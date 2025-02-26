Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Launches New 2025 Collection, And We Cant Wait To Get Our Hands On It
Part of its 2025 Spring/Summer range, Sun Day Red drops premium polos, cashmere hoodies, caps and much more
Tiger Woods launched his new clothing brand – Sun Day Red last year at the Genesis Invitational. The 15-time Major winner caused a stir of excitement at the announcement of his new apparel brand, with media and fans clambering to know if the new range would be on par with the best designer golf apparel on the market.
After 27 years, Tiger parted ways with Nike and dropped the first collection of Sun Day Red apparel that included his iconic Red Polo, plus jackets and hoodies, as well as headcovers, gloves and shoes.
As expected fans of Tiger were eager to snap up the Sun Day Red collection with Tiger's legendary Polo selling out within hours of its release. Sun Day Red has recently launched its 2025 Spring/Summer collection – from a selection of premium polos, t-shirts and hoodies, plus what they claim are a range of best-in-class golf accessories. The fledgling brand says: "They take pride in elevating your game with impeccably styled products without sacrificing performance."
I've selected a few of the stand-out items below and would expect them to be snapped up in record time, and we are actually expecting a package from Sun Day Red soon to test out all the new gear and several GM staffers are very excited indeed to review the apparel. We will update you on specific performance soon, but for now, below are my favorite picks from the new range...
Icon Polo: $110 at Sun Day Red
The Icon Polo is the ideal representative of the Sun Day Red Heritage polo collection. Featuring the embroidered Tiger logo it's designed specifically for Tiger to compete in, and their silhouette, sleeve length, self-fabric collar and three-button placket are all reminiscent of a classic polo shirt. Available in eight color choices sized from S-2XL.
Lightweight Quarter Zip: $135 at Sun Day Red
Constructed from a high-performance fabric that’s exceptionally light, this quarter zip looks good on and off the golf course – easy to layer over a polo or tee shirt. Designed to eliminate swing restrictions the material has excellent stretch and recovery properties. Sized from S to 2XL, it comes in four color choices – with the stealthy Black catching the eye.
Cypress Tour 6 Panel Snapback Hat: $50 at Sun Day Red
Designed by Tiger and ready to fulfill a Tour professional’s headwear needs. The Cypress Tour 6 Panel Snapback hat comes in six color options and one size.
3D Tour Cashmere Hoodie: $375 at Sun Day Red
The 3D Tour Cashmere hoodie is constructed from a single strand of yarn and the seamless design offers increased comfort and an unrestricted range of motion. A stunning item that will look good on and off the course it comes in eight color choices and sized from S-2XL
The Icon Tee features the Sun Day Red Tiger logo and is made from a premium and substantial, heavyweight cotton that’s soft and absorbent. Available in a load of great colors, there's a long-sleeved version too and sized from S-2XL.
Limited Edition Poker Chip Ball Marker: $50 at Sun Day Red
Be sure to keep this one safe out on the course – the Sun Day Red Poker Chip Ball Marker must be the most expensive and best ball marker out there. Crafted from 100% copper, these precision-weighted ball markers combine bold design with Tour-level functionality, featuring the 15-Stripe Tiger logo and comes in either Gold or Silver color.
This is just a selection of what Sun Day Red has available. If you’re after something specific there is plenty of golf apparel and accessories to choose so it’s worth checking out Sun Day Red for more.
