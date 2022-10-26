Skechers GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper Shoe

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Whether walking, running or playing golf, Skechers has always put huge emphasis on making shoes as comfortable as possible, and without doubt this is testament to the brand’s continued growth in popularity. When Skechers first entered the golf market, there were only a handful of women’s models to choose from, but whatever the season, it’s a different story nowadays.

Whilst the GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper shoe can be worn year-round, it is essentially a winter golf shoe with waterproof protection that comes with a one-year warranty. It is available in a white/navy option, but the slate or black/rose gold colour options are far more suitable for wintry conditions.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

I tested this leather shoe in slate, which is an understated but lovely colour, and when you look closely, the side panels provide a two-tone effect in a slightly darker shade of blue/grey. On the outside of each shoe is a shiny silver ‘S’ to distinguish the brand, which adds a nice touch to what is otherwise a fairly safe looking shoe compared with other shoes on the market from brands such as adidas, ecco or Duca del Cosma.

Whilst the quality of the design gives an immediate impression of a robust and highly durable shoe, the GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper feels as light as a feather. Compared with other size 6 shoes, for me Skechers come up a tad bigger, but over 18 holes the size did not compromise the comfort that Skechers is renowned for.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

A lightweight foam called HYPER BURST combined with a Goga Max insole, is what provides notable cushioning and allows for a spongy and easy walk, and it is also worth mentioning the soft padding around the ankle. The ground was slightly damp underfoot, but the grip of this spikeless shoe from tee to green was good.

The GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper Shoe is a top-of-the range model from Skechers autumn/winter collection, but given the quality of this waterproof shoe, it’s a highly competitive price and a good investment if you want to keep your feet dry.