Every single golfer out there needs golf tees. It is the one piece of equipment, obviously aside from the putter and golf ball, that gets used on every single hole. Well most of us do anyway, only the most confident of ball-strikers sticks a ball down on the ground for a tee shot.

But we know what you are thinking, how important can a golf tee really be? Well we think they are one of the best golf accessories to get right because maximising every piece of equipment you use, to make sure it helps you, is vital.

For example we all know players who tee the ball up too high, or too low, and then they wonder why they have skied their shot or thinned it into oblivion.

Now there are a number of different types of tees out there so it’s recommended that you choose one that is right for you.

Do you want a standard adjustable height tee or do you want a castle or step tee that gives you the same height every time? That’s for you to decide.

In recent years we’ve seen sustainability in the tee market with a number of companies offering up bamboo tees, so you can save the environment every time you peg it up.

Also you can now get really cool and colourful designs that offer something a little bit different rather than the classic plastic or wooden design.

So what are some of the best golf tees out there? Well we have put a list together below so help you find the right model for you.

Best Golf Tees

Pride Professional Golf Tees Large Pack

+ Well respected brand for high-quality

+ Lots in a pack

– Can be difficult to get consistent height

We have been fans of Pride Professional for a while now because the brand makes high-quality golf tees in a variety of heights, finishes, and colours.

The yellow Pro Length Pride Professional tees are some of the most popular out there. It says for drivers under 360cc but these are the perfect height for modern-day 460cc heads. They’re wooden so can be adjusted to any height you choose. Stock up with this pack of 175. The yellow section helps with consistent tee heights too.

Green Swing Bamboo Golf Tees

+ Sustainable design

+ Unique look

– Green lines appear to just be cosmetic

Designed to be more environmentally friendly, these tees are engineered from specific species of bamboo to ensure a stronger, longer-lasting and more capable golf tee.

Bamboo grows at an accelerated rate, which makes it a great alternative material for golf tees compared to plastic or wood. They are also stronger than wood, and yet when they do break, the bamboo tees are biodegradable, so you won’t cause any lasting ecological damage.

They can’t help you with your unintentional hook shot, but they can improve your stance on the environment.

Ocean Tee 54mm & 70mm Bamboo Tees

+ Environmentally friendly

+ Donates to charity

– Not that many in a pack

Ocean Tee is another company that has gone down the sustainable bamboo golf tee route. What differentiates the brand though is that it offers up sustainable tees that donate 25% of profits to marine protection. In this day and age of single-use plastics, we absolutely love the idea of environmentally-friendly tees.

You get the best of both worlds with this mixed pack, featuring 54mm and 70mm tees.

Zivisk Wooden Golf Tees

+ Hardwood offers strength

+ Look great

– Custom colour choice would be awesome

If you want a golf tee that stands out, so you will always know which tees are yours, then these Zivisk tees are the ones for you. They are available in a variety of colours from a natural wooden finish, to black, to green.

The stripes are not just cosmetic though, as they give a clear indication of where you should tee the ball up with different clubs. The particular tee above is a natural hardwood construction so it is very strong but the brand also makes rubber and plastic designs too.

Ocean Tee 59mm Bamboo Castle Tees

+ Environmentally friendly

+ Consistent tee height

– Only 20 in a pack

A new addition to the Ocean Tee range is the Bamboo castle tees, allowing golfers to tee it up at the same height every time whilst saving the planet!

The species of bamboo Ocean Tee uses is called Phyllostachys edulis and it has a compressive strength of up 2x the average bamboo species and 4 to 5x the average timber species (traditional hardwood).

The company sources this from a 100-hectare reserve in the Jiangxi province which is subject to strict Forestry Logging Permits designed to sustainably manage the health of the local ecosystem.

Because of this, Ocean Tee says; “we know the exact conditions under which our bamboo has been grown and this means that we can guarantee that our golf tees have consistent strength and durability.”

Also if you are a fan of Ocean Tee, the brand also makes golf apparel too so be sure to check out our best golf tops, and best golf polos guides which both have Ocean Tee products in.

Green Keepers 4 Yards More Golf Tees

+ Created for distance

+ Hard to lose

– Only designed for woods

We all know the best golf drivers are designed to help us hit it further, but what about tees? Well this is where this model comes in.

Designed to help you hit the ball further, these tees are said to improve distance in both “Robotic” and “Field” tests.

The tee is designed with a rigid polymer stake and a dynamic elastomer crown. The body and individual fingers of the crown flex with the force of the drive to reduce resistance at impact. The ball launches off the tee with less friction and lower ball spin resulting in longer, straighter drives.

Another design feature worth mentioning is the height gauge which allows you to get a consistent tee height each time. In addition, the multi material construction produces a tee that can tolerate 100’s of hits, keeping the tee boxes free of discarded disposable tees.

