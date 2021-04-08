Take a look at the equipment used by the Wells Fargo Championship winner Brian Harman

Brian Harman What’s In The Bag?

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, and a player with a runner-up finish at the 2017 US Open, Brian Harman has been on Tour for a number of years now so let’s take a look inside his bag.

Harman, after having previously used a mixture of clubs from TaylorMade and Titleist, is now a staff player for the latter, using pretty much a full bag of clubs from the brand.

Starting at the top of the bag he has a Titleist TSi2 driver at nine degrees, and a TSi2 three-wood with 13.5 degrees of loft. He also chooses to carry a Titleist TS2 fairway wood as well.

Shifting to the irons he carries a U500 utility iron before transitioning down into a set of 620 CB’s. They go from three-iron down to nine-iron.

When it comes to wedges he uses three Titleist Vokey SM7’s with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft.

He is another Tour pro with the TaylorMade Spider putter, however his is the OS Counter balance version which he has been using for a number of years now.

Finally he uses a Pro V1 golf ball and wears FootJoy Tour X golf shoes.

Driver: Titleist TSi2, 9 degrees

3 wood: Titleist TSi2, 13.5 degrees

5 wood: Titleist TS2, 16.5 degrees

Utility Iron: Titleist U500

Irons (3-9): Titleist 620 CB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7, (50, 54 and 60 degrees), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider OS CB

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy