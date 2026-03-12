Will Ferrell's New Netflix Golfing Comedy Plot And Release Date Revealed

There's another Hollywood take on golf coming up with Netflix annoucing the upcoming release of Will Ferrell's new show 'The Hawk' this summer.

The new comedy series is based around the central character of golf legend Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins - who is setting out on an unlikely comeback 20 years after being the No.1 golfer in the world.

The PGA Tour is a partner in the series, which was created and being produced by Ferrell, and details Hawkins as he goes in search of the one final Major that would give him the Grand Slam.

Reports originally suggested the show would be based on a breakaway golf league similar to LIV Golf, but it's now been revealed as an individual comeback story.

As you'd expect with a Ferrell comedy things are not that simple for the aging Hawkins in his last bid for glory, with his son Lance described as "golf's new golden boy" on the PGA Tour providing a fly in the ointment.

Throw in a new caddie, an ex-wife and his son's social media influencer fiance and it's easy to see where the laughs will come in this series - which is set to premiere on Netflix this summer.

There's a hint of Happy Gilmore 2 about the plot, with The Hawk also having a Shooter McGavin type arch nemesis in the form of Golden Fisk, played by Luke Wilson.

Golf's become a popular subject matter in the world of film and TV recently, with the Netflix series Full Swing being a hugely popular look at PGA Tour pros behind the scenes.

Apple TV launched a golf show starring Owen Wilson called 'Stick' last year while the long-awaited Happy Gilmore sequel was well received and jam-packed full of cameos.

Like many stars in entertainment, Ferrell is a keen golfer and he's also keen on starring in sports-based movies - famously appearing in NASCAR farce Talladega Nights, basketball comedy Semi-Pro and even tackling the world of ice skating in Blades of Glory.

In real life, Ferrell is a sports nut regularly being seen at NBA and NHL games, while he's also a part-owner of Major League Soccer side LAFC.

Ferrell has played in charity golf events and Pro-Ams and has also been on YouTube imitating Phil Mickelson in a sketch.

We'll await the confirmed final release date of the latest take on golf in the world of entertainment.