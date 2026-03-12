Ryan Fox Out Of Players Championship Ahead Of Opening Round

Ryan Fox was a late withdrawal from The Players Championship, with David Ford getting the last-minute entry into the field at TPC Sawgrass.

The New Zealander pulled out just ahead of Thursday's first round of the PGA Tour's flagship event due to illness.

Fox was a two-time winner on the PGA Tour last year, lifting the title at both the Myrtle Beach Classic and RBC Canadian Open, and had a solid start to the year with three T24 finishes and a best of T7 at the Genesis Invitational.

As first reserve, Ford gets a late entry into the prestigious event and will play alongside Keegan Bradley and Chris Kirk in the 1.18pm (ET) group starting off the 10th tee at Sawgrass.

Fox's fine form had seen him climb up to No. 44 in the world ranking, and his withdrawal meant that 45 of the world's top 50 would be teeing it up at Sawgrass.

That, though, soon became 44 after another big name dropped out of the tournament soon after.

As there was another high-profile withdrawal less than an hour later when Collin Morikawa tweaked his back on the 11th tee, his second hole.

The World No.4 was among the tournament favorites this week.