Wilson Staff Model Ball Review

Wilson golf products should never be discounted from your consideration in any category and the Staff Model ball is yet another example of one of the best golf balls likely to slip under the radar.

Billed as a Tour-level offering, it boasts a four-piece construction and a urethane cover for short game control. The difference between this ball and the Staff Model R is that the Staff Model is painted and glistens bright white, while the Staff Model R ball is unpainted and therefore has a duller sheen to it.

The Wilson Staff Model (left) and Staff Model R golf balls (Image credit: Future)

It looks like one of the best premium golf balls and it performs like one too. Off the tee, the ball speed and low spin from the four layer construction produces carry distance comparable to other balls in this sector. Iron shots felt solid and flew true when struck solidly, even in slight crosswinds. It produced a little more spin than the Staff Model R ball with a 7-iron too, which better players will like and it provides more stopping power on firmer greens.

It also impressed around the green. Despite the more tacky feel of the sister Staff Model R version, it was actually the Staff Model ball that spun a little more on a 50-yard pitch shot when testing indoors on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor. Only by about 300 rpm, but it is worth pointing out. Then on the course, it offered plenty of zip when chipping and pitching, standing to attention quickly when we nipped shots cleanly from tight lies and spinning enough from shots out of the rough too.

After testing for a full round, the urethane cover had held up well with only a few minor scuffs visible. The best premium golf balls are mostly around the £50 price tag for a dozen, but the Wilson Staff Model ball sits just underneath it and with seemingly little sacrifice in feel, performance or durability.