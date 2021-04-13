Here are some of the best golf caps

Getting one of the best golf hats for you, your game, and the time of year is important and one of the most popular and versatile hat designs is the cap. Indeed there is a reason all the professionals wear them rather than bucket hats, trilby’s or anything else.

Besides offering protection from the sun, a cap offers you the chance to make a fashion statement and complement your look on the course. Most also offer technologies like moisture wicking fabric to keep you sweat free and comfortable.

Additionally, although many golfers prefer a classic golf cap, modern tour pros are mixing it up and making us question whether we should be more bold. Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka are two individuals who regularly choose the ‘stand out from the crowd’ design so why can’t you?

Bearing all of this mind, here are some of the best golf caps out there.

Additionally be sure to check out some of our other golf guides as well – such as the best golf beanies, best golf tops or best golf waterproofs.

Best Golf Caps

Titleist Tour Performance Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: Several collections to choose from

A cap worn by professionals around the world, this is made from Titleist’s proprietary material and it also has a headband that regulates temperature, wicks moisture and is also antimicrobial to limit odour too. There is also a mesh version of the Tour Performance cap too which is another top performer.

Nike TW Aerobill Heritage 86 Cap

Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL

Colours: 9

Look the part with this Nike cap with the legendary ‘TW’ logo. The perforations and holes at the front of the design give excellent ventilation and Nike’s AeroBill technology combines breathability with sweat-wicking comfort. There are loads of colours to choose from as well.

TaylorMade Tour Radar Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 6 (Black, Charcoal, Navy, Red, Blue, White)

Do your best Dustin Johnson impression with this Tour Radar cap from TaylorMade. Available in six different colours it has an adjustable strap to cater for any shape of head whilst the moisture wicking fabric deals with any sweat nicely too.

Under Armour Jordan Spieth Tour Hat

Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL, XL/XXL

Colours: 3

Available in three different colours, Under Armour has managed to cram an astounding amount of technology into this Jordan Spieth hat. First it is made from a stretchy fabric to give a comfortable fit and the ArmourVent technology delivers breathability and protection from the sun’s harmful rays. It also has an Iso-Chill sweatband and front panel lining which feels cool to the touch and disperses heat nicely.

Callaway Tour Authentic Performance Pro Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 6 (Black, Charcoal, Navy, Red, Blue, White)

A cap you will undoubtedly have seen out on Tour, this Tour Authentic hat from Callaway boasts 30+ UV protection, an adjustable fit, a moisture wicking sweatband, and also a good array of colour choice.

Srixon Tour Staff Adjustable Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 6 (White/Blue, White/Red, White/Grey, Red, Black, Blue)

Another Tour favourite on this list, Srixon staff players wear this cap which is made from diamond polyester and a features UV protective coating.

adidas 3 Stripe Tour Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 4 (White, Black, Grey, Navy)

Brand new for 2021 and a model seen out on Tour, this 3-Stripe Tour cap has been designed to keep golfer’s cool on hot spring or summer days. Available in four colours, it is made from 100% polyester which stretches nicely to fit on any shape or size of head.

Puma Golf P Snapback Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: Several collections and designs to choose from

One of the most popular golf caps in the amateur game, Rickie Fowler could play a role there, this ‘P’ Snapback cap has a moisture wicking sweatband and is made from dryCell Technology fabric to help you stay cool under pressure. The important thing here though is to find a colour you like because there are so many collections and unique designs to choose from. If you want the classic look though, the original designs still look great as shown above.

Ping Tour Classic Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 3 (Black, Navy, White)

Get the look of the tour with Ping’s new Tour Classic Golf Cap, featuring a moisture-wicking sweatband, lightweight construction and adjustable back closure for a comfortable and fresh feel on and off the course.

Mizuno Tour Performance Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 4 (Blue, White, Black, Navy)

A structured, 6-panel cap, Mizuno has implemented eyelets for enhanced ventilation and a performance sweatband too to go along with the simple but awesome looking design.

Nike Legacy91 Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 10+

A classic design worn out on Tour by players like Rory McIlroy, this high-performance golf cap is highlighted with Nike’s signature Swoosh logo and has a soft sweatband to give you maximum comfort during your golf game.

