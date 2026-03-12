How Much Prize Money Has Rory McIlroy Won At The Players Championship?
The five-time Major winner has competed at TPC Sawgrass 15 times in his career, but how much prize money has McIlroy accumulated during that time?
As one of only three men to have surpassed the $100 million mark in terms of Official Money on the PGA Tour, alongside Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy has banked a fair amount of cash from a whole host of different events.
McIlroy's most successful events are the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow and the Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club as a result of four wins at each tournament.
The Northern Irishman's record at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course isn't too bad, either, with multiple wins helping him sit in great company alongside Fred Couples, Steve Elkington, Hal Sutton, Davis Love III, Woods and Scheffler.Article continues below
There is also another player with at least two wins at The Players - Jack Nicklaus. Except, the Golden Bear has three triumphs here and is the only man to have clinched the title more than twice so far.
Yet, for his relative domination in the early runnings of this great championship, Nicklaus won only $229,670 from his 18 starts - $170,000 of which were garnered from his wins in 1974, 1976 and 1978.
In contrast, McIlroy has claimed almost $8 million more than that via two wins and three top-10s. The obvious reasons for this include ever-inflating prize money pools in modern pro golf and natural inflation, but the contrast is impressive nonetheless.
However, despite the five-time Major winner's obvious class, McIlroy's relationship with The Players is a seemingly complicated one given that, while he has two wins, the World No.2 has also missed the cut at TPC Sawgrass on six occasions.
The fact that McIlroy has earned a total of just under $8.2 million from only nine completed tournaments makes his achievement all the more remarkable.
Aside from the wins, missed cuts and top-10 finishes, the former World No.1 has results of T12th, T19th, T33rd and T35th on his resume, with the total prize money adding up to $8,219,433 before 2026.
Remarkably, McIlroy isn't the leading earner at TPC Sawgrass, though, thanks to a certain Scheffler. The American led the way by more than $1 million at the last count despite only playing in five Players Championships and completing all four rounds in four of them.
Regardless, the modern power duo are well out in front in the all-time list ahead of Sergio Garcia in third, Woods in fourth and Jim Furyk in fifth.
Below is a breakdown of McIlroy's career finishes at TPC Sawgrass as well as the details of the top-five all-time earners at The Players Championship.
RORY MCILROY CAREER EARNINGS AT THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
Year
Result
Prize Money
2009
MC
$0
2010
MC
$0
2012
MC
$0
2013
T8th
$237,500
2014
T6th
$313,000
2015
T8th
$270,000
2016
T12th
$212,625
2017
T35th
$50,662
2018
MC
$0
2019
Won
$2,250,000
2021
MC
$0
2022
T33rd
$100,111
2023
MC
$0
2024
T19th
$285,535
2025
Won
$4,500,000
|Row 15 - Cell 0
TOTAL
$8,219,433
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP ALL-TIME MONEY LEADERS
Rank
Player
Starts
Prize Money Total
1st
Scottie Scheffler
5
$9,286,450
2nd
Rory McIlroy
15
$8,219,433
3rd
Sergio Garcia
22
$5,948,528
4th
Tiger Woods
18
$4,724,367
5th
Jim Furyk
23
$4,081,763
