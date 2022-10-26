Skechers GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper Shoe
The Skechers GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper Shoe is designed for all seasons, so did it stand up to the test?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
This is an extremely lightweight and comfortable golf shoe, which allows for easy walking . Feet felt as fresh on the 18th tee as they did on the 1st. The shoe is very well made, so highly durable, and combined with its simple styling, is a good investment for winter golf.
-
+
Waterproof
-
+
Very comfortable for easy walking
-
+
Good choice of colour options
-
-
Simple styling so some might prefer a more dynamic looking shoe
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Whether walking, running or playing golf, Skechers has always put huge emphasis on making shoes as comfortable as possible, and without doubt this is testament to the brand’s continued growth in popularity. When Skechers first entered the golf market, there were only a handful of women’s models to choose from, but whatever the season, it’s a different story nowadays.
Whilst the GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper shoe can be worn year-round, it is essentially a winter golf shoe with waterproof protection that comes with a one-year warranty. It is available in a white/navy option, but the slate or black/rose gold colour options are far more suitable for wintry conditions.
I tested this leather shoe in slate, which is an understated but lovely colour, and when you look closely, the side panels provide a two-tone effect in a slightly darker shade of blue/grey. On the outside of each shoe is a shiny silver ‘S’ to distinguish the brand, which adds a nice touch to what is otherwise a fairly safe looking shoe compared with other shoes on the market from brands such as adidas, ecco or Duca del Cosma.
Whilst the quality of the design gives an immediate impression of a robust and highly durable shoe, the GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper feels as light as a feather. Compared with other size 6 shoes, for me Skechers come up a tad bigger, but over 18 holes the size did not compromise the comfort that Skechers is renowned for.
A lightweight foam called HYPER BURST combined with a Goga Max insole, is what provides notable cushioning and allows for a spongy and easy walk, and it is also worth mentioning the soft padding around the ankle. The ground was slightly damp underfoot, but the grip of this spikeless shoe from tee to green was good.
The GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper Shoe is a top-of-the range model from Skechers autumn/winter collection, but given the quality of this waterproof shoe, it’s a highly competitive price and a good investment if you want to keep your feet dry.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
Ian Poulter Hits Out At Rory McIlroy's Ryder Cup 'Betrayal' Comments
Poulter has criticised the World No.1, who said European Ryder Cup players joining LIV Golf felt like a betrayal
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'Do You Have A Green Jacket?' Mickelson And Koepka Trade Verbal Blows
The two team captains had some fun at each other's expense in the build-up to the LIV Golf Team Championship
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'I'm Not Sure It's Possible To Play Any Slower' - Poulter Takes Dig At Kevin Na
The Majesticks GC captain made a cheeky dig at his Iron Heads GC counterpart before the LIV Golf Team Championship
By Mike Hall • Published