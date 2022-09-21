FootJoy Womens Links Shoes Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As awesome leaders in the shoe industry Footjoy are really starting to flex their muscles in the less traditional options. Taking into account a woman's needs to have multiple uses when it comes to footwear. These Links shoes wouldn’t look out of place in a Summer wardrobe paired with denim shorts for a day out. Love Love Love the colour choice of the White and Hunter green, again feeling fresh and energising. It's a shame the only other choices are White or Black. This would be a really fabulous model to include in FootJoy's MYJOYS service where you could design your own colour-way to coordinate with your favourite outfit.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

They are fast becoming a favourite "off the golf course" shoe. Overtaking the Adidas Adicross as featured in Best Spikeless Shoes Guide which really surprised me.

The leather is extremely plush and high quality and looks the business. It’s very easy to clean making them look like new fast. Having tested these in dry and hot and as well as in very wet conditions, my feet remained dry and comfortable. The traction the sole gives is surprisingly efficient. Not quite at FootJoy's Pro SL level but absolutely didn’t feel myself move as I swung on what were slippery fairways. Even when the grass became slick due to all that dry weather and burnt out ground conditions these shoes never faltered.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

When it comes to comfort my feet were singing wearing these. The shoes boast Footjoy’s lightweight PU footbed which really cushions the heel give a happy bounce to my step. These can handle hard baked golf courses and still my feet remained comfortable and stayed at a steady temperature.

My only complaint and it's a tiny one, was the laces had a habit of coming undone if I didn't tie a double knot. This really was a minor detail and easily fixed when a double knot was tied. It definitely wouldn't put me off and I'd have multiple pairs if the colours were a bit more adventurous. I have a feeling this will be one of FootJoy's most successful models in years to come.

(Image credit: Andy Dow Photography)

I’d wear these out especially if there was a lot of walking or standing involved. Paired with jeans they really look smart and I've had plenty of compliments and questions on the make. Plus these are FootJoy's, they're built to last.

Great job FootJoy. A shoe that performs on and off the golf course equally brilliantly, the Links shoes really hit the brief.