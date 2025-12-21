PNC Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Team Kuchar Leads Going Into The Back Nine

After a 15-under-par 57 on Saturday, Matt and his son, Cameron, sit two shots clear of Team Daly going into Sunday, with the father-son duo looking to claim their maiden title at the tournament.
A scramble format, a number of teams are in the mix but, with scoring likely to be low again, teams will need to find birdies and eagles to chase down the Kuchars.
Keep up-to-date with all the action via our live blog below.
PNC Championship Leaderboard
- -26 Team Kuchar
- -22 Team Harrington
- -22 Team Langer
- -22 Team Duval
- -22 Team Korda
- -22 Team Love
Updates from...
A PAR FOR THE KUCHARS
Well... they are human! At the par 3 12th, both Matt and Cameron place their tee shots safely on the green, leaving lengthy birdie putts.
It's the professional miss, given the water right. In terms of their putts, Cameron misses right and Matt left, with a second par of the day leaving them 26-under.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT EARLIER
86 years old with no signs of slowing down ⚡️Lee Trevino never disappoints @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/12jdscuzXfDecember 21, 2025
26-UNDER FOR TEAM KUCHAR
Add another birdie to the tally for Team Kuchar... Once again, it's Cameron who holes the putt, with his attempt hitting the back of the hole and dropping for a ninth birdie of the day.
They are now 26-under, four shots clear of the nearest challengers. In their group, John Daly II almost holes his approach, with their birdie moving them to 21-under.
BIRDIE FOR THE DEFENDING CHAMPS
Bernhard and Jason Langer claimed the PNC Championship in 2023 and 2024. This week, they're in contention, but still a few shots back.
They birdie the 14th to get to 22-under, joining Team Harrington in a share of second. Along with the pair, Team Duval also birdie the 14th to make it a three-way share of second.
CAMERON KEEPS DELIVERING
Cameron Kuchar has been the best player out there today and, at the 11th, he plays a delightful wedge to around eight-feet. That's for yet another birdie and, if they hole that, they will get to 26-under.
TEAM KORDA TO 21-UNDER
Nelly and Petr Korda have made back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th, with Petr holing both birdie putts.
They're 21-under, as are Team Love, Team Langer and Team Duval, who are getting stuck into their back nines in Orlando, Florida.
TEAM KUCHAR MOVE TO 25-UNDER
This is exhibition golf from the Kuchars, who play their second shot to 10-feet at the 10th, with Cameron ramming the birdie attempt home.
They now move to 25-under, three clear of Team Harrington, who are currently playing the 16th.
TEAM DALY MAKES PAR
After a huge drive at the 10th, both John Daly and John Daly II mess up their short approach with the father-son duo then missing a birdie putt. They remain at 19-under.
ON FIRE
🗣️ KUUUUUUCH (x2)Only ONE par on the front nine for the solo leaders @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/dkhsizzJjHDecember 21, 2025
TEAM KUCHAR SIT AT 24-UNDER
The scoring record is 28-under, with Team Langer and Team Woods both shooting that total last year.
As of writing, the Kuchars are on-course to annihilate that record, with the father-son duo making a birdie on the ninth to move to 24-under, two clear of Team Harrington.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.