Additionally if you are a fan of Nike gear then take a look at our guides on the best Nike golf shirts, and best Nike golf shoes.

Kjus Classic Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: Plenty of colours to choose from

The Classic Cap returns for this season from Kjus. It is available in lots of different colours with the signature ‘K’ logo on the front. It has a customisable fit and moisture wicking internal sweatband to add to your comfort.

G/FORE Pray For Birdies Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 2

G/FORE always make gear and apparel that stands out and this hat is no exception. Featuring a phrase we all go to the golf course saying ‘Pray for Birdies’, this cap looks great especially in white. Not only that but it has clear technology to help with performance like the sweatband and and premium twill fabrication.

Peter Millar Performance Camo Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1

Perfect for both on and off the course, this Peter Millar performance hat is constructed from a lightweight, breathable fabric that offers protection from the sun. We love the camo pattern in particular.

Titleist Performance Ball Marker Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: Several collections to choose from

As you would expect with any Titleist product, this cap has been built to the highest of standards. It looks great, has an anti-microbial moisture-wicking sweatband to keep you comfortable, and this model has been updated with new front panel branding, and a magnet system inside the bill to hold your ball marker firmly in place.

The variety of colours and collections available also makes it one of the best golf caps anywhere.

Ralph Lauren RLX Cap

Sizes: S/M, L/XL

Colours: 3

This golf cap from the new RLX collection by Ralph Lauren is the perfect way to complete any outfit on or off the course this season. It features a mesh rear for enhances comfort and breathability in all conditions, while the moisture wicking sweatband further helps you stay comfortable when the temperatures rise.

FootJoy DryJoys Baseball Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 2

The FootJoy DryJoys Baseball Cap is perfect for all conditions, whether it is protection from the sunlight or protection from the rain. It also features the iconic FJ logo and an adjustable feature at the back of the cap to cater it to all head sizes and shapes.

Galvin Green Spike Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 3

Galvin Green has brought over some of its incredible moisture management technologies and implemented them into this cap. Chief among which is the VENTIL8 Plus technology which gives the fabric great breathability and outstanding moisture-wicking properties. The way this works is advanced fibres disperse perspiration over a larger area which means it evaporates faster, thereby creating a more comfortable experience.

It comes in three colours and if you want more Galvin Green products, check out our guide on the best golf waterproofs as well.

Under Armour Official Tour 3.0 Cap

Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL, XL/XXL

Colours: 9

As you would expect with Under Armour, technology is in abundance here. ArmourVent technology helps deliver breathability and protection from the sun, whilst CoolSwitch helps you stay cool on the course by pulling heat away from the skin. The colour choice is also right up there with the best.

TravisMathew ‘You Pay Now’ Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1 (White)

TravisMathew make some of the most stylish apparel in the game and that includes the hats! We particularly liked this ‘You Pay Now’ model which has a distinctive and yet classic aesthetic whilst also providing breathable comfort thanks to the mesh to the rear of the hat.

If you are a fan of TravisMathew then be sure to have a read of our best designer golf clothing guide.

Glenmuir Cowan Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 5

Water-repelling and fully adjustable with an elasticated inner sweatband, this Glenmuir design is well ventilated and comes in five nice colours.

Inesis Ultralight Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 2 (Grey, Blue)

We have been fans of Inesis products for a while now and this cap is no exception. It is made from an extremely lightweight synthetic material that dries very quickly and it suits a wide range of head shapes with its wraparound shape.

TaylorMade Storm Waterproof Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 2 (Black, Grey)

New this year, TaylorMade has introduced this storm cap which is 100% waterproof to shield you from bad weather. It also keeps you cool throughout warm rounds too.

Puma Tour Driver Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 5 (White, Black, Red, Navy, Grey)

Bryson DeChambeau and indeed Puma compete in the game of golf in distinctive ways and they have combined in this cap. DeChambeau always wears a flat bill cap in tournament play and this model by Puma features a moisture-wicking performance sweatband to protect from sweat and a classic brim designed to shield from the sun.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best golf caps, whatever the cap that takes your fancy we hope it helps you with your game!