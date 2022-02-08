Wilson Staff Model R Ball Review

Wilson balls have very much been underrated in the last few years and impressive new launches like the Triad golf ball bolster this opinion.

But the Staff Model R offers something completely different to the premium golf ball market. It is distinguished by its raw, unpainted cover, which is said to ensure aerodynamic consistency and a precise ball flight to the intended target. It’s a claim we were keen to put to the test out on the course.

The Wilson Staff Model R ball (right) has a raw, unpainted cover (Image credit: Future)

The Staff Model R ball is extremely tacky to touch, which you would think would contribute to more friction and therefore more short game spin. But in reality, testing a 50-yard pitch shot on the Foresight GCQuad showed that it was its sister model, the Staff Model ball, that spun more on this shorter shot.

Off the tee this ball is supposed to come into its own by offering a straighter flight. Sadly, we couldn’t say with any certainty that the Staff Model R flies any straighter than our normal ball of choice - any differences in the flight would most likely be down to user error. It was long enough - certainly comparable to other tour-played balls in this sector in terms of carry distance, and it felt solid off the face.

This was the same with iron shots, producing a strong and consistent mid-to-low flight, with the Staff Model R ball spinning a little less on average. This actually allowed us to get a little more distance out of the ball, which certainly helped when hitting into the wind.

The cover of the Staff Model R ball does discolour a lot quicker than the Staff Model ball, as expected given the layer of protection it is missing, which made it a little more difficult to spot in thick rough and generally makes the ball look tired sooner than others.