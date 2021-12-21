Best Golf Bucket Hats

Getting the right hat doesn't sound like that much of an issue does it? Well we would argue it is especially when Mother Nature is throwing the elements at you.

When the rain is coming down, a hat that makes you uncomfortable or allows water to run down the back of your neck, is totally useless.

Enter the bucket hat.

A good bucket hat will help you deal with the rain and it can also be used to shield from the sun if needed as well. Not only that but it should also be functional off the golf course and have some degree of style because nobody wants to look silly on or off the golf course right?

So bearing in mind the huge selection of choice, below we have taken a look at some of the best golf hats with the bucket design.

Titleist StaDry Performance Bucket Hat Specifications Size: One Size Fits Most Colours: 1 (Black)

Featuring the iconic Titleist logo on the side, this bucket hat is simple but high-performing thanks to the waterproof construction of the material.

The seams are fully sealed to not let one drop through and the lightness of the hat sometimes makes you forget you are wearing one at all.

Galvin Green Aqua Bucket Hat Specifications Sizes: One Size Fits Most Colours: 2 (Black, Navy)

Galvin Green's Aqua bucket hat is fully seam sealed like most other bucket hats but what differentiates it further is the extra wide brim at the back, the storm strap and the elasticated sweatband for maximum protection and comfort when you need it most in terrible weather.

It works so well for a variety of head sizes that we also included the Aqua in our guide on the best women's golf hats too.

(Image credit: adidas)

adidas Rain RDY Bucket Hat Specifications Sizes: One size fits most Colors: 2 (Black, Navy)

Made from Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials, this bucket hat is part of the Rain.Rdy range from adidas, which seeks to keep you performing when the weather is bad.

Available in a couple of colors, the hat not only helps in bad weather but it has been designed with an all-around brim which provides both shade and sun protection to your face while keeping your head cool.

The lightweight Nike Dri-FIT Bucket Hat helps keep the sun out of your eyes with a wide brim.

Areas of breathability work in tandem with sweat-wicking fabric to help you stay cool and dry when your round heats up.

Specifications Sizes: One Size Fits Most Colours: 1 (Black)

The bucket design gives you maximum protection with DryJoys performance.

Fully waterproof and well fitting, this is a must have in the bag in case you get caught in a rain shower.

TaylorMade Storm Bucket Hat Specifications Sizes: One Size Fits Most Colours: 2 (Grey, Black)

Take on the toughest golf conditions with this Storm Bucket Hat.

Made from 91% polyester and 9% spandex it stretches nicely whilst the 2.5 inch brim of the hat provides great protection from the elements and the water resistant fully seamed crown ensures you stay dry and comfortable.

Sunderland Wide Brim Waterproof Golf Hat Specifications Sizes: S/M and L/XL Colours: 1 (Black)

A practical piece of headwear to pull out of the bag when the weather turns, Sunderland has given this hat the full waterproof treatment, including heat sealed taped seams and an extra-deep front and long back brim design to prevent rain from reaching your face or inside your collar.

It also has an elasticated headband with a micro-mesh lining for comfort.

Inesis Rain Weather Golf Hat Specifications Sizes: One Size Fits Most Colours: 1 (Blue)

Designers at Inesis worked hard to create a hat that was 100% waterproof and durable.

This takes the form of a waterproof fabric construction, wide edges and the back of the hat is designed so water runs off the outside of the jacket collar, not to the inside and down your back which is uncomfortable to say the least.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

As you would expect with Under Armour, technology is bursting out of this hat.

First things first it is made with ArmourVent technology which delivers breathability in a light, stretchy, durable, and fast-drying fabric.

It also has a nifty little sweatband and lining which helps disperse body heat, and the material itself wicks sweat away so this is the perfect model to use on hot days.

(Image credit: Original Penguin)

Original Penguin Reversible Bucket Golf Hat Specifications Sizes: S/M, L/XL Colors: 1 (Castlerock)

Original Penguin are renowned for some outside the box styling but the brand has kept things simple with this reversible bucket hat.

Whichever way you choose to wear it, it looks good and two hats for the price of one is never to be scoffed at!

It also adds protection from the sun especially the neck and ear areas which are particularly susceptible to burning.

Pete the Penguin is embroidered on the front section.

(Image credit: J Lindeberg)

J Lindeberg Hans Hat Specifications Sizes: One Size Fits Most Colors: 3 (White, Navy, Print)

The J Lindeberg Hans Bucket Hat is ideal for those unfortunate golfing days whereby you get caught out in some of the heaviest rain. Featuring an elasticated interior sweatband and two ventilation holes on both sides, this hat is designed stop you getting wet from both the inside & the outside.

The famous Bridge logo is present and is positioned on the hat’s centre front.

The hat is available in three cool colors.

Another excellent model of bucket hat, adidas has constructed this with a plain weave coating and then laminated it with a DWR finish to prevent moisture of any kind getting inside the hat. It is also stretchy so can fit on most heads with comfort.

What to consider when buying a bucket hat

It sounds silly to say there are some factors to consider when purchasing a bucket hat but it is definitely true. Let's take a look at some here.

Coverage - How big do you want your bucket hat to be? Some models above, like the Galvin Green Aqua, or Sunderland Wide Brim, will cover your head and neck well whereas others have less coverage, like the J. Lindeberg Hans model.

Material - What is the hat made out of? If you want your bucket hat to deal with the rain then we would recommend models that are constructed with fabrics that bead water away nicely, such as the two adidas models we included. Or maybe you want a hat made with a stretchy fabric instead? Or one that feels light on your head? The bucket material is definitely a factor to consider before purchasing.

Color - The bucket hat world seems to be filled with blacks, greys and navy's, but there are also models which stand out a little bit more so have a think about what color you want your bucket hat to be.

Versatility - Will you be using the hat off the golf course as well because we believe there are models above which have understated designs without compromising on performance. That way they can be used just about anywhere when the weather takes a turn.

Budget - With most golf gear, as you would expect, there are models at different price points and we have included many above so simply think about how much you are willing to spend on a bucket hat.

