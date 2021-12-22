Best Nike Golf Caps

A brand that isn't in the club-making game anymore, Nike still regularly appears in the golf world because it outfits some of the best players in the world including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and of course, Tiger Woods.

Obviously every one of those top players wear Nike from the bottom, their shoes, all the way to the top, their caps and in this guide we are focusing on the latter.

Nike has been making some of the best golf hats for a long time now with pretty much every model being designed for comfort, using technology that deals with sweat and breathability.

Additionally, more than any other brand, Nike also releases lots of different models, in lots of different colors, including special edition versions for Major Championships, or ones with unique logo's on. For example Tiger Woods' 'Frank' cap sold out immediately.

Bearing all of this mind, here are some of the best golf caps made by Nike.

Look the part with this Nike cap with the legendary 'TW' logo.

The perforations and holes at the front of the design give excellent ventilation and Nike's AeroBill technology combines breathability with sweat-wicking comfort.

There are loads of colors to choose from as well although we should say, if you turn up to the course with a Tiger Woods logo on display, you better bring your A-game!

A classic design worn out on Tour by players like Rory McIlroy, this high-performance golf cap is highlighted with Nike's signature Swoosh logo and has a soft sweatband to give you maximum comfort during your golf game.

Additionally the color choice is fantastic which is often the case with Nike.

The Nike AeroBill Heritage86 cap puts a fresh spin on a course classic with a leather back strap and lightweight, sweat-wicking technology.

The sweatband is particularly useful here as it is soft and absorbent without feeling sticky on the forehead or uncomfortable.

From a looks perspective it is the simplicity of the cap we like, in particular in colors like the black and white version above.

Nike Heritage86 Washed Golf Cap Specifications Sizes: One size fits most Colors: 7+

You can also get the Heritage86 cap in a washed design. What does that mean?

Well the cap is made from a supersoft fabric that's been through a heavy wash. This creates a worn-in feel that allows it to sit nicely on your head.

Also we have found there are more unique versions of the Washed cap compared to the original above so if you want a cap to stand out, this could be the model for you.

A cap usually worn by Brooks Koepka, the Classic99 is made of 4-way stretch fabric with perforations to help you stay dry and comfortable on and off the course.

Additionally this is the cap that often gets released in lots of different color options ranging from printed versions with unique graphics, to models celebrating Major Championships. (You can see what we mean by scrolling through the images above)

Nike Classic99 Mesh Golf Cap Specifications Sizes: One size fits most Colors: 6+

If you want more breathability you can also get the Classic99 cap in a mesh design as well.

Once again it has the sweatband on the inside and unlike a couple of models on this list it has a snapback adjustable closure system at the back so you can tailor it to be comfortable on different head sizes.

Our final pick is the Retro72 cap. Featuring a unique bill, the modernized cap remains lightweight, sweat-wicking, and yet different for those who want something outside of normal.

The green underbill and low-profile silhouette are inspired by OG hats, while a braided rope adds a vintage vibe.