Pride Golf Tee

+ Massive pack

+ Classic look

– A bit boring

The No. 1 manufacturer of golf tees since 1950, Pride Golf Tee has a deserving reputation for quality and performance as shown by the fact they are the most used tee brand on the PGA Tour. Made from 100% solid hardwood, every tee is engineered for maximum performance and durability while being fully bio-degradable.

So the brand is good, so it makes sense to get as many tees as possible right? Especially if you know you are going to play a lot in the coming weeks and months.

This pack of 500 has got you covered. They are finished with a classic white colour and will be perfect for the driver and other clubs too.

Also take a look at our guide on the best golf bags so you can properly house such a large pack of tees!

Callaway Par-Tee Combo Pack

+ Virtually unbreakable

+ Well trusted brand

– Few in the pack

Wooden tees are great but sometimes a good plastic set of tees will last you round after round. These tees from Callaway are a clear example of that as they claim to be virtually unbreakable and the strength of the tee means they can be put into the ground even when the ground is rock hard.

We like the variety in colour and the sharpness of the tees also make them into great groove cleaners.

Pride Evolution Tees Combo Pack

+ Good mixture of tee heights

+ Value pack

– Would prefer more even split of tees

Pride feature again with this combo pack which will give you all the tees you need, from driver right through to wedge. You get 40 longer 2 3/4″ tees and 10 1 1/2″ tees. They’re made from environmentally friendly plastic and, having used these before, we can vouch that they’re very sturdy and difficult to break.

Brand Fusion Graduated Biodegradable Wooden Golf Tees

+ Biodegradable

+ Consistency

– Pink colour

You’ll recognise these pink castle tees and the great news is that they’re made from biodegradable wood – another brilliant sign of golf tees saving the planet.

These are 53mm so perfect for golfers who like to tee it up at an average height. You get 20 in this packet, which should last you a long time as they very rarely break. There are seven size and colour options in the range to choose from.

Pair these tees up with the best premium golf balls to complete your golfing setup.

Golfers Club Step Height Tees 20 Pack

+ Won’t lose these in a hurry

+ Perfect for driver tee shots

– Cannot use them with irons properly

If you like to tee your driver nice and high and hit it on the up, these Golfer Club tees will work very well for you. They measure 50mm which means they will suit most modern drivers thanks to the stepped design which offers consistency of height.

Additionally the best golf tees have to be strong and easy to find too so they last a long time, all of which these tees deliver on.

Pride 2 1/8″ PTS Shortee Tees

+ Pack will last a long time

+ Perfect for wood and iron shots

– Won’t work with the driver

Another very popular tee is the red Pride Professional model, perfect for teeing up fairway woods, hybrids and irons. 120 of these is enough to last you a very long time.

One of the most common problems with playing irons off the tee is that the tee usually breaks but these Pride Professional tees are stronger because of the hardwood construction.

Additionally because of the small length they are extremely easy to get into the ground and to your desired height rather than the struggle that comes with trying to get a full-length tee in the ground.

For how many tees you get these are great value and if getting your money’s worth is important to you make sure you also have a read of our guide on the best value golf balls too.

Champ Golf – Zarma Fly Golf Tees

+ Strong and durable

+ Very colourful

– May not work as well in very windy conditions

If you want to add a bit of colour to your tees, these Champ Fly tees will do the job. They claim to be 5x more durable than wood so you really shouldn’t have any worries breaking them. They will last for a very long time, as long as you don’t lose them, which will be difficult when they’re bright neon!

How To Pick The Right Golf Tees For You

You want to get the right golf tees for your next game so there are several factors to think about.

First what kind of tee shots do you normally face at your golf course, and what club do you normally use off the tee? For example if you have a lot of tee shots where driver is required, or you hit driver a lot, then we recommend using a longer tee so you can tee the ball up higher. This allows you to hit up on the ball and hit it further. A castle tee is particularly helpful here because you get a consistent tee height every time as well.

Whereas if your course has a lot of short par-3s for example, chances are you will be hitting more irons for your tee shots. That requires a shorter tee so they aren’t as difficult to get into the ground, and they won’t snap very easily.

Additionally you should think about how strong you want your tees to be. If you are the kind of player who breaks tees often, probably because of a downward attack angle, then you may want to consider a stronger tee like some of the bamboo or plastic offerings above.

Speaking of bamboo, there are a lot of brands that offer sustainably strong tees so they could be something to consider so you can get more for your money, and do your bit for the environment.

One last thing to think about is if you want a golf tee that looks a bit different and may have a cool design. You may also want a colourful option so they are easy to find once you’ve hit your shot too.

