable, you won't need to buy golf balls for a long time.

Callaway Prime Golf Bag

Callaway are known for producing some of the best golf stand bags on the market, with the brand producing a range of premium performers that won't break the bank.

This Prime Golf Bag is a great example as, on Amazon Prime Day, it is below £80, making it superb value for money and considerably cheaper than bags from other well known brands. Featuring a five-way top with two full length dividers, it is lightweight and stable, as the five strategically placed pockets allow for plenty of storage space.

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | 42% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £179.99 Now £104.99 With the Garmin S12, you get a stylish golf watch that is now available with 42% off. It looks great, is extremely usable, has 40,000 preloaded courses, and we loved the Big Numbers GPS mode as well, which made yardages very easy to read.

Garmin has been one of the top brands when it comes to golf watches and GPS', with the company producing some of the best golf watches for many, many years.

Priced at just over £100 on Amazon Prime Day, it is considerably cheaper than the more premium models, with the Approach S12 providing yardages to the front, middle and back of the green, as well as yardages to layup areas and hazards.

Most golf watches on the market start well into the £250+ mark but, with the S12, you can pick it up for less than half of that. Plus, because it is coming from a reliable name like Garmin, you know it's going to last.