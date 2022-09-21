FootJoy Womens Links Shoes Review
We review the Footjoy Womens Links shoes and were stunned by the comfort levels
This shoe is a game changer, on and off the course it impressed not just the wearer but got a fair share of compliments. We LOVE this shoe.
-
+
The tennis pump appearance really wins it. The Links can be worn on and off the course making it a 2 in 1 shoe. They are so fashionable.
-
+
High in the comfort stakes and performance was great too
-
-
More colour choices would be great
-
-
The laces came undone at times so had to give it a double knot
As awesome leaders in the shoe industry Footjoy are really starting to flex their muscles in the less traditional options. Taking into account a woman's needs to have multiple uses when it comes to footwear. These Links shoes wouldn’t look out of place in a Summer wardrobe paired with denim shorts for a day out. Love Love Love the colour choice of the White and Hunter green, again feeling fresh and energising. It's a shame the only other choices are White or Black. This would be a really fabulous model to include in FootJoy's MYJOYS service where you could design your own colour-way to coordinate with your favourite outfit.
They are fast becoming a favourite "off the golf course" shoe. Overtaking the Adidas Adicross as featured in Best Spikeless Shoes Guide which really surprised me.
The leather is extremely plush and high quality and looks the business. It’s very easy to clean making them look like new fast. Having tested these in dry and hot and as well as in very wet conditions, my feet remained dry and comfortable. The traction the sole gives is surprisingly efficient. Not quite at FootJoy's Pro SL level but absolutely didn’t feel myself move as I swung on what were slippery fairways. Even when the grass became slick due to all that dry weather and burnt out ground conditions these shoes never faltered.
When it comes to comfort my feet were singing wearing these. The shoes boast Footjoy’s lightweight PU footbed which really cushions the heel give a happy bounce to my step. These can handle hard baked golf courses and still my feet remained comfortable and stayed at a steady temperature.
My only complaint and it's a tiny one, was the laces had a habit of coming undone if I didn't tie a double knot. This really was a minor detail and easily fixed when a double knot was tied. It definitely wouldn't put me off and I'd have multiple pairs if the colours were a bit more adventurous. I have a feeling this will be one of FootJoy's most successful models in years to come.
I’d wear these out especially if there was a lot of walking or standing involved. Paired with jeans they really look smart and I've had plenty of compliments and questions on the make. Plus these are FootJoy's, they're built to last.
Great job FootJoy. A shoe that performs on and off the golf course equally brilliantly, the Links shoes really hit the brief.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
