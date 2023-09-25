Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What Is The Most Used Ball At The Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup is as big as it gets in the world of golf and not only will the focus be on the matchplay action but I will be keeping an eye out on all the gear in play as well - it should be noted, it is my job to do so...

On that note I was thinking about golf balls and wondered which model will be the most played by the 24 competitors. Of course I will be excluding the fact that some of these players will be using each others golf balls during foursomes, instead I am just focusing on the model of ball they use normally. So without further ado let's get to the list.

(Also it is worth saying we do loads of buying advice content on the best golf balls, best mid price golf balls, best golf balls for beginners and so on. Whatever you are after, we can help you find it).

1. Titleist Pro V1x

Titleist Pro V1x - 7 players

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most used golf ball at the Ryder Cup in 2023 is, as you would expect, the Titleist Pro V1x, a model that has been incredibly popular with Tour players for many, many years now. I was not surprised at this outcome with seven players using the ball - Thomas, Clark, Cantlay, Hatton, Fitzpatrick, Spieth and Aberg.

It is unquestionably one of the best golf balls in the game. It features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1 (which also features in this list) for enhanced distance plus improved feel and control. What separates the two is the Pro V1x is the lower spinning model which makes sense given the importance of distance out on Tour at the moment.

We tested this model back in January 2023, and colleague Neil Tappin summed it up as such;

'The latest iteration of the Titleist Pro V1x delivers in all areas of the game. We noticed a jump in ball speed off the tee which, combined with a strong flight, offered superb distance. That this didn’t come at the cost of short game control was a big win.'

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x 2023 Golf Ball Review

T2. Titleist Pro V1

Titleist Pro V1 - 4 players

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a tie for the second most-used golf ball at the Ryder Cup is the Titleist Pro V1, meaning Titleist golf balls are used by half of the 24 competitors across Team Europe and Team USA. Scheffler, Hovland, Homa and Harman use the Pro V1 at the moment and all four players have used it for a while.

Once again Neil tested this model back in January and he had this to say on the model;

'Titleist has raised the bar again with its new Pro V1 design. In our testing it was the added consistency in the long game that shone through. Without dramatically changing the characteristics that have made the Pro V1 so popular, it seems Titleist has made some subtle but important improvements.'

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review

T2. Callaway Chrome Soft X

Callaway Chrome Soft X - 4 players

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final model to round out the top 3 balls is the Callaway Chrome Soft X, which is also used by four players - Rahm, Schauffele, Burns and Hojgaard.

We managed to test the X golf ball alongside the standard and LS versions back in February 2022. Neil Tappin said of the X;

'There was no mistaking how well this performed both off the tee and when hitting into the green from close range. For faster swingers, the Chrome Soft X promises a hugely impressive mix of performance benefits.'

Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022 Golf Ball Review

So there you have the top three golf balls at the 2023 Ryder Cup and below I have put together a full table of the different models in play. It goes without saying that these models are correct at the time of writing and given how often Tour players tinker, these could change very quickly. If you notice a mistake, then let us know.

Which Balls Are Being Used At The Ryder Cup?

Full Ball Table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ball Model Players Titleist Pro V1x Hatton, Fitzpatrick, Aberg, Thomas, Spieth, Cantlay, Clark Titleist Pro V1 Hovland, Scheffler, Homa, Harman Callaway Chrome Soft X Rahm, Schauffele, Burns, Hojgaard Srixon Z-Star XV Lowry, Straka TaylorMade TP5x McIlroy, MacIntyre TaylorMade TP5x Pix Fowler, Fleetwood Srixon Z-Star Diamond Koepka TaylorMade TP5 Morikawa Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot Rose

For more golf ball content, check out our guides on the best soft feel golf balls or the best winter golf balls.