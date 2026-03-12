Jordan Spieth Backs PGA Tour's Big City Plan

PGA Tour boss Brian Rolapp has outlined his vision for the future, and among the headlines is the desire to take golf into bigger markets in bigger cities in the USA.

Ahead of The Players Championship, Rolapp outlined how the PGA Tour would be moving forward, with big news being a proposed two-tier system involving promotion and relegation between them.

What's also been a priority for Rolapp since he joined, and with Tiger Woods' Future Competition Committee that's in charge of shaping the new PGA Tour, has been a move into more big cities and iconic golf courses around the United States.

A proposed shorter PGA Tour season is set to start after the NFL Super Bowl, and a priority is a big kick-off event out on the West Coast and other big tournaments in new major cities, and crucially major TV markets, in the likes of Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC and New York.

It's a plan that makes perfect sense to Jordan Spieth, who says the aim is to stage some of the PGA Tour's biggest tournaments in some of America's biggest TV Markets.

"We're not in the New York area like we used to be," Spieth told Kay Adams on here Up & Adams Show at Sawgrass.

"We're not in California other than every five or six years for a Major. The PGA Tour's not in California in July, August which is the time to be there.

"So between LA and New York they're looking at the biggest markets and put our biggest events there."

The PGA Tour does already play regular events in California at the start of the year at the likes of Torrey Pines, Riviera and of course Pebble Beach.

One of these could be earmarked for what Rolapp described as "a marquee event at an iconic venue in the west" that he wants to start the new PGA Tour season with.

But the Tour is also keen to play on the West Course courses later in the year when they'd be a much tougher test with much better weather - with Woods saying the Genesis Invitational that he hosts could be moved going forward.

Rolapp noted that the PGA Tour currently plays tournaments in just four of the top 10 TV markets in the USA, something he's determined to change.

"We are evaluating markets like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington DC, Boston, and many others, places where there is a strong fan demand for our sport, and a chance to reach new fans," said Rolapp.

With some iconic courses dotted around some of the USA's biggest cities, the Rolapp sees it as a priority for raining the PGA Tour exposure, and it seems the players are on board with it.