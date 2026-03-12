How Much Prize Money Has Rory McIlroy Won At The Players Championship?

As one of only three men to have surpassed the $100 million mark in terms of Official Money on the PGA Tour, alongside Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy has banked a fair amount of cash from a whole host of different events.

McIlroy's most successful events are the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow and the Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club as a result of four wins at each tournament.

The Northern Irishman's record at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course isn't too bad, either, with multiple wins helping him sit in great company alongside Fred Couples, Steve Elkington, Hal Sutton, Davis Love III, Woods and Scheffler.

There is also another player with at least two wins at The Players - Jack Nicklaus. Except, the Golden Bear has three triumphs here and is the only man to have clinched the title more than twice so far.

Yet, for his relative domination in the early runnings of this great championship, Nicklaus won only $229,670 from his 18 starts - $170,000 of which were garnered from his wins in 1974, 1976 and 1978.

Jack Nicklaus at the 1978 Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

In contrast, McIlroy has claimed almost $8 million more than that via two wins and three top-10s. The obvious reasons for this include ever-inflating prize money pools in modern pro golf and natural inflation, but the contrast is impressive nonetheless.

However, despite the five-time Major winner's obvious class, McIlroy's relationship with The Players is a seemingly complicated one given that, while he has two wins, the World No.2 has also missed the cut at TPC Sawgrass on six occasions.

The fact that McIlroy has earned a total of just under $8.2 million from only nine completed tournaments makes his achievement all the more remarkable.

Aside from the wins, missed cuts and top-10 finishes, the former World No.1 has results of T12th, T19th, T33rd and T35th on his resume, with the total prize money adding up to $8,219,433 before 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remarkably, McIlroy isn't the leading earner at TPC Sawgrass, though, thanks to a certain Scheffler. The American led the way by more than $1 million at the last count despite only playing in five Players Championships and completing all four rounds in four of them.

Regardless, the modern power duo are well out in front in the all-time list ahead of Sergio Garcia in third, Woods in fourth and Jim Furyk in fifth.

Below is a breakdown of McIlroy's career finishes at TPC Sawgrass as well as the details of the top-five all-time earners at The Players Championship.

RORY MCILROY CAREER EARNINGS AT THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Result Prize Money 2009 MC $0 2010 MC $0 2012 MC $0 2013 T8th $237,500 2014 T6th $313,000 2015 T8th $270,000 2016 T12th $212,625 2017 T35th $50,662 2018 MC $0 2019 Won $2,250,000 2021 MC $0 2022 T33rd $100,111 2023 MC $0 2024 T19th $285,535 2025 Won $4,500,000 Row 15 - Cell 0 TOTAL $8,219,433

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP ALL-TIME MONEY LEADERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Player Starts Prize Money Total 1st Scottie Scheffler 5 $9,286,450 2nd Rory McIlroy 15 $8,219,433 3rd Sergio Garcia 22 $5,948,528 4th Tiger Woods 18 $4,724,367 5th Jim Furyk 23 $4,081,763