We look at some of the best golf hats for women currently on the market.

Best Women's Golf Hats

It’s very fashionable to wear the best golf hats, and fortunately this trend is not confined to the catwalk and high street, because whatever the weather, women golfers have a fantastic selection of headwear to choose from.

Gone are the days of a plain and simple cap or visor to protect your eyes and head from the sun, or an itchy woolly hat in a limited choice of colours to help keep the cold at bay. And let’s not forget a golfer’s must-have rain hat, which in fairness is not the easiest accessory to design and deliver in the style stakes without compromising performance.

Come rain or shine, today’s hats are not just functional, but a serious fashion statement. We have beanies, bobble hats and headbands, most of which are fleece-lined and some feature a touch of sparkle to brighten up the fairways. Caps often come with a handy magnetic ball marker, and the latest bucket hats still allow you to look the part … almost!

So bearing in mind the huge selection of choice, and the various styles of hat out there, below we have taken a look at some of the best women's golf hats – from caps, to bucket hats, to beanies.

Additionally if you want to narrow your focus a bit more have a read of our best golf caps, best golf beanies and best golf snoods guides.

Adidas 3-Stripes Heart Cap Specifications Colours: 2 (Berry, Grey) Reasons to buy + Easy-to-wear + One size fits most Reasons to avoid - Lack of choice in terms of colour Visit Site

Simple, yet stylish, this striking cotton cap with a pre-curved brim features the brand’s three stripes in a distinctive heart shape at the front. Thanks to the adjustable rear strap, embroidered eyelets for increased breathability and a ventilated sweatband, it offers all-round comfort.

US Buy Now at adidas for $22

UK Buy Now at adidas for £14.95

Galvin Green Aqua Rain Hat Specifications Colours: 2 (Black, Navy) Reasons to buy + 100% waterproof + Easily foldable Reasons to avoid - Wide brim takes some getting used to Visit Site

It’s worth investing in a decent rain hat and the GORE-TEX fabric of this ultra light hat definitely keeps you dry, and the extra wide brim at the back means that there is no chance of raindrops dripping down your neck. A storm strap secures the hat in place, whilst the elasticated sweatband offers extra protection and comfort.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $89.99

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £49.95

Puma Circle Cat Beanie Hat Specifications Colours: 3 (White, Thyme, Peacoat) Reasons to buy + Versatile with removable pom pom + Snug fit Reasons to avoid - Fashion outweighs warmth Visit Site

Depending on how your mood takes you, this modern, 100% acrylic hat in a ribbed pattern can be worn with the multi-coloured pom pom on or off. The wide fold-up cuff has the added detail of the PUMA Cat logo, making this an easily transferable accessory from the golf course to the high street and beyond.

UK Buy Now at Puma for £21

Golfino Rhinestone Cap Specifications Colour: 1 (Navy/Black) Reasons to buy + Stand-out design + Exceptionally warm

Reasons to avoid - Price may put some women off Visit Site

Add a touch of sparkle to your round with this super smart cap in a soft viscose and angora fabric. The eye-catching pattern is finished off with rhinestones and a fur pom pom. On particularly cold days, the special heat-generating fabric provides excellent insulation for a stylish accessory worn on or off the golf course.

UK Buy Now from Golfino for £59.95

Sabbot Andrea Hat Specifications Colours: 10 Reasons to buy + Choice of colours + Great structure Reasons to avoid - Some may prefer a more delicate knit Visit Site

Headwear brand Sabbot has a vast range of hats on offer, but Andrea stands out from the crowd, not just because it has a large faux fur pom pom, but also because of the chunky plait pattern and contrasting trim. With ten colours to choose from, there’s a warm hat to suit every woman and every outfit! A worthy inclusion in our list of the best women's golf hats.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £29.99

Rohnisch Winter Cap Specifications Colours: 2 (Black, Navy) Reasons to buy + Multi-functional for extra warmth + Wind and water repellent Reasons to avoid - Limited choice of colours Visit Site

When the chill factor goes up, women will appreciate the extendable quilted flap in this fleece-lined padded cap, as it can be pulled down from the inside to cover your ears and the back of your neck. It’s one size for all, but the Velcro fastening makes it fully adjustable for a perfect fit.

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £34.95

Surprizeshop Crystal Perforated Cap Specifications Colours: 3 (Light Blue, White, Pink) Reasons to buy + Excellent value + Choice of colours Reasons to avoid - Crystal pattern won’t appeal to everyone Visit Site

This is an attractive and ultra feminine cap due to the dainty crystal pattern across the front, which is complimented by the hand enamelled magnetic ball marker on the peak. The soft fabric and perforated side panels, plus the ability for women to pull a ponytail through the hole at the back, provides all round comfort.

Under Armour Elevated Golf Cap Specifications Colours: 2 (Black, White) Reasons to buy + Maximum comfort + Comfortable fit Reasons to avoid - Only plain colours Visit Site

Women can keep their cool on the golf course in more ways than one in this soft, stretch fabric cap. Laser-perforated side panels increase ventilation and Iso-Chill technology helps disperse body heat, making it feel cool to the touch. The pre-curved protective visor and structured front panels maintain their shape for a low profile fit.

For more Under Armour gear have a look at our guides on the best golf tops and best golf wind jackets too.

UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £23

Ping Birdseye Knit Bobble Hat Specifications Colours: 2 (Oxford Blue, Dark Grape) Reasons to buy + Attractive design + Fleece lining for warmth Reasons to avoid - Only two colour options Visit Site

The birdseye knit creates a spot-like design and combined with the rib cuff detail and contrast colour faux fur bobble, this is a really good-looking hat. The lightweight fabric makes it comfortable to wear, but at the same time the cosy fleece lining provides warmth to ensure an enjoyable winter round.

Swing out Sister Grazi Snood Specifications Colours: 2 (Aegean Winter Cloud, Powder Winter Cloud) Reasons to buy + Extremely versatile + Good value Reasons to avoid - Not as warm as a hat Visit Site

Add a fun element to your outfit and keep the cold at bay with this fashionable and highly versatile accessory that can be worn as a neck warmer, a headband, a beanie, a balaclava – the list goes on and all instructions come with product. It’s extremely lightweight and warmth is provided from the fleece backing.

