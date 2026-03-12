Here Are The 9 Most Popular Golf Shoes At The Players Championship... And How To Get Them

The Players Championship is the PGA Tour's Flagship Event and it won't just be the world's best players catching the eye, as their apparel and golf shoes will be in the public view.

I'm a big golf shoe collector and, ahead of the tournament at TPC Sawgrass, I've been scoping out the most popular models at The Players Championship and how you can get your hands on them.

From Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood's Nike Victory Pro 4s to Rory McIlroy's Nike Victory Tour 4s and Rickie Fowler's Puma Ignite Elevate 2 Tours, here's a look at the nine most popular models present in Florida below...