Wilson Staff Model Ball Review
In this Wilson Staff Model ball review, Joel Tadman puts it through its paces out on the golf course
The Wilson Staff Model golf ball is an appealing prospect for the competent golfer seeking all-round performance from tee to green with something different to the usual players in the category. The short game control and durability in particular impressed us in testing.
-
+
Impresses from tee to green
-
+
Excellent spin control
-
+
Ample durability
-
-
Some may find it too high spinning with driver
Wilson Staff Model Ball Review
Wilson golf products should never be discounted from your consideration in any category and the Staff Model ball is yet another example of one of the best golf balls likely to slip under the radar.
Billed as a Tour-level offering, it boasts a four-piece construction and a urethane cover for short game control. The difference between this ball and the Staff Model R is that the Staff Model is painted and glistens bright white, while the Staff Model R ball is unpainted and therefore has a duller sheen to it.
It looks like one of the best premium golf balls and it performs like one too. Off the tee, the ball speed and low spin from the four layer construction produces carry distance comparable to other balls in this sector. Iron shots felt solid and flew true when struck solidly, even in slight crosswinds. It produced a little more spin than the Staff Model R ball with a 7-iron too, which better players will like and it provides more stopping power on firmer greens.
It also impressed around the green. Despite the more tacky feel of the sister Staff Model R version, it was actually the Staff Model ball that spun a little more on a 50-yard pitch shot when testing indoors on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor. Only by about 300 rpm, but it is worth pointing out. Then on the course, it offered plenty of zip when chipping and pitching, standing to attention quickly when we nipped shots cleanly from tight lies and spinning enough from shots out of the rough too.
After testing for a full round, the urethane cover had held up well with only a few minor scuffs visible. The best premium golf balls are mostly around the £50 price tag for a dozen, but the Wilson Staff Model ball sits just underneath it and with seemingly little sacrifice in feel, performance or durability.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
WM Phoenix Open Purse 2022 - $8.2m Up For Grabs
The PGA Tour moves Arizona this week, with a hefty tournament purse up for grabs
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Why Hojgaard Twins Need To Ditch Europe For PGA Tour
The talented Danish twins look set to be fixtures of the European team for the next decade, but they need to start playing on the PGA Tour sooner rather than later
By David Facey • Published
-
'Short-Sighted' – Peter Jacobsen Slams Pebble Beach Defectors
The pundit and retiring pro thinks the stars who played the Saudi International fail to grasp the importance of Pebble Beach
By Mike Hall • Published