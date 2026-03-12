Why Collin Morikawa's Players Championship WD Is A Big Problem In The Fantasy Golf World

The first round of The Players Championship began on Thursday, but it didn’t take long before it was hit by two withdrawals.

First, Ryan Fox withdrew because of illness before he could even begin his first round, but more controversially, Collin Morikawa also withdrew because of a back injury after he had completed the first hole.

That is not only disappointing for the star as well as fans hoping to see far more of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion, but it has also thrown betting slips and fantasy line-ups into disarray.

While Fox's withdrawal could see those who had placed money on him refunded, because Morikawa had already teed off, it generally means selections are “locked in,” even though he had completed only the first hole of the tournament when he called it a day.

For those who placed bets with DraftKings, there is a reprieve as the company has announced it will cover all bets placed on Morikawa under the Early Exit program, including hole and round props.

We will be covering ALL bets on Morikawa under the Early Exit program, including hole and round props. 🤝 https://t.co/noVKAv14ZEMarch 12, 2026

However, for those who placed bets with companies not employing a similar policy, it will leave them tearing their hair out.

Meanwhile, for fantasy players, it’s arguably even more frustrating.

Given Morikawa’s high profile, his excellent recent form, including victory at Pebble Beach, and his status as one of the tournament favorites, it was inevitable that he would be a popular selection this week.

Collin Morikawa's excellent recent form made him a popular selection (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn’t just fantasy players who fancied Morikawa to do well at TPC Sawgrass, either, with tipsters also singling the two-time Major winner out.

Indeed, Golf Monthly’s betting expert Baz Plummer tipped Morikawa as Bazza's Best Bet this week at TPC Sawgrass, while elsewhere, DraftKings’ Alex Hunter chose Morikawa as his top one and done golf pick for the tournament.

As highlighted by Inside Sports Network’s Brian Kirschner on X, Morikawa was also golf betting tips tracking service Golf Tips Checker's most tipped golfer.

Collin Morikawa at the 2026 Players Championship -most tipped golfer @GolfTipsChecker -highest owned and almost 40% in DFS - highest owned in one and done at 25% (12 points higher than next highest golfer) what could possibly go wrong????March 12, 2026

One and done is a game where players pick one golfer for each tournament, with the prize money that selection earns that week going to a season total. You can only pick the player once that season, so it becomes a strategic choice.

Because of his withdrawal, Morikawa won’t pick up any prize money at TPC Sawgrass, when many players would have expected him to finish with seven figures of earnings, and possibly even the top prize of $4.5m.

So, roughly how many fantasy players has that affected? According to Kirschner on X, a quarter! He wrote that Morikawa was the “highest owned in one and done at 25% (12 points higher than next highest golfer).”

Players picking fantasy teams also saw their chances all but go up in smoke within an hour of the tournament starting.

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) contests usually require players to pick a team of six golfers, but Morikawa’s withdrawal effectively reduces the teams of thousands of players to just five.

That would be an issue at any point, but in the case of Morikawa, it’s exacerbated by the huge popularity of the player in DFS selections.

He was the highest owned player in DFS at almost 40%, meaning around four in 10 players were instantly – and more than likely terminally – hampered the moment Morikawa withdrew, with no chance to replace him.

DraftKings later clarified its position with regards to DFS, writing on X: "Collin Morikawa has withdrawn from The Players Championship. For Daily Fantasy, this is considered an inherent risk and he will be scored with the stats accrued before the withdrawal."

Collin Morikawa has withdrawn from The Players Championship.For Daily Fantasy, this is considered an inherent risk and he will be scored with the stats accrued before the withdrawal.March 12, 2026

To rub salt into the wounds, those unlucky fantasy players must also endure the rest of the event knowing that their entry fees are still contributing to the prize pool, while the platform retains its commission, known as the “rake.”

In other words, the platform still benefits, along with the players who didn’t have Morikawa in their teams.

Ultimately, Morikawa had to do what was best for his health, but in the immediate aftermath of his withdrawal, it’s likely thousands of bettors and fantasy players will be left cursing their bad luck.

Here's our betting expert Baz Plummer's take:

Morikawa's withdrawal is a dagger to the heart of DFS players, one and done contestants and golf betting fans alike.

Many look forward to The Players Championship (from a fantasy or betting perspective) with the same level of excitement and anticipation as a Major, especially with the prize pots and prices on offer, but when the most-owned player in DFS and the most tipped golfer online pulls out after just one hole... that unfortunately leaves many with a sour taste in their mouth for the remainder of the week.



I myself tipped Morikawa as Bazza's Best Bet this week at TPC Sawgrass, so I am still reeling from this news, but while I still have a roster of three to carry my card forwards, I feel sorry for those who picked him in their one and done contests and put him forwards as their main man in DFS lineups.

That's the week over for them, essentially, after just one hour of play at one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

While Morikawa has to put himself first, especially if this injury could affect his bid for a Green Jacket next month, the metaphorical pitchforks will be out among the dedicated golf fans who will be unlikely to trust him with their cash or fantasy favor in the future.