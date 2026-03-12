How Much Prize Money Has Rory McIlroy Won At The Players Championship?

The five-time Major winner has competed at TPC Sawgrass 15 times in his career, but how much prize money has McIlroy accumulated during that time?

Rory McIlroy sits in the locker room at TPC Sawgrass with his two Players Championship trophies resting on his legs
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of only three men to have surpassed the $100 million mark in terms of Official Money on the PGA Tour, alongside Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy has banked a fair amount of cash from a whole host of different events.

The Northern Irishman's record at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course isn't too bad, either, with multiple wins helping him sit in great company alongside Fred Couples, Steve Elkington, Hal Sutton, Davis Love III, Woods and Scheffler.

There is also another player with at least two wins at The Players - Jack Nicklaus. Except, the Golden Bear has three triumphs here and is the only man to have clinched the title more than twice so far.

Yet, for his relative domination in the early runnings of this great championship, Nicklaus won only $229,670 from his 18 starts - $170,000 of which were garnered from his wins in 1974, 1976 and 1978.

Jack Nicklaus at the 1978 Players Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In contrast, McIlroy has claimed almost $8 million more than that via two wins and three top-10s. The obvious reasons for this include ever-inflating prize money pools in modern pro golf and natural inflation, but the contrast is impressive nonetheless.

However, despite the five-time Major winner's obvious class, McIlroy's relationship with The Players is a seemingly complicated one given that, while he has two wins, the World No.2 has also missed the cut at TPC Sawgrass on six occasions.

The fact that McIlroy has earned a total of just under $8.2 million from only nine completed tournaments makes his achievement all the more remarkable.

Aside from the wins, missed cuts and top-10 finishes, the former World No.1 has results of T12th, T19th, T33rd and T35th on his resume, with the total prize money adding up to $8,219,433 before 2026.

Rory McIlroy with The Players Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remarkably, McIlroy isn't the leading earner at TPC Sawgrass, though, thanks to a certain Scheffler. The American led the way by more than $1 million at the last count despite only playing in five Players Championships and completing all four rounds in four of them.

Regardless, the modern power duo are well out in front in the all-time list ahead of Sergio Garcia in third, Woods in fourth and Jim Furyk in fifth.

Below is a breakdown of McIlroy's career finishes at TPC Sawgrass as well as the details of the top-five all-time earners at The Players Championship.

RORY MCILROY CAREER EARNINGS AT THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Year

Result

Prize Money

2009

MC

$0

2010

MC

$0

2012

MC

$0

2013

T8th

$237,500

2014

T6th

$313,000

2015

T8th

$270,000

2016

T12th

$212,625

2017

T35th

$50,662

2018

MC

$0

2019

Won

$2,250,000

2021

MC

$0

2022

T33rd

$100,111

2023

MC

$0

2024

T19th

$285,535

2025

Won

$4,500,000

TOTAL

$8,219,433

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP ALL-TIME MONEY LEADERS

Rank

Player

Starts

Prize Money Total

1st

Scottie Scheffler

5

$9,286,450

2nd

Rory McIlroy

15

$8,219,433

3rd

Sergio Garcia

22

$5,948,528

4th

Tiger Woods

18

$4,724,367

5th

Jim Furyk

23

$4,081,763

