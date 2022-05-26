Wilson Velocity Distance Golf Ball Review
We tested out this budget ball from Wilson and the distance was dynamo
Wilson are heroes when it comes to distance balls and the Tour Velocity really packs a punch in the yardage stakes
-
+
It really delivers eye popping distance.
-
+
Very affordable 15 in a pack so you do get bang for your bucks
-
+
Great distance and hugely beneficial if extra yardage is what you're after
- +
- +
-
-
This feels very firm around the greens especially off the putter face
-
-
Only available in white
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Wilson Velocity Distance Golf Ball Review
On first impressions there are a lot of balls in the box! 15 to be exact. Value wise you can’t grumble one bit especially looking at our best distance balls guide most brands give you just the 12.
This ball definitely went further thanks to a solid Ionomer cover with aerodynamic dimple pattern. These balls don’t mark up easily, even when the odd cart path was used to launch it a bit further it still looked as new. Just so as long as you keep it on the straight and narrow you’ll find they last round after round. Impressive durability.
The dimple pattern has been enhanced to delivery a very satisfying trajectory: as a high ball hitter I found many of my drives really punched lower through the air and therefore clocked up the yardage.
This ball boasts a lower compression (70) meaning there’s a bit more control to be had about the greens. But talking of this I found it a touch firm for my own taste. I’d usually prefer a softer connection off the putter face which I get from the Titleist Pro V1x I'm used to playing with. The Wilson line around the ball was a handy alignment tool.
I found the chipping took a bit of getting used to as the ball came off the face hotter, it didn’t bite as much on shots where I'd usually expect more grab on the green. As with any new ball I’d recommend practicing with anything relating to distance control to get to grips with anything shorter than a full shot.
The spin was satisfactory with my wedge play but anything longer didn’t stop as fast I’m used to so I did find myself at the back of the green (if I hadn't airmailed it in the first place). This wasn’t just down to lack of spin, this ball really does go long!! Club wise I’d need to go down at least one with it and anticipate it running onto the green rather than assume the brakes will be applied!!
If you were someone who practiced with your own bag of balls, the durability and satisfying distance these offer would make them a good practice bag filler. Especially as you get a lot for your money. These last.
A great, affordable distance ball but definitely catering for the recreational golfer rather than a lower handicapper. If you are after an all round ball that's a bit softer check out our guide to best value golf balls. You'll find your fit, though the Wilson Tour Velocity may well be the ball for you.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF and now freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
-
Caddie Who Was Fired Within 24 Hours Sacked Again
Brent Henley, who made headlines in March after being sacked within a day, is unemployed again
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Report: London Venue Quits As Host Of LIV Series Launch Party
Alexandra Palace has reportedly backed down as the host venue for the lavish event
By Mike Hall • Published
-
‘That Fire Burned Hot’ – Former Coach On Scheffler’s Will To Win
Why Scottie Scheffler's fiercely competitive streak is one of the big reasons for his success
By Mike Hall • Published