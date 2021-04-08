Check out what the four-time Rolex Series event winner is wearing for 2021 here.

What Is Tyrrell Hatton Wearing?

Tyrrell Hatton is one of the brightest players coming out of Europe right now. The Englishman currently has six European Tour titles and a single PGA Tour scalp coming at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

In January 2018, Hatton, along with Xander Schauffele, signed with Adidas to wear their apparel and footwear for the foreseeable future.

Take a look at what the Englishman is wearing for the 2021 season.

adidas Heather Snap Polo

During the opening round of The Masters Hatton will wear pink to celebrate the bright Azalea flowers that can be seen on the 13th hole at Augusta. Like many of the products here, this Heather Snap polo is made from recycled polyester, 94% of it in fact. We are yet to confirm what trousers he will wear with it.

adidas Camo Polo

On Friday Hatton will go for a Camo polo which is part of the brand’s PRIMEGREEN initiative, and as such it is made from 100% recycled polyester. It’s camo exterior is very modern and cutting-edge whilst the AeroReady fabric feels nice on the skin.

adidas Pin Roll Trousers

To go along with the Camo polo he will wear Pin Roll trousers which continue the trend of trousers that sit above the ankle line of your golf shoes. Perfect for those warm days on the golf course, they are a modern style that we think works in a variety of situations on and off the golf course. Oh and needless to say they are made with 87% recycled polyester too as part of adidas’ aim to end plastic waste.

adidas No-Show Polo

On Saturday Hatton has kept things simple with a No-Show polo. It too has excellent moisture management capabilities and it is also made from 50% recycled polyester as part of adidas’ aim to end plastic waste. We are yet to confirm what trousers he will pair with this polo.

adidas Equipment Zip Pique Polo

The Equipment (EQT) range is all about blending style and performance, as shown by this Zip polo in a very bright pink. Obviously the two main features to note are the quarter zip placket and logo detailing on the collar, both of which are very unique touches. Hatton will display this polo on the final day of the tournament.

adidas Warp Knit Cargo Pants

On Sunday the adidas Warp Knit pants will be on display. These utility-style trousers have a Warpknit construction which is light and breathable to keep Hatton cool as he performs. They are also stretchy and perfect for athletic movements.

Adidas CodeChaos Golf Shoes

Throughout the week Hatton will opt for the CodeChaos golf shoes. The styling will divide opinion but it has really grown on us and during testing we really enjoyed the performance this shoe offers.

It is a sporty, athletic golf shoe that delivers excellent comfort and grip – there is some very good value for money on offer here if you want to try something a bit different. Not to mention it is also one of the most comfortable golf shoes out there right now.

Adidas 3-Stripes Tour Belt

A belt often worn out on Tour by several top players, this belt is reversible and has a very cool 3-Stripe design buckle.

Adidas Cold.Rdy Hoodie

If it gets a little colder at Augusta National, which it could given the time of year, Hatton may opt to layer up with the Cold.Rdy hoodie.

Ping Tour Classic Cap

With a sensor cool headband and double-layer heat transfer, the ‘Ping Tour Classic Cap’ is designed to provide as little distraction as possible. Hatton wears the same style cap at every tournament.

FootJoy Pure Touch Glove

This is FootJoy’s most luxurious glove. Made from extremely soft Cabretta leather, it’s supremely supple and feels like a second skin on the hand.

The specially treated leather moulds to your hand and, together with the strategically placed, targeted elastic, the fit is second to none.