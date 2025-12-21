PNC Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Team Kuchar Leads Going Into The Back Nine

The family event takes place over 36 holes at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, with Matt and Cameron Kuchar leading by two strokes going into the final round

The PNC Championship belts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a 15-under-par 57 on Saturday, Matt and his son, Cameron, sit two shots clear of Team Daly going into Sunday, with the father-son duo looking to claim their maiden title at the tournament.

Keep up-to-date with all the action via our live blog below.

PNC Championship Leaderboard

  • -26 Team Kuchar
  • -22 Team Harrington
  • -22 Team Langer
  • -22 Team Duval
  • -22 Team Korda
  • -22 Team Love

A PAR FOR THE KUCHARS

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT EARLIER

26-UNDER FOR TEAM KUCHAR

Team Kuchar fist pump

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add another birdie to the tally for Team Kuchar... Once again, it's Cameron who holes the putt, with his attempt hitting the back of the hole and dropping for a ninth birdie of the day.

They are now 26-under, four shots clear of the nearest challengers. In their group, John Daly II almost holes his approach, with their birdie moving them to 21-under.

BIRDIE FOR THE DEFENDING CHAMPS

CAMERON KEEPS DELIVERING

TEAM KORDA TO 21-UNDER

Nelly Korda hits a wedge shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelly and Petr Korda have made back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th, with Petr holing both birdie putts.

They're 21-under, as are Team Love, Team Langer and Team Duval, who are getting stuck into their back nines in Orlando, Florida.

TEAM KUCHAR MOVE TO 25-UNDER

TEAM DALY MAKES PAR

ON FIRE

TEAM KUCHAR SIT AT 24-UNDER